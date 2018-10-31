Oct. 31: Slide to extinction. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery A wild caribou roams the tundra in Nunavut. The World Wildlife Fund says Canadian wildlife is not exempt from what it describes as a "global biodiversity crisis" that is devastating worldwide animal populations. NATHAN DENETTE/The Canadian Press

Slide to extinction

Re Researchers Call For Action As Human Activity Pushes Caribou Toward Extinction (Oct. 30): This is the latest in a series of dire warnings that “strong action” urgently needs to be taken if we are to prevent a catastrophe. And it’s intuitively clear what type of action needs to be taken. But, y’know, it ain’t goin’ to happen.

More than three billion pleasure-seeking souls zoom around the skies each year – riding 10,000-plus jetliners at any one moment, each plane dumping some 90 kilos of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every hour.

More than a billion fossil fuel-burning cars clog the world’s highways. Fourteen major corporations make about 60 brands of vehicle, each competing vigorously for more market share. Without fossil fuels, most of us in colder climates couldn’t survive in our homes; many in warmer climes find AC equally essential.

Such privileges now feel like rights and the world’s population is increasing. There are minimal indications globally that effective government intervention is being considered to truly confront Armageddon. And we thought of ourselves as a smart species.

Chris Humphrey, Ottawa

First, F-35s’ purpose

Re Ottawa Sticks To F-35 Aircraft Program, Prepares For Full Fighter Jet Competition (Oct. 30): A tight articulation of strategic objectives, the first being Arctic and related sovereignty, would “red flag” the single-engine F-35 as being off-strategy, useful for warmer countries’ battles in the past century. Replacing the CF-18s with F-35s would be a $28-billion mistake that would impair Canada economically and militarily for decades.

Forward thinking would show that battleships, tanks and like hardware are also obsolete in the 21st century. Thought-through objectives would determine that the country needs scanning drones, supplemented by the most basic twin-engine jets, nuclear minisubs and ice-cutting military vessels that are also capable of high speeds for Canada’s warmer waters.

Alan J. Cooper, Toronto

Staged hatred

Re Toronto Private School Head Departs Over ‘Anti-Semitic’ Play (Oct. 30): The play Merchant of Venice teaches children about anti-Semitism and how ingrained it is in our society. The version performed at Bishop Strachan School was a bit more in your face than traditional versions, but maybe this will help teach kids why anti-Semitism is so vile and so wrong.

Getting students in Grades 11 and 12 to participate in some of the objectionable parts of the Merchant of Venice makes them see and feel the naked hatred some people in our society have for Jews. Teens are smart, but they need to understand what anti-Semitism is, and why it is so wrong. They already see and hear the hidden subtle hatred every day in the news, from leaders and on the streets. Let’s teach them the results of hatred in our society.

David Bell, Toronto

The head of Bishop Strachan left the school after arranging a performance by a theatre group wherein students were encouraged to become a mob, shouting racist slurs at their Jewish classmates. In the aftermath, did the bullies feel terrible? Yes. And how did their victims feel? Victimized? Of course. It was a glimpse of the real world. No one will forget what happened in that auditorium. It was a tiny mirror reflecting the average person’s potential for evil.

The school and head “parted ways.” Did she go too far? Yes, absolutely. Would she do it again? Yes, but differently. Will she survive? Yes. With her sterling résumé and commitment to unmasking the darkness while shining her light, she will be headhunted.

Hugh McKechnie, Newmarket, Ont.

Limited benefit, surprise

Re Why Investors Are Likely Getting Skittish (Oct. 29): No one should be surprised that “most American consumers are feeling only limited benefit” from the significant tax breaks bestowed on business owners last year by Donald Trump. Seems these owners failed to pass on these breaks to employees, instead letting most of the largesse fall to their bottom lines … surprise, surprise. It now appears the U.S. economy will suffer the consequences, as consumer spending dries up. I’m no PhD in economics, but I think I could have seen this result as inevitable.

Bruce Walker, Oakville, Ont.

Frightening, frustrating

Re The United States Nears Its Boiling Point (Oct. 29): What most prominent conservatives must know but seldom (if ever) acknowledge is the role that constant misinformation and outright lies have played in securing the right’s support. We have the example of the Donald Trump/Steve Bannon/Fox News juggernaut in the U.S. but we also had Boris Johnson supporting Brexit by referring to Brussels bureaucrats banning bananas based on measuring how much they bend. The fact roughly half the population can’t recognize such statements as preposterous lies (Middle Easterners from Guatemala, anyone?) is incredibly frustrating and truly frightening.

Andrew Matthews, Toronto

Good food for all

Re You Aren’t What You Eat (Opinion, Oct. 27): Heirloom tomatoes and organic foods are not about status or righteousness, they are about preserving biodiversity and the right to a universally accessible seed supply, about fair wages and dignity for farmers, and preserving soil ecosystems.

The issue is not that these foods are only for the more affluent, it is that it costs more to do agriculture sustainably and ethically and that our society does not afford a sufficient standard of living such that all citizens can access good food.

Good medical care was once the domain of the rich; today, many of us today can’t afford dental care. To suggest these practices are unsustainable because they’re not universally accessible would be considered ludicrous. It’s time we stopped focusing on food morality – this is at best a self-absorbed diversion, and at worst, a way of deflecting attention from the very real problems at hand.

Janette Haase, Wolfe Island, Ont.

What to (not) wear?

Re How Dress Codes Are Teaching Our Girls To Fight Back (Oct. 27): In this age of extreme political correctness, schools need to be careful about how they define and defend dress code policies.

That said, there is no denying fashion is inherently about vanity. Clothing is part of an outward appearance that we put forth to the world: Dress codes exist in all areas of society. Knowing what to wear, when, is a life skill often rooted in cultural customs – shorts and T-shirts don’t fly at a funeral. Historically, social distinctions were made (and still are) based on how a person dressed. Women should be able to wear what they want but please, don’t deny skimpy is sexy and, in being so, inappropriate for a child.

Kerry Ballard, Montreal