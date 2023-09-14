Open this photo in gallery: This property at in Stouffville, Ont. is one of the sites that was removed from the Greenbelt and proposed for a housing development by the Ontario government.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Re “MP Michael Chong testifies before U.S. lawmakers about being target of Chinese foreign interference” (Sept. 13): After watching Michael Chong speak, I came away a proud Canadian. That said, I am also ashamed of how our Liberal government handled, and continues to underplay, this serious issue.

To think that some officials were made aware of inappropriate actions almost two years ago, and failed to advise the targeted individuals. Thanks to Mr. Chong for standing up to what was the “right thing to do.”

As the world continues to spin erratically, we should have more politicians like Michael Chong on both sides of the aisle. Canada’s reputation has been one of refuge, safety and a place to build a future. Under our current leadership, this looks like a big fail.

Richard Chadwick Halton Hills, Ont.

Political belief

Re “Pierre Poilievre says hope is a leader’s most important job. It’s not” (Sept. 13): One more criticism of Pierre Poilievre’s easy, airbrushed claim: Politics is for, well, policy. Hope, I believe, is for religion.

I fear politicians that speak to the chosen people with messianic fervour, inviting disciples rather than citizens to support a political vision.

Joyce Green Regina

Political price

Re “The Greenbelt scandal isn’t about housing. It isn’t even about the Greenbelt” (Report on Business, Sept. 12): I once read an article about corruption in the former Eastern Bloc. In many cases, leaders weren’t personally profiting from it, but they accepted it as a way to build companies into national champions.

Politicians in Canada don’t usually take bribes. But they do sole-source contracts to “local” companies; protect friendly businesses from prosecution; pour money into “Canadian” content; write “competition” laws that favour domestic monopolies.

Is any of this sounding familiar?

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

I am ashamed to learn that our governments have fallen substantially in their score for governmental corruption, losing ground with Denmark (in first place again), Sweden and other fine governments.

We are now tied with Estonia and Uruguay. We should vote out those who lack moral fortitude to govern honestly.

Ted Burnside Ottawa

Tax on us

Re “Blame Trudeau for housing, sure – but the real fault belongs to your local mayor” (Editorial, Sept. 11): Federal and provincial tax laws also distort the housing market.

By allowing housing investors to deduct mortgage interest, taxes, strata fees, repairs, etc., from rental income, Canada’s tax laws artificially inflate the demand for housing by reducing the monthly carrying cost for an increasingly large proportion of home buyers (“Investors account for 30 per cent of home buying in Canada, data show” – Sept. 9). Limiting these tax deductions to only those investing in purpose-built rental complexes would immediately reduce residential house prices by reducing investor demand, and eliminating any discrimination against owner-occupiers.

Andrew Bond Central Saanich, B.C.

I think it is the price of land that is driving the housing crisis. In that context, upzoning to increase density would only raise that price, thereby benefitting owners above all.

The most effective measure, then, would be to prevent or minimize that price increase, probably through a land tax. Henry George had that economic idea more than a century ago.

Richard Harris Hamilton

There is no single solution. However, I wonder if consideration has been given to space-efficient single-family homes on smaller lots. This would affordably provide what some potential homeowners are looking for, such as their own backyards.

This would also allow developers to build more homes and possibly reduce urban sprawl. In addition, smaller homes on appropriately sized lots may help in creating a sense of community.

Dave Mitchell London, Ont.

In most markets, the prices deemed affordable for the housing that people desire (or expect) is below the cost of producing those homes. Subsidies may be the answer for the most needy, but that wouldn’t change reality for the middle class.

There are steps that can be taken to reduce costs, but most may only serve to blunt the effects of inflation or achieve modest reductions. The clock cannot be turned back.

Accommodating housing needs for large swaths of our population will likely involve reimagining what housing looks like. Expectations will likely need to be adapted: for people who don’t want medium density in their neighbourhoods, but also for people who will occupy those medium-density dwellings, instead of the detached homes with white picket fences for which they might have hoped.

Darryl Squires Ottawa

Take care

Re “Kitchen thought to be source of E. coli outbreak in Calgary had cockroaches, ‘sewer gas smell,’ report reveals” (Sept. 13): I believe the best option for child care is the not-for-profit model. But in Alberta, the private sector is often viewed as the sine qua non.

Why should we turn over our most vulnerable children to the private sector, where cost-cutting and profit maximization is the goal?

I find it absolutely irresponsible, as the E. coli tragedy demonstrates.

Leslie Lavers Lethbridge, Alta.

On brand

Re “What Kleenex’s Canadian exit reveals about our grocery sector’s lack of competition” (Report on Business, Sept. 11): It is suggested that Kleenex’s pull-out from the Canadian market is indicative of a competition problem in the grocery sector. But the critique seems to be mainly that grocers have introduced a wide range of private-label products that compete successfully with national brands, especially in commodity categories.

Are these products typically less expensive? Check. Are they of the same or better perceived quality than the national brands? Check. Have they been embraced by consumers because of that beneficial mix of price and quality? Check.

Moreover, if a brand such as Kleenex tissues or Skippy peanut butter withdraws from the Canadian market – but each is replaced by President’s Choice, Sensations and Compliments products – then by my arithmetic, Canadians have more choices and better value, not less.

Diane Brisebois President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada Toronto

We do

Re “Who elopes at 65? We did – because, well, why not?” (First Person, Sept. 7): Wonderful, wonderful.

My wife and I started dating more than 50 years ago. Age has nothing to do with how much a person can love someone, or how to go about it.

To borrow a phrase: Just do it.

David Hall Richmond Hill, Ont.

