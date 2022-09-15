Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands in front of a photo of Queen Elizabeth at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Sept. 9.Alex Lupul/The Canadian Press

Take time

Re Snap Holiday To Mourn Queen Sparks National Scramble (Report on Business, Sept. 14): With all due respect, I think Ontario made the wrong decision to not have a statutory holiday.

The death of the Queen has provided a wealth of opportunities for everyone. There has been information about the monarchy, history, geography, music and the Queen herself. Coverage has talked about service, dedication and duty. There have already been so many teachable moments.

Both children and adults should be listening, asking questions and respecting emotions. I used to teach, and I know that classrooms are not the ideal place to discuss so much information at once.

I hope that everyone will realize the significance of, and learn from, the life and funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Kathleen Szabo Vancouver

Poilievre projections

Re Poilievre’s Dominant Win Is The Death Knell Of Moderate Conservatism In Canada (Sept. 12): I don’t see the issue as harder-right conservatism versus mushy, centrist conservatism. It is conservatism versus populism, principles versus grievances.

Mushy centrism is the result of social conservatism and populism. Populists want to focus on anger, not policy. Social conservatives want others to live in a manner of their choosing.

Traditional conservatism would give individuals tools and choice without harming others, including market-based solutions such as a carbon tax. There would be respect for institutions and advocacy for slow, measured change, not proroguing Parliament or attacking the Bank of Canada.

Traditional Conservatives would believe in the rule of law, and that freedom is in balance between the rights of society and the individual. They would accept other people for who they are, as long as they don’t impose their preferences on others.

Traditional conservative principles no longer have a political home.

Carl Bourassa Port Elgin, Ont.

Re Poilievre Calls For A Tax-hike Freeze In First Caucus Speech Since Winning The Conservative Leadership (Sept. 12): The new Conservative Leader can certainly call himself a populist. What he can’t call himself, however, is a principled small-c conservative.

A bedrock principle of conservatism is that one takes responsibility for their actions. One pays their own freight. One leans into a problem and does what needs to be done.

In his first caucus speech, Pierre Poilievre paid lip service to this idea. At least, he did for government when he promised a “pay as you go” approach to spending. Fair enough.

Then the populist took over. By pandering to popular sentiment and calling for carbon-tax increases to be scrapped, he would foist onto future generations the environmental costs created by today’s generation.

Should he ever ascend to the top job, Mr. Poilievre would find out that governing requires making hard decisions – and doing so even when the proper choice isn’t popular.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Pierre Poilievre seems to have built his campaign almost exclusively on grievance, centred on two issues: COVID-19, where he proposes we should be doing nothing; and inflation, where he has so far proposed nothing substantial except a crytocurrency opt-out.

By the 2025 election, both issues will likely be in the rear-view mirror. Hopefully we will be long done with vaccine mandates and masks, and inflation concerns will probably have given way to concerns about recession or slow growth.

I have no doubt that Mr. Poilievre will find other grievances to exploit politically. But whether he can make a shift from grievance to governance is quite another question.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

New normal

Re Expect Rates To Keep Rising, Bank Of Canada Warns (Report on Business, Sept. 9): In slightly more than six months, the Bank of Canada has aggressively increased its benchmark interest rate on five separate occasions, from near zero to 3.25 per cent, with promises of more to come in its quest to return inflation to 2 per cent by the end of 2024.

Main Street, Bay Street and the rest of us should know that the bank is guessing. Who made 2 per cent the perfect number for a finely tuned economy? Why can’t it be accomplished sooner?

Whenever that magic 2-per-cent day arrives, one has to wonder whether the bank will reduce its benchmark rate with the same six-month speed and alacrity as we’ve witnessed this year.

Something tells me the bank will find other reasons for not retracing its steps.

Edward Carson Toronto

I’ll wager

Re Unions Say Wage-cap Law Violates Rights (Sept. 13): One would think that Ontario’s strategy is to deliberately make working in the public sector unattractive. One-per-cent increases squeeze people financially, and low pay exacerbates the situation.

Many nurses feel betrayed by first being called heroes, but then ignored when working conditions got so bad that they fled the profession. Education workers making under $40,000 can hardly survive with today’s inflation.

I believe the conclusion points to deliberate plans to privatize both sectors, creating greater income inequality and degrading essential services to the public.

Diane Sullivan Toronto

I spy

Re A Spying Scandal Is A Reminder Of Canada’s Lack Of Espionage Vision (Sept. 12): I can only hope, for British journalist Richard Kerbaj’s sake, that there are more interesting stories in his book than the allegations reported here.

While intelligence agencies might prefer to deal with such issues in private, it is not the first, nor the most serious, allegation I have heard, or made, regarding limited sharing and operations in someone else’s jurisdiction.

CSIS’s mandate encompasses counterterrorism operations such as the recruitment of sources, which appear to lie at the base of these allegations. While such operations likely do not occur every day, I know that they are carried out from the service’s back pocket.

If the service did not have the capacity to operate outside of Canada against terrorist organizations, it would not be able to meet its mandate. In that respect, Mr. Kerbaj seems to offer no support for those who believe a separate foreign intelligence service is a necessity.

W.P.D. Elcock Ottawa

Wild thing

Re Write Stuff (Letters, Sept. 9): A letter writer would have many young people avoid “a bewildering world of academia.”

In 1972, I entered university in a state of total bewilderment. I graduated four years later no more certain of anything.

Fifty years later, I say without a trace of irony, as a testament to the lasting value of my university education, I remain contentedly bewildered.

Farley Helfant Toronto

