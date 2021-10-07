Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Back to reality

Re Canada Falling Behind On Promised Climate Goals, Report Says (Oct. 6): It comes as no surprise to me that “Canada is on pace to fall well short of its emissions goals.”

The promises made by our federal government remind me of the magical thinking of children’s stories such as Peter Pan and The Little Engine that Could, thinking that goes something like, “If we think positive thoughts, we can achieve wonders.” I stopped believing in fairy tales long ago.

What I want to see from our government is a reality-based plan to fight climate change. Specifically, I want to see a sectoral carbon budget with annual reporting and clear, science-based steps for how emission reductions will be achieved. I also want to see independent monitoring and public reporting of our progress. Is that really too much to ask?

Liz Addison Toronto

Business bust

Re Airbus A220 ‘Success’ In France Is Built On Canadian Failure (Report on Business, Oct. 6): The sale of Bombardier’s C Series jet to Airbus for US$1, after burning through almost $2-billion in government funding, reminded me of the words of my father: “Nothing happens until somebody sells something.”

Once again, Canadian innovation and conscientious technology has been lost because of a failure to “make the sale.” The results look like a blinding glimpse of the obvious when government is committed to taxing the most successful leaders until they leave, regulating industries until they choke and hurting international trade deals through arrogance and constant lecturing about moral superiority.

I believe energy, agriculture, manufacturing and technology are all operating at less than full potential because of government ideological imperatives. We cannot borrow our way to prosperity; we should get out there to sell our products and capitalize on our assets.

George Brookman ICD.D, CM; Calgary

Lowdown

Re Health Care Conversation (Letters, Oct. 4): The 11 per cent of GDP figure commonly cited for Canadian health care spending includes private care, among the highest in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and reflects a narrow range of public benefits and low coverage of prescription drug costs.

According to OECD data, Canada spends 7.6 per cent of GDP on public care; 4.9 per cent is specifically spent on public hospital and physician care (the two core components of medicare). On a per capita basis among comparably wealthy countries, Canada’s spending on universal care is below average and spending on hospitals virtually the lowest.

Despite resource constraints and wait-time issues (not unique to Canada), the country compares well overall in OECD measures of health care quality and outcomes, including among the highest cancer survival rates.

We don’t excel in everything, but neither does any other country. What might we accomplish with a better-resourced public system?

Sandra Macpherson Victoria

Material wealth

Re Canada And The U.S. Must Secure Critical Minerals (Oct. 4): Citing unexploited Canadian and U.S. reserves of elements from cobalt to praseodymium, contributor David Jacobson calls for the creation of a North American-based supply chain in these materials and the products that come from them. Without referring directly to China and its potential to disrupt supply, he clearly wants us to collaborate in guarding North America’s security and economic prospects against attack from our principal adversary.

The former U.S. ambassador’s proposals sound actionable. They are also within our power to accomplish. In developing our own views on them, we ought to talk to Mexicans as well as Americans about the adverse local consequences, as well as the continental benefits, of critical mineral mining.

Franklyn Griffiths Toronto

Municipal match

Re The Supreme Court Rules… (Editorial Cartoon, Oct. 4): Cartoonist David Parkins rightly ridicules the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding Ontario’s unilateral slashing of Toronto’s city council in the midst of its last municipal election. It was indeed a reckless wrecking blow to local democracy.

However, it should be noted that not all Supreme Court judges endorsed the decision. The ruling passed by the slenderest of margins, a 5-4 decision. It was a squeaker verdict.

Toronto came within one vote of establishing a precedent of autonomy from provincial tutelage for all municipalities in Canada. The tide is turning toward greater local self-rule.

What the Supreme Court would not set free, the public can. It’s now up to voters to elect provincial and municipal leaders who most value local democracy.

Myer Siemiatycki Toronto

High hopes

Re How This Company Is Using Data-driven Drug Discovery To Fight Disease (Report on Business, Oct. 6): Cyclica president Naheed Kurji has given us hope that one day there will be something available to help children suffering from CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, a condition so rare that many have not heard of it.

Having a granddaughter with this condition, it is devastating to see the terrible seizures and know that they affect brain development. Families need all the support they can get to help cope with this genetic mutation.

My thanks for highlighting this condition.

Ada Hallett Ottawa

Gift of community

Re Eliminating Gifted Programs Deprives Talented Students (Oct. 4): Another benefit of now “politically incorrect” gifted programs: I refer to the taunts and worse inflicted on above-average nerds like myself and my friends, and how grades 11A, 12A and 13A were my happiest school years as I felt challenged, recognized and, most important, at ease among my peers.

Steven Diener Toronto

Hit the road, cat

Re Cosmo The Cat Ran Our Lives (First Person, Oct. 5): Cat lovers will recognize the joys and challenges of living with a semi-feral feline. They will roam when and where their cat fancies takes them.

When I was in grade school, our cat Daniel decided to live with the priest at the end of our street. I would get off the school bus and see him sunning on the presbytery balcony. He never came home.

My friend’s cat Puss would disappear for days at a time. His family assumed she was a skilled survivalist. One day his mom went to pick up Puss off the sidewalk. Suddenly a woman came barrelling toward her. “What are you doing with my Minou!”

Unbeknownst to the two women, they had shared the same cat for 10 years, assuming she belonged to them. Cats belong to no one. There are some who believe that if they were bigger, they might want to kill us!

Roxanne Davies North Vancouver

