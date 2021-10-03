Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on July 21, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Vacation day?

Re As Canada Marks Sombre Day, Trudeau Takes Vacation In Tofino, B.C. (Oct. 1): Imagine being the prime minister who creates Remembrance Day and then doesn’t show up to the first Remembrance Day. How can this country achieve reconciliation when our leader looks missing in action?

Alex Treiber Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Having attended ceremonies for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Parliament Hill, I can attest that the Prime Minister would almost certainly have had no formal role in it.

The solemn gathering was rightly led by – and featured only – Indigenous women. This was not the time or place for political posturing.

The Prime Minister’s presence the night before was the right way to go.

Michael Karapita Toronto

Where did Jagmeet Singh, Erin O’Toole and other political leaders spend their reconciliation holiday?

Justin Trudeau had been in contact with many residential school survivors in the days before Sept. 30. Perhaps it was an opportunity to experience connection with wild B.C. land that guided his choice, along with a restful escape from a stressful two years.

Diana Rowles Victoria

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians don’t deny their Prime Minister’s need for a little rest and relaxation, but timing is everything. To demonstrate his support for the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Justin Trudeau could have shared in an Indigenous breakfast event in Ottawa, a communal lunch in Kamloops, B.C., and a community supper with any number of First Nations people on Vancouver Island before escaping with his family to Tofino.

He should show us that he didn’t just win the election as the best of a bad lot.

Joanne Betzler New Westminster, B.C.

Given that Canadian taxpayers spend millions of dollars every year to provide its prime ministers a vacation place at Harrington Lake in Quebec, a 30-minute drive from Ottawa, it seems incredible that Justin Trudeau has to fly a few thousand kilometres to the west coast for vacation.

Why isn’t Harrington Lake good enough for Mr. Trudeau? He says we must fight global warming, but then he takes an unnecessary flight that adds to it.

Peter Irwin Wabamun, Alta.

Story continues below advertisement

When I heard the announcement that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was going to be a statutory federal holiday, I worried that it would soon become just another day to sleep in.

The behaviour of the Prime Minister has quickly confirmed that concern. What a shame.

Linda Peritz Vancouver

Why are so many Canadians upset with the Prime Minister for taking a day off?

He was just doing what his employees did, namely take advantage of a new paid holiday. Our new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a creature of the federal government, means our federal employees get paid to stay at home while regular taxpayers go to work and pay the taxes needed to finance this day off.

One wonders what our exhausted civil servants did to celebrate the day. Perhaps they could be polled and Canadians can decide if it was money well spent.

Story continues below advertisement

Tom Colton Sudbury

It seems fitting that Justin Trudeau’s first act of this new “mandate” will likely be an apology for a new insult to Indigenous peoples. Sept. 30 is not a national holiday, a day to take a rest and celebrate. It is a day of commemoration.

With the events of this year, it should be even more solemn as a national day of mourning. I took the time to explain to my six-year-old the hard truths about what happened to those children and their Indigenous communities – what is still happening.

To lighten it a bit and show some hope, we then watched videos of powwow dancing and drumming. We spoke about how his generation, or maybe the next, will remember while also looking forward and smiling with Indigenous friends.

The truth, and the shame, is obvious to all. Now where is the reconciliation?

Jordan Oxley Snowball, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

I see

Re Ontario Eye Exams Cancelled As Optometrists’ Fight Drags On (Sept. 28): It is shameful that Ontario optometrists are paid only $45 for eye exams.

This issue has been neglected by successive governments for decades. If the government agrees that the fee is inadequate, what is stopping it from committing, at minimum, to increasing the fee to cover costs?

Promising to meet to solve the issues is simply continuing actions of the past.

Suleman Remtulla Family physician, Mississauga

OHIP fees for optometry services have remained virtually unchanged for 30 years. Whereas Ontario family doctors, quite deservedly, are the second-best paid in Canada, optometrists’ remuneration is, by far, the worst in the country by over 50 per cent.

The current government has ignored meaningful change to this system despite the overwhelming support I have seen from patients, senior, parents groups and city councils. Why doesn’t it want to fix this longstanding problem for the good of all Ontarians?

Story continues below advertisement

Peter Rozanec Optometrist, Mississauga

On Sept.. 12, I woke up blind in my right eye. I am 65 and have always enjoyed perfect vision. Desperate and devastated, I left a voicemail at the office of our local optometrist.

Within the hour, she returned my call and agreed to open her office to see me that day. Her diagnosis was a detached retina. Due to the fee dispute, she examined me for free because she could not allow patients to lose vision.

The optometrist spent the time to schedule me with an ophthalmologist that night, who confirmed the diagnosis and sent me to a surgeon on Sept. 13. I had successful surgery on the morning of Sept. 14 – less than 48 hours had elapsed since my voicemail.

It’s not just about getting the latest eyewear. My optometrist cared that l could see.

Rick Monette Niagara-on-the Lake, Ont.

Captive state

Re How The Two Michaels Won Their Freedom (Sept. 28): I was in a Viet Cong jail in 1977 for trying to escape from Vietnam. I was handcuffed for 24 hours daily for over 30 days, in a five-by-seven-foot cell with no light and with three other inmates.

During one period, I was put in a much smaller cell in a completely dark and sealed room. I couldn’t see my hand in front of me. Suffocating from no air in the black, dark hell was unbearable. My cellmate and I had to breathe through a one-centimetre gap underneath the door, day and night.

The burden of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor’s suffering is real and unimaginable. They must feel like they were reborn when they left China.

I wish them longevity to educate the world and pass their legacies to future Canadian generations. My sincere heartfelt sympathy goes to them and their families.

Thuan Truong Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com