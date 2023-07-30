Open this photo in gallery: A sketch of the potential redesign of the planned Therme development at Ontario Place.

Speak my piece

Re “Republican senator calls out Canada’s ‘feeble commitment’ on NATO spending” (July 28): I would bet most Canadians have no idea that the government solicits opinions from the public before each budget is finalized. The deadline is Aug. 4 and briefs are submitted to the standing committee on finance.

This year, I lost the last bit of my Canadian pride when our government could not even bother lying about spending the 2 per cent of GDP on defence that NATO requires. I thought it worth using this budget opportunity to submit my opinion on that. I encourage others to do the same.

Leslie Reed Vancouver

Better way

Re “No basis for CRTC to intervene in TTC wireless dispute: Rogers” (Report on Business, July 19) and “Federal government to intervene in Toronto subway wireless spat” (Report on Business, July 25): So this is what it sounds like when “sophisticated parties” get together to decide what happens to the rest of us. By “us,” I refer to those patrons who use Toronto transit under increasingly worrisome circumstances.

Improving our access to emergency communications apparently doesn’t compete with “contractual and technical discussions.” Silly me, I was hoping that my safety mattered.

But now I realize that this hope would be “inappropriate,” “unprecedented” and “thoroughly unnecessary.”

Nancy Nickle Toronto

Pedal power

Re “E-bikes and the future of transit” (Editorial, July 24): Micromobility is a core part of creating greener, leaner transportation. E-bikes, especially, have become a critical tool to address climate change, reduce car congestion, move goods across cities and expand options for workers to earn extra income.

In order to ensure they remain a reliable and desirable transportation option, the public and private sectors should both play important roles. We can start by making sure micromobility users have access to transit and infrastructure that takes them where they want to go. We should also ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable products.

People who deliver on app-based platforms are looking to e-bikes as a way to move efficiently around cities. As Toronto and others develop micromobility strategies, let’s work together to make sure e-bikes are a safe and accessible option.

Shilpa Arora General manager, DoorDash Canada Toronto

Place to be

Re “As the architects behind Therme’s Ontario Place project, we feel the park’s revitalization is key to Toronto’s future” (Opinion, July 22): Diamond Schmitt notes, in the description of its 2008 book Insight and On Site, that ”an increasing number of trophy buildings – structures that consume money, steel and glass, and require huge energy expenditures – are being erected as advertisements for cities. The need for socially and environmentally responsible architecture has never been greater.”

In building a giant glass megaspa at Ontario Place, with its huge energy expenditures to maintain things such as indoor palm trees, to say nothing of the redundant taxpayer-funded underground parking, Diamond Schmitt seems to have become the very thing they once opposed.

Norm Di Pasquale Co-chair, Ontario Place for All Toronto

Diamond Schmitt seems to be selling the Therme spa as “social infrastructure.” To be clear, this is a private, stadium-sized facility that destroys public land without being subject to environmental assessment.

An entry ticket is being touted as a benefit to the health care system. If a firm claims to be interested in designing equitable cities, facilitating exclusivity of public waterfront seems contradictory to that vision.

On a construction industry news site, the architects are said to have characterized comments made by those who disagree with this project as “uninformed, fabricated and parochial.” Yet the majority of attendees at a recent public consultation did not support the redevelopment plans for the West Island. Yet the majority of attendees at a recent public consultation did not support the redevelopment plans for the West Island.

I believe that repair and revitalization of Ontario Place could be a wonderful investment for the future of the province. But I don’t think a taxpayer-funded parking lot, along with public money allocated to Therme with a 95-year lease of public land, is that future.

Francesca Bouaoun Toronto

To a hammer, everything looks like a nail. It should come as no surprise that an architectural design firm would find the answers to the world’s problems in architectural design.

I’m sorry, but one can’t improve on nature itself, not for “wellness and health,” not for fun, not now and not 95 years from now. Lake Ontario should not be relegated to a backdrop for an audacious design and medically unproven claims.

A spa can go anywhere. The lake stays where we can all benefit from it.

Bruce Van Dieten Toronto

I’d like the contributors to name a public site in Canada that is a more important contribution to modern architecture and landscape design than Ontario Place. (Expo 67 can’t be picked, it’s mostly gone.)

Ontario Place is an internationally recognized heritage site of global importance. What if other places treated their iconic modern sites the way they want to treat this one? Imagine the Australian government decided to bulldoze the park next to the Sydney Opera House to build a giant spa, dwarfing and blocking the original structure.

These architects have reportedly called their critics “uninformed” and “parochial.” The world will likely have worse to say about them if this scheme goes forward.

Bill Greaves Toronto

Despite the dedication of contributors Donald Schmitt and Gary McCluskie to their client, their positioning as authorities on public space suggests an inherent conflict. This tension should necessitate broadening our discourse around Ontario Place.

We should demand a comprehensive evaluation of the risks associated with private partnerships, delve into the true meaning of public space, underscore the significance of affordability and emphasize the need for inclusive community engagement.

Gregory Beck Rubin Principal, Poiesis Architecture Toronto

At a rate of $40 a day for the Therme spa, the well-being of most residents of our democratic city will likely have to be satisfied elsewhere.

Marsha Cohen Toronto

Boasting that 60 of 79 acres will be park should be put into context.

Just down the shoreline in Ajax, all of the town’s seven kilometres of waterfront, or 150 acres, is parkland and open to all. It is maintained and accessible year-round.

It contributes to the physical and mental health of not only Ajax residents, but many visitors as well. It’s green, open and publicly owned without any private development.

If little Ajax can provide its citizens with 150 acres of Lake Ontario parkland, mighty Toronto should be providing all 79 acres of Ontario Place to its people as a public shoreline park. The public health benefits would far outweigh those of a private spa.

This is public policy that will define the character of Toronto. It’s our provincial capital and I encourage everyone to make known their position on this important issue.

Steve Parish Ajax, Ont.

Mission accomplished

Re “Spending on fun isn’t impossible – it’s just hard, experts say” (July 27): The key message is to save $50 a month for two to three years for a vacation. What a fabulous idea. I researched the multitude of options for my $1,800 vacation of a lifetime.

Here’s what I’ve planned: Sept. 13 to 21 (off peak) at the Holiday Inn in Aurora, Ont., for $1,433. I live north of there, so I thought I would expand my horizons in a southerly direction, whilst saving on fuel costs ($16 round trip). I’ve planned for lunch a fine dining experience at McDonalds ($112) and dinner for a king at a little known but locally popular restaurant called Swiss Chalet ($144).

The best thing is this leaves me with $95 to spend on activities and postcards for the family. I won’t bore readers with all my plans, but I would like to thank you for helping to make my holiday of a lifetime a reality.

Lorcan Cronin Barrie, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com