Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The province says it is creating a working group to implement recommendations made in a damning auditor general's report on the government's decision to remove land from the protected Greenbelt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole BurstonCole Burston/The Canadian Press

Fall guy

Re ”Ontario minister’s aide resigns after A-G Greenbelt report” (Aug. 23): So, the Ontario Housing Minister’s chief of staff heroically falls on his sword after a damning report, clearly taking the fall for the government’s “seriously flawed” actions.

We can only hope that this resignation is quickly followed by that of the minister himself, even though he knew absolutely nothing of his chief of staff’s activity – which in itself appears to be seriously flawed.

Chris Phillips Ancaster, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he knew nothing about how 3,000 hectares was selected and removed from the Greenbelt. The Auditor-General documented how the process was highly flawed. The person who oversaw it, Ryan Amato, has resigned.

Since the Premier was not involved, no promises have been made and no contracts have been let. If the plan to remove those parcels from the Greenbelt was scrapped, the only downside would be disappointing a group of developers.

If Mr. Ford is determined to remove protected land from the Greenbelt, there is no reason why he should not scrap the results of what he acknowledges was an improper process and set up an open and transparent one that will accomplish his goal.

Marc Grushcow Toronto

I strongly believe that Ryan Amato has been persuaded to take the fall for a plan hatched far higher up in the food chain. I can only hope that Mr. Amato will be called upon to testify as a Crown witness during an investigation by the RCMP.

Liz Addison Toronto

Leave Greenbelt alone

Re “The Greenbelt saga is a long way from over” (Editorial, Aug. 22): The editorial rightly admonishes the Ford government’s disdain for democracy in the name of Ontario’s housing crisis.

The critical need for more and affordable housing is unquestionable. However, at the heart of this saga is this government’s tiresome myth that protected Greenbelt lands are needed for housing. They are not, a truth reiterated by the Auditor-General’s report.

The city of Pickering, home to the 4,700 acres of the Greenbelt’s Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve, is a prime example. Long before the multilayer protections on the preserve were shamelessly erased at developer request, Pickering was already exceeding Ontario’s housing targets, an achievement recently applauded by Premier Doug Ford.

It’s time for Mr. Ford and others to stop misleading us that Greenbelt lands are needed to meet housing needs. As this saga unfolds, putting these protected lands back into the Greenbelt is the only course of action that should be acceptable to all Ontarians. Anything else is smoke and mirrors.

Mary Evans Whitevale, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s argument for building homes in the Greenbelt was it was vital that new homes had to be built now to accommodate the influx of people requiring accommodation.

What was never clear in his rationale was why these new homes had to be built in only the Greenbelt. It seemed this was the ideal preference of a number of developers.

Why does the provincial government not look at building new homes outside the Greenbelt? Would not this resolve this problem for Mr. Ford?

JG Gilmour Calgary

Ontario needs to build affordable housing. That is not disputed. Ontario also has capable developers with expertise in building houses, but why would they make affordable ones when they can reap more profit from building on farmland? A way to increase the incentive to build affordable housing is to revoke the Greenbelt land transfer.

It is also noteworthy to recognize that while today’s urgency is on housing, preserving top-quality farmland is critical to feed an increase in population and protect us from higher imports owing to climate changes.

Gilles Fecteau Toronto

Every little bit helps

Re “Small houses won’t solve the housing crisis. Canada’s cities need to go big” (Aug. 19): When we allow for new gentle-density housing in more neighbourhoods, we broaden the range of actors and resources available to address the generational housing crisis we are facing.

With updates to zoning allowances, we can democratize the production of housing, encouraging homeowners to redevelop their properties and build homes for more households. When they do so, they leverage their equity and private capital to help grow the housing stock – funds that otherwise would not be directed toward this purpose.

Similarly, upzoning will entice builders and small-scale developers that construct single-detached homes to scale up to gentle-density home types and deliver more homes with every project. With only marginal increases in project length, their existing labour force will be able to produce more homes. This is a time for all hands on deck, and a multitude of solutions, big and small, are needed.

Tamara White Executive director, Small Housing BC; Vancouver

Student scapegoats

Re “Government should look at cap on student visas, Housing Minister says” (Aug. 22): My advice to Housing Minister Sean Fraser is that he should reconsider his wishes for a cap on international students. If he is not aware, international undergraduate students pay 429 per cent more for tuition than Canadian students, and international graduate students 184 per cent more.

He should consult with the provincial education ministers. They will tell you that Canadian universities and colleges would be insolvent without the 800,000 foreign students who subsidize the provincial education coffers.

Mark Borkowski Toronto

Re “Quebec rejects cap on study permits” (Aug. 23): There is a straightforward solution to the fundamental gap between student housing and international student visas that places the burden of responsibility on those who should bear it – provincial governments and educational institutions.

Both see international students as a rich source of funds yet both deny responsibility for housing those they live off. Link the granting of visas to a guarantee of housing for each visa recipient. This will respect constitutional and institutional responsibility. Then we will see how keen they are to attract high-paying students.

Richard Schultz James McGill Professor, retired, McGill University; Montreal

Own house in order?

Re “Cabinet retreat ends with no housing policy timeline” (Aug. 24): Yes, the issue is complicated, with multiple levels of government involved.

Nevertheless, I am pessimistic that the federal Liberals can come up with a housing plan when they can’t even manage one home – 24 Sussex Dr., Ottawa.

Stephen Gill East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com