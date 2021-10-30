Conservative Leader and Leader of the Official Opposition Erin O'Toole speaks with reporters as he arrives for the first party caucus since the federal election, in Ottawa on Oct. 5, 2021.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A bigger tent

Re Conservatives At The Crossroads (Opinion, Oct. 23): In recent elections, the Conservatives lost my vote because of their extreme social policies. But this past election, Erin O’Toole brought my vote back home, notwithstanding the need to hold my nose over his vaccination stance.

I am agnostic and believe in a fair and just civilized society. I support our Charter of Rights and Freedoms and bemoan the lack of a parallel charter of responsibilities and duties. My natural political home is right of centre.

Canadian politics are at a critical juncture right now. To avoid sliding toward the destructive polarization we see elsewhere, we should come to our senses soon. I see Mr. O’Toole’s position as a potentially catalytic opportunity to bring us back to a more balanced normality.

If he can bring his fundamentalist minority to heel, along with a more pragmatic approach to social issues, people like me will willingly bring their votes home.

Otherwise?

Robert (Bob) Askew Surrey, B.C.

As a Red Tory entering her third act, I have seen this movie before. Social conservatives in Canada refuse to acknowledge a reality where Canada is not a socially conservative country.

A majority of people in Canada will never support a party that proposes restrictive abortion laws, unfettered gun laws or any legislation that discriminates against LGBTQ, ethnic or religious minorities. Demanding any of these things, as well as complete vaccine freedom, will likely ensure that the Conservatives will never again form government.

Does that mean there is no place in Canada for a fiscally conservative party? I sure hope not. The Conservatives have to decide if reining in the Liberals holds enough value to leave those lost causes behind.

Susanne Tristani Burlington, Ont.

Aren’t the Conservatives always in a Robert Frost predicament, where they don’t know which road to go down or follow?

They have formed more splinter and separate political entities than any other party. The Liberals are always the Liberals, but the Conservatives are conservative – or progressive, or reforming, or in some kind of alliance.

The party should take a page out of Brian Mulroney’s book and dance with the one that brung ya.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Redefining Calgary

Re Can Cowtown Avoid Becoming A Ghost Town? What Calgary Can Learn From Rust-Belt Cities (Opinion, Oct. 23): Rollin Stanley’s ideas for improving Calgary’s downtown vacancy rates are good, but why not think bigger?

Instead of suggesting that the University of Calgary develop a school for petroleum research, the province’s universities and technology institutes should be encouraged to create schools focused on alternative energy research. Encourage collaboration between municipal, provincial and federal governments and industry to set a goal of making Alberta a world leader in alternative energy research, innovation and creation – instead of maintaining the “single industry” focus on oil.

Rather than being afraid of the impact of lost revenue and jobs in the petroleum industry, Alberta could use this time to pivot to what we’ll need in the future – environmentally responsible, reliable and cost-effective renewable energy.

Cynthia Rowden Toronto

Capturing carbon

Re Everyone Loves ESG, But We Can’t Abandon Fossil Fuels Now If We Want To Keep The Lights On (Report on Business, Oct. 23): Thirty-six years ago in Estevan, Sask., a nasty cloud hovered over the city most days. Vehicles were often covered with a fine grit in the morning. Our coal-fired power plants frightened me.

Fast forward to 2021, and I can assure everyone that the cloud is non-existent. Scrubbers and precipitators have helped eliminate noxious chemicals. In 2014, SaskPower implemented carbon-capture technology on Unit 3, with plans to convert other units over time (that seem permanently on hold without federal endorsement).

I believe our zeal for all things “green” ignores the positive impact of carbon capture. We are headed in a direction that may leave us in the cold and dark. We are a country that relies on baseload power during peak times in winter and summer.

Until green technology can reliably replace our current system, we should find reasonable ways to improve fossil fuel use. By the way, carbon capture is green.

Lynn Chipley Estevan, Sask.

Bear necessities

Re A Conservation Officer’s Refusal To Kill (Oct. 23): I applaud former conservation officer Bryce Casavant for taking a principled stand in not killing two bear cubs. Doing the right thing should not have had such devastating consequences for him.

Human activity is by far the leading cause of habitat loss that forces wildlife into closer quarters with us. Species that survive are then too often characterized as nuisances or dangers. Thousands of animals are killed each year as a result. These actions are irreversible and have implications for the natural world for decades, even centuries, to come.

Mr. Casavant’s story is an example of the need to re-evaluate this paradigm. His experience should move us to find restrained and non-lethal solutions to the human and wildlife conflicts we create.

Kelly Duffin Toronto

In one Canadian province alone, “conservation officers” are killing an average of almost two animals a day. It’s clear to me that “conservation” is an incorrect description of their job.

Michael Enns Ottawa

It strikes me that the B.C. Conservation Service acts as though “conservation” applies to humans and their habitats, rather than to wildlife and its habitats.

If its role is the former, this organization should be renamed “Animal Control.”

But if conservation really pertains to wildlife, then the policies, procedures, staffing and training – and potentially governing legislation – of the Conservation Service should be adjusted where required.

Hélène MacLean Ottawa

Riding high

Re Back In The Saddle (Opinion, Oct. 23): I leapt into the unknown with my first riding lesson four years ago, at the age of 70.

Age-related fears of falling were surpassed by the wonder of partnering with a horse. I voraciously gobbled up learning anything equine. In turn, I was given the gifts of non-verbal mindful communication; of welcoming horses in a herd as they gather in to check me out; of an equine companion to walk through a COVID-19 winter; of a summer job accompanying children experiencing their first time on a horse.

I have regaled my friends and family with horse stories and have increased my comfort with all animals. Now one more gift: of learning I am part of a community that I am honoured to be part of.

Rochelle Thompson Muskoka Lakes, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com