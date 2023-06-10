Open this photo in gallery: The Manhattan skyline from across the Hudson, in New Jersey, on June 8.LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Here and now

Re “Wear masks outdoors to protect against wildfire smoke, health experts advise” (June 8): When fires burn elsewhere and smoke is blown here, it becomes imperative to recognize that we all inhabit a single world. Although we are socially organized into separate nation-states, we share one atmosphere that we all breathe in.

Clearly we cannot isolate ourselves from the particulate matter generated in distant regions. Therefore environmental degradation is no longer a matter of opinion without evidence; it has become a tangible experience as more of us feel and taste smoke at home.

Moreover, we can no longer rely on lucky geographical distances to provide protection from the world. We are all reliant on the same air we breathe, emphasizing the need for localized policies which have international consequences.

Those who deny the reality of global warming can try to hold their breath, but the rest of us should shout out with alarm and change political policies while we still can.

Tony D’Andrea Toronto

Price point

Re “Stalling prices needs to be part of our national housing strategy” and “Soon, aging populations will mean ailing economies – we must be prepared” (Report on Business, June 3): Two admonitions to my generation of baby boomers: The party is coming to an end, and our kids and grandkids may never get to the buffet.

As our influence begins to wane, we might not relish the final toasts from our offspring. Time indeed to reflect on slicing the cake more equitably.

Len Ashby Toronto

Some valid points regarding the flaws in Canada’s national housing strategy.

Yes, most seniors are not in need of housing, so high prices in the so-called free market are keeping the young from purchasing homes. And yes, older Canadians should join the fight for more affordable housing.

But the government cannot effectively stall prices by tinkering. It cannot change the fundamental aspects of supply and demand unless it makes a substantial incursion into the free market.

To actually stall or freeze prices, the government would have to use something like the old Soviet gosplan, where resources were allocated and prices set by a regulatory body. No political party would dare enter that territory. But without more intrusive government involvement, the road ahead for young people and house purchasing is not rosy.

Robert Milan Victoria

Bottom line

Re “Tying executive compensation to ESG metrics is pointless and ridiculous” (Report on Business, June 3): Thinking that environmental, social and governance goals are diametrically opposed to shareholder value won’t drive success in the future.

Direct links between effective climate policy and improved economies have been around for decades. Perhaps most notable was the work of Nobel Laureate William Nordhaus, who suggested that inaction on climate change would have serious economic consequences.

Commercial interests are not served well by descending economies. Compensation should indeed be tied to improved bottom-line performance. To suggest that key strategic decisions should relegate environmental considerations to “altruism” would be to exclude climate effects such as limited access to raw materials, transportation and work force availability.

Surely these are central to growth in shareholder value.

Bill Collins Sidney, B.C.

Change would do you good

Re “Cutting oil and gas production would be a terrible way to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions” (June 3): Not really. Not for those who understand that unlimited economic growth on a finite planet is not possible.

The cumulative combustion of fossil fuels – since James Watt invented the first thermodynamically and economically efficient steam engine in 1776 – leaves the planet with dire consequences within the order of one human lifetime. The trivial economic prescriptions taken by Canada to date have secured no meaningful reductions.

What this opinion says is that our short-term economic welfare overwhelms the interests of younger generations. I cannot agree.

John Hollins Ottawa

“There are far less costly ways to reduce emissions.” Yes, there are, and they are called renewables.

There are economic benefits to ramping up renewables, which include job creation. There are also about 420 parts per million of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere; the safe level is 350. We must start bringing them down.

Capping emissions is a practical, safe way to get to net zero by 2050. We are currently laggards among the G7 in reducing emissions.

The focus now should be on expanding use of renewables.

Lyn Adamson Toronto

I find net zero to be a reassuring but empty slogan.

There is no single global accounting standard for carbon, so we’ll never know exactly when our removals match or exceed our emissions. We also lack efficient, reliable means of capturing and sequestering carbon. Given the high costs and large energy and land requirements of existing technologies, we may never have such capabilities.

Naturally, we should estimate the costs and political consequences of our choices. But economic questions should not be paramount.

The point of climate action is not to optimize our economy, but rather to save the ecosystem on which our lives and civilization depend. With so much at stake, net zero could be a catastrophic bet.

Andy Kubrin Calgary

Curtailing oil and gas production will always seem too costly or too harmful for Canada’s competitiveness, for the industry to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Oil and gas producers in other countries are making the same arguments to their respective governments. No doubt ancient Easter Islanders were following this line of reasoning when they cut down their last trees.

I see no credible path for Canada to reach our Paris Agreement goals without reducing emissions from the oil and gas sector. Let us stop prevaricating.

James Worrall Ottawa

What would be the consequences of not cutting oil and gas production?

Since the development of the heat engine, the accepted wisdom of the commercial world has been that carbon, the product of combustion, has no value and is inert, so it may be dumped into the atmosphere with impunity.

We are now finding that this dumping is not without cost, following the development of storms of increasing severity and frequency on the planet. It should be imperative that the combustion of fossil fuels be stopped.

I believe that climate models are underestimating the severity of storms. I am concerned for the quality of life on Earth for my progeny.

David Morris Emeritus professor, chemical engineering; Fredericton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com