Children first

Re Provinces Face Unique Challenges In Developing Child-friendly Mass Vaccination Strategies (Oct. 5): I’ve advocated for family doctors’ offices as the ideal place to efficiently immunize patients.

Every child in Ontario is registered already with a family doctor or pediatrician, who have computer programs able to list their eligible patients and the word could go out. Children and parents are already comfortable with the provider and environment, because the children have already received immunizations at two, four, six, twelve and eighteen months and five years.

The process could be completed easily at each practice within a week. No muss, no fuss. Why reinvent the wheel?

S.J. McMurray MD, CCFP-EM, FCFP; Brockville, Ont.

When I was at elementary school in Glasgow in the 1950s, we lined up by class along the corridor to receive our polio vaccinations from the school nurse.

The entire school was vaccinated in one day. It’s not rocket science.

Anne McAllister Toronto

Travel troubles

Re Will Canadians With Mixed-vaccine Doses Be Blocked From U.S. Flights? (Oct. 1): My first vaccine dose was Pfizer, the second Moderna. It irks me when opinion writers state that I and others “opted to mix and match vaccines.” I was not given an option.

I was informed just before the second needle went into my arm that the dose would be Moderna. I suppose I could have left and spent more hours queued online to find another timeslot. But even if I had “opted” to do that, I would not know until the appointed time which vaccine would be on offer that day.

I have complete faith in Canadian scientists who declared the vaccines interchangeable. I am completely frustrated that political leaders did not anticipate the resulting “passport” difficulties and seem not to be doing anything about it.

Jeff Fairless Kanata, Ont.

Regarding reconciliation

Re Trudeau Truths (Letters, Oct. 5): A letter-writer believes Justin Trudeau would have been accused of “politicizing history” at events to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation; I believe he would have been acknowledged for standing with all Canadians in recognizing and mourning an Indigenous tragedy, and the ensuing photos would have been an inspiration and rallying call for everyone.

I found the Tofino trip to be an extremely disrespectful and poor judgment call on the part of our highest elected official.

D.J. Baptist Toronto

Re How The Church Was Freed From Obligation To School Survivors (Oct. 4): The Catholic Church may have escaped its “legal” obligation to First Nations in Canada, but its “moral” obligation does not feel met and remains a blemish on the country and legal system that aided this scofflaw behaviour.

Ken Lutes Vancouver

China challenges

Re Canada Must Work With Allies To Tackle China’s Bullying Tactics (Oct. 1): Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China, argues that we must “prevent China from using trade to punish opponents,” while at the same time we may limit exports to China of agriproducts, iron and copper if we are subject to sanctions. Isn’t there a golden rule that says we should not adopt for ourselves a practice that we object to from others?

David Olson Toronto

Re Evergrande Suspends Shares Amid News Of Possible Bid For Unit (Report on Business, Oct. 5): Former investment banker Paul Schulte says that “China’s not interested in crisis. America leaps from one crisis to another, China doesn’t do crisis, they want things to be smooth.” However, China is a command economy and as such specializes in not allocating capital efficiently.

I believe this inability to allocate capital is exactly what has led to the Evergrande crisis, and is China’s problem in the first place. The United States, built on capitalism, may have crises but it more often bounces back better and stronger than before.

Derek Jansen Toronto

Down on debt

Re The U.S. Elephant’s Tail Risk (Tax and Spend Newsletter, Oct. 4): Japan has had the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world for decades. Mainstream economists predicted that country’s immense deficits would lead to runaway interest rates, hyperinflation and government bankruptcy.

But nothing like that happened. Risk-averse investors kept buying Japanese bonds at low (and even negative) interest rates, understanding that a country with a floating, non-convertible fiat currency can always order payout money from its central bank.

The United States should also never have difficulty selling bonds to investors, especially since the Federal Reserve will likely repurchase them at a higher price. Reports of the unsustainability of U.S. government finances seem greatly exaggerated.

Larry Kazdan Vancouver

Lessons learned

Re Eliminating Gifted Programs Deprives Talented Students (Oct. 4): When I was in primary school in Toronto in the late 1950s and early 1960s, it seemed clear to me, as one of those being watched and targeted, that “the powers that be” were identifying students with exceptional intellectual wherewithal, curiosity and drive.

I and my peers were subjected to numerous IQ tests, grouped in special classes that “accelerated” their ways through primary grades and encouraged to undertake extracurricular activities that further challenged, indeed enhanced, our intellectual capacities. The goal, as explained to my parents, was to nurture tomorrow’s elite.

Such a policy, indeed such language, seems unimaginable in today’s society, where recognition of individual differences is often frowned upon, or worse, and the very idea of an elite is anathema. As contributor John Barsby suggests, it may be not only our gifted students, but society at large being deprived of a huge opportunity.

Nelson Smith Toronto

Re Closing Gaps In Math Learning (Oct. 1): Professor Lynda Colgan says “there are no reliable instruments in place” to assess a child’s math comprehension. For many years, the KeyMath3 Diagnostic Assessment, Stanford Diagnostic Mathematics Test and Diagnostic Math Inventory, among others, have been used with confidence in Canada.

The research team at Carleton University Math Lab should relax a little in their rush to fill the void.

Anne Armstrong MEd, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education; Guelph, Ont.

A quick word

Re I’m Not Lazy, I’m Just Retired (First Person, Oct. 4): I am so with essay-writer Bill Jermyn. (Any more words on this would do him a disservice!)

Susan Mitton Halifax

