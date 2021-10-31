A child runs as climate change activists gather to protest outside of BlackRock headquarters ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 29.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters

Cause or solution?

Re COP26: The Climate Issues World Leaders Will Be Discussing At The Glasgow Conference In November (Online, Oct. 18) and What Is COP26? A Guide To The Glasgow Climate Talks – The World’s Most Consequential Environment Conference (Online, Oct. 26):

Am I the only one on this planet who sees the irony, if not the hypocrisy, of thousands of international representatives boarding airplanes, trains, buses and automobiles to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, beginning Sunday?

Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t burning fossil fuels a major contributor to greenhouse gases (such as carbon dioxide) and, thus, to climate change?

Why can’t it all be done over the internet?

Jerry Steinberg Surrey, B.C.

With mixed expectations for a satisfactory outcome, the COP26 launches this weekend in Glasgow. Canadians should take heart from the potential our country has for reducing demand and meeting our energy needs from sustainable sources.

With government leadership and support, our electricity grids can be increasingly sourced with clean energy and consumers can replace vehicles, household appliances and heating to run on electricity. If this happens, we may not have to face galling lifestyle sacrifices on the road to zero-carbon emissions.

By diverting their munificent oil and gas subsidies to foster renewable energy infrastructure and encourage, for example, the purchase of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, our government would bring their policies more in line with their commitments under the Paris Agreement at COP21 in 2016.

Frederic S. Carpenter Ottawa

Mental health’s next step

Re Trudeau’s Choice To Appoint A Mental-Health Minister Is Symbolic, But We Need More Than Symbolism (Oct. 27):

The appointment of Carolyn Bennett could signal that mental illness and addictions are out of the shadows at last, following Senator Michael Kirby’s call to action and report on the matter in 2007.

Dr. Bennett will need to ensure the continuation of targeted mental-health investments, counter to the premiers’ calls for unconditional health transfers, which have historically resulted in underinvestment in mental health by provincial governments.

Hopefully Dr. Bennett will be able to focus political will to ensure that provinces and the federal government hit the 9-per-cent health-spending target recommended by the Mental Health Commission of Canada in 2012 and avoid the law of inverse relevance, which states, “The more we talk about something the less we intend to do about it.”

Steve Lurie Former chair, service systems advisory committee, Mental Health Commission of Canada; Toronto

Vaccine declarations

Re Prominent Tory Defends Privacy Of Vaccination Status (Oct. 26):

Conservative member of Parliament Leslyn Lewis has the right to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. She does not have the right to keep her vaccination status a secret.

The people with whom she comes into contact have the right to know if she is potentially exposing them to a deadly disease. This takes precedence over her right to medical privacy. When dealing with a highly transmissible and dangerous virus, there is no medical privacy.

Carol Soloman Toronto

As a long-time Tory voter, I support the position of going to the House of Commons without proof of vaccination. Provided of course that a negative quick-test result be provided. Also provided that the cost of the test is paid out of the MP’s pocket. Then we’ll see how many members change their viewpoint.

Tom Clarkson Greenwood, Ont.

I’d like to suggest Ms. Lewis take a quick look at a map of Canada. I’m sure she will quickly realize that in order to reach Ottawa, most MPs will have to travel by plane. Unless the MPs in question propose to charter private planes, they will have to show proof of full vaccination to board any commercial carrier. Or does she think MPs should be exempt from that requirement, too?

Kathryn Hamer Edwards Sackville, N.B.

It is utterly disgraceful for Ms. Lewis to use the language of “sit in the back of the bus” and “lynch me into silence” in tweets to describe the media’s questioning of her opinion on revealing her vaccination status. It is a most egregious example of false equivalence that is an unspeakable insult to those who have suffered the true ravages of racism.

Andrew Matthews Toronto

Ms. Lewis has the right to medical privacy. But the public has a right to safety, which trumps any right to keeping one’s vaccine status private. If you prefer not to disclose, I would prefer you stay home.

Immanuel Kant’s moral imperative says we should look at our own behaviour and decide whether the world would be a better place if everyone did as I did. If we all chose to remain unvaccinated, many more people would be dead from COVID-19 and unrelated health issues, our hospitals and staff would be more overwhelmed, and there would be more mental-health problems, financial ruin, increasing government debt, and so on. Those who remain unvaccinated, only because they are hesitant, ride on the shirttails of all those who rolled up their sleeves.

Ms. Lewis’s reference to bullying and lynching is ridiculous. These acts are horrible and harmful but getting vaccinated or letting those around you know your status is kind and compassionate.

Jan Vanderwal Toronto

Piano prodigies

Re Montreal Pianist Bruce Liu Rockets To Stardom After Winning Chopin Competition (Oct. 27):

There are at least two other talented, young Canadian pianists who have also done well in recent years. Kevin Chen of Calgary, at the age of 16, won the top prize at the Budapest International Franz Liszt Piano Competition in September, becoming the youngest winner of this event. Tony (Siqi) Yun of Toronto, at 18, won the China International Music Competition in 2019. Congratulations to all of them, and to their great teachers. For classical music lovers, find a chance to listen to them. You won’t be disappointed.

Tony Yue Vancouver

Fools at school

Re Kingston’s ‘Educated Idiots,’ (Opinion, Oct. 23):

Kudos to Kingston writer Ken Cuthbertson for calling out student behaviour at the Queen’s University homecoming event (and elsewhere) for what it is: “a lack – or is it a loss? – of student awareness that attending university is a privilege.”

It is worth noting that a similar, out-of-control party took place a week later at “FOCO,” or “false homecoming.” This time Kingston police called in support from around the province, from as far away as Toronto and York Region, and stretching as far northeast as Smiths Falls, Ont.

As other communities pay for this madness at Queen’s with their taxes, maybe their cries of indignation should finally force the weak-kneed administration at Queen’s to take action. As a Kingston resident (and Queen’s grad), I am getting thoroughly sick of all this.

Deane Cornell Kingston

I read Mr. Cuthbertson’s article and was incredibly disappointed to see that a Queen’s alumnus would have such a negative opinion of the current generation of students at his alma mater. He posits that the chaotic (and sometimes illegal) events at Queen’s are owing to an “erosion in the social contract” that has led to a selfish mindset among current students when compared with Second World War vets (an example he provides).

I would like to remind Mr. Cuthbertson that it is the current generation of students that cares the most about climate change, systemic racism, the polarization of politics and other issues, all of which his generation has routinely failed to address. We care about these issues even though they don’t affect many of us directly and individually; therefore, how can he say the social contract is dead and that we are “educated idiots?”

Hedley Myers Kingston

