Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz examine a hydrogen powered toy car as they tour a trade show in Stephenville, Newf., on Aug. 23.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Overblown?

Re Canada Signs Hydrogen Deal With Germany, Sets Ambitious 2025 Target (Aug. 24): If our Prime Minister really understood his own Impact Assessment Act, never mind the daunting task of creating a new industry with many technical, environmental and business challenges, would he have committed to a time frame of less than three years for this hydrogen deal?

Perhaps the non-binding agreement says it all.

Chris Tworek Calgary

Re Why Germany Needs Canada’s Help With Its Energy (The Decibel Podcast, Aug. 23): German reporter Claudia Scholz says that “politicians have to show that they’re acting and helping the country. It’s more of a sign to show they’re doing something than really finding solutions for the moment.” In other words, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s visit is, for all intents and purposes, a show for Germans back home. (Apparently Justin Trudeau has the role of supporting actor, something I’ve noticed he’s quite good at.)

I should have realized this when I learned that liquefied natural gas was off the agenda, not to mention oil, and instead Mr. Scholz visited a startup company in Nova Scotia experimenting with ammonia production. Yes, ammonia, the wonder fuel of the future.

This visit should be considered a waste of everyone’s time.

Jonathan Klein Calgary

Re Canada Can Go Green By Digging Deep (Editorial, Aug. 18): This seems like wishful thinking. In the last decade, Canada has hardly brought major resource projects to fruition.

The examples are plentiful. We’ve become sclerotic. We’ve regulated our way out of global capital markets needed to fulfill “digging deep.” New major mines are inevitably located in beautiful areas within watersheds, and likely transit a First Nation.

Confirmed by layers of court challenges, opponents to oil and gas have learned the playbook well. It would be naive to think these strategies won’t be used with similar success to stop any hopes that Canada will have a “bright future” in green-energy mining.

James Thomson Calgary

Re Why Newfoundland Is Betting Big On Wind And Hydrogen (Aug. 22): Many places have plenty of wind for driving turbines. What makes Stephenville in western Newfoundland an attractive site is nearby access to large areas of wilderness.

This raises a philosophical question. Does wilderness have any intrinsic value other than as a blank canvas for development? If the answer is no, hydrogen produced at the expense of industrializing wilderness can be considered green. If the answer is yes, then hydrogen produced in Stephenville is not green. It’s black.

Wilderness is a non-renewable resource. People in Canada and Germany should think carefully before forging ahead with so-called green energy projects in wilderness areas.

Peter Gammon St. John’s

On the other hand

Re From Experience (Letters, Aug. 23): I take exception to a letter-writer’s opinion that nurse practitioners and salaried physicians can solve the primary-care crisis. These ideas were tried, and failed.

Salaries in emergency rooms and family clinics have been a disincentive. Physicians often accepted higher rates of pay and opted to see fewer patients. Wait times increased.

Nurse practitioners deserve good working conditions and fair compensation. However, these are taken from a different pot than the one used to pay physicians. The current system also compensates physicians to “supervise” NPs, adding further expense. As well, NPs often see fewer patients per hour than physicians, regardless of setting.

Without true co-operation between providers, as opposed to attempts to replace one type with another, the system is likely doomed to cost more and fail to deliver.

How do I know this? I am a retired family and ER physician who worked in underserviced communities for years.

David Hughes Glass MD (retired); Saugeen Shores, Ont.

Long-term choice

Re Why Hospitals Shouldn’t Be Nursing Homes (Editorial, Aug. 19): A massive investment in nursing homes is required in Canada. However, as pointed out, the devil is in the details.

Ontario would send alternate-level-of-care patients to long-term care homes they have not chosen. While it says they will wait there for a preferred home, the reality is that may never happen given the bed shortage and number of people in crisis. They may be stuck in a home without air conditioning or enough staff, where it may be difficult for family to visit or no one speaks their language.

People affected may be better off warehoused in hospitals rather than neglected in a home they would never have chosen. We don’t just need more beds, we need better quality of care. Where is the plan to ensure all homes we build provide that?

Marcia Zalev MSW, Toronto

Innovation? Why not add simple household care to senior care, to allow elderly persons to remain in their own homes at least a few more years.

This would make more long-term care beds available, as a large percentage of residents move to homes for lack of help with shopping, meal preparation and housekeeping. In turn, it would allow so-called bed blockers to move to more appropriate facilities.

Much less costly than building yet more facilities, and most seniors would be much happier.

Elizabeth Hines Durham, Ont.

I might be reconciled to being sent to the first long-term care bed available, per Ontario’s proposed legislation, if all homes were required to provide the same standard of care.

If the hours of care required per patient were increased and no longer calculated as an average among homes. For example, four hours of care in one home and two in another would be reported as an average of three hours for everyone.

If homes were resourced properly with adequate professional and auxiliary staff and equipment.

If physical changes were made to existing structures. Buildings not conducive to infection control nor privacy considerations should be shut down.

Cheri Vigar London, Ont.

Way forward

Re Michelle O’Bonsawin’s Nomination To Canada’s Supreme Court Is Good For Canadians (Aug. 23): The nomination and anticipated appointment of Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court is a recognition of this country’s historic diversity. We should all be proud.

There has been periodically unhealthy tension, indeed polarization, around the decolonization of our justice system. Justice O’Bonsawin will not single-handedly solve this problem. Nevertheless, her nomination represents a continuing message that we can work together to preserve and perhaps improve the system to reflect its heritage.

An Indigenous woman, talented, experienced and wise, will take her place among eight other justices and add her unique voice to shaping our future. Remarkable times in a remarkable country.

William Trudell Chair, Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers; Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com