What’s best for the West?

Re How Trudeau Can Win Back Canada’s West (Oct. 28): A majority of Canadians expressed a desire for climate action through their votes. This was evidently not Alberta’s major concern.

The resultant lack of representation in Ottawa should not mean that the concerns of the majority be set aside in order to woo Albertans back. For example, if the new cabinet were to approve Teck Resources Ltd.’s Frontier oil sands project, it would betray the confidence most voters placed in their newly elected officials.

Instead, the election result should perhaps give Albertans cause to consider that the opinions of their fellow Canadians might have some value.

Elizabeth Hay Ottawa

The simplest thing the Liberals could do to win back the West would be to develop policies that make the disaffected in those provinces want to vote Liberal. The party, among others, do not have national policies. Rather, they tailored their pitches regionally during the election, and the regional results reflect that.

As the Prime Minister himself has said, Canada “must and can do better.”

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver

Given columnist John Ibbitson’s advice to Justin Trudeau, that Canada works best when Ottawa doesn’t interfere in areas of provincial jurisdiction, I wonder what his advice would have been to Abraham Lincoln – that the United States works best when states’ rights are respected, so don’t interfere with slavery?

It might have kept the peace, but at what price? Under whose jurisdiction does global warming fall, anyhow?

Andrew Leith Macrae Toronto

Re Boom Goes The Economy (Letters, Oct. 28): Recent letter writers suggest that Alberta should have recognized the end of the oil boom and transition from a resource-based economy. While the latter has always been a desired situation, it should be recognized that much of the current alienation stems from recent measures that many in the West feel to be extreme: Bill C-69, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, the Trans Mountain pipeline debacle and the unfairness in equalization payments, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the U.S. resource industry continues to do well, and Eastern Canada remains free to import foreign crude using tankers. Until there is some return to balance, the feelings of discontent may not go away.

Chris Tworek Calgary

All for one…

Re The First Cut Is The Deepest (Letters, Oct,. 28): A letter writer cheers the possibility of Alberta’s unions clashing with Jason Kenney over a 7.7-per-cent reduction in the province’s civil service. Since when is it a bad thing for workers to have strong job security and be compensated fairly? Haven’t wages stagnated long enough? Isn’t it necessary to have some decent comparison in order to move the yardstick forward on fairer wages for all?

Some seem to think that what should be shared is misery, rather than some of the prosperity.

Steve Sanderson Quispamsis, N.B.

Post-mortem

Re How The Conservatives Lost The Vote (Editorial, Oct. 26): The most telling statistic: The Conservatives were the second choice of just 6 per cent of voters. It is a paltry number that adds up to electoral defeat.

In this vast and varied nation, success can often be traced to compromise, accommodation and consensus. Nation-building means having a firm grip on second choice. And to occupy that crucial second spot, the Conservatives must return to more centrist policies, including a serious stance on climate change. Otherwise, the party can continue to expect to occupy the Opposition benches.

James Schaefer Peterborough, Ont.

If this minority government lasts two years, there will be another election in 2021, when current 16- and 17-year-olds will be eligible to vote. If that government lasts four years, the next vote will be in 2025, when the rest of today’s teenagers will be of voting age. Judging by the climate-change protests we are currently witnessing, for whom do Conservatives think those young people will vote? At the same time, thousands of seniors who do vote Conservative will be gone.

If the Conservatives do not get serious about climate change, they may be a third – or even fourth – party before the end of the next decade.

Mike Winward Burlington, Ont.

The biggest problem that humanity faces might not be climate change, but conservatism and all that it implies: its affiliation with the denial of established climate science and the difficulty in accepting the rights of women and gay marriage, among other progressive ideas. And climate technology may not be able to save us, as long as a significant portion of the population views the world through centuries-old belief systems and have difficulty coping with change.

Future generations will not have been well-served by present-day conservatism.

Jim Braunagel Vancouver

A promise from Andrew Scheer to not, for example, reopen the abortion debate is cold comfort. Any first-year leadership course will tell you that an effective leader leads from their heart, not just implements the rules. Just following the rules is the job of bureaucrats and middle managers. Surely we can agree to only elect political leaders whose convictions align with the laws of the country they would govern.

Lucille Joseph Toronto

As a primarily conservative-minded 30-year-old Albertan, I am amazed that the topics of same-sex marriage and abortion still came up during election campaign.

In this day and age, no politician from any party should be elected to a seat, let alone to party leader, if they do not believe in these rights. This should not be a question of individual versus party views – this should be a question of basic human rights in the 21st century.

As soon as Andrew Scheer voiced his opinions on these subjects, I believe he lost himself the vote of any educated, progressive 20- to 35-year-old.

Alan Slagorsky Calgary

Library hours

Re Hear Both Sides (Letters, Oct. 28): However true it is that libraries have an obligation to ensure people have maximum freedom to say anything they believe, that shouldn’t turn them into bastions of discrimination.

If you ask me, it seems journalist Meghan Murphy should put her event’s library time toward reading through resources depicting trans experiences – especially male-to-female experiences – to allay her anxiety. Perhaps that will help her learn that allowing women mistaken as men to receive proper recognition as women can only serve to improve all our rights, and won’t run any risk of putting us in danger.

Amy Soule Hamilton

Make like a tree

Re The Definitive Guide To The Issues And Party Platforms (Oct. 19): In an election debate, Justin Trudeau promised to plant two billion trees as a carbon offset. That got my vote.

But since it takes a few years for a sapling to reach full maturity, we better get busy. Time is running out.

Charles Cruise Toronto

