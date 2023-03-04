The Shepherds of Good Hope is seen in Ottawa, on Feb. 10.The Globe and Mail/The Globe and Mail

Hitting home

Re “The opioid crisis comes to Ottawa” (Feb. 25): Another weekend, another report on the opioid crisis. Now that the public-health crisis of opioid overdoses has been highlighted on its doorstep, will the government finally see the severity and act?

How many more young lives lost will it take? From the front lines, we need more funding for withdrawal management centres and addiction treatment beds.

Meanwhile, families continue to grieve.

Susan Poaps Addiction caregiver, Caritas School of Life; Toronto

MAID and ideology

Re “In Canada, MAID has become a matter of ideology” (Opinion, Feb. 25): What I find problematic is the use of the term “ideology.”

As a social scientist and philosopher, the term refers to the underlying rationales of systems such as feudalism or capitalism. Instead, “ideology” is employed as an oblique critique of the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers, the implication being that its members are doctrinaire and inflexible and thus endangering lives.

There is a worrying trend in policy debates where the main issues are deflected using a variety of techniques, which usually involve some form of character assassination. This is de rigueur for many politicians, but it has now infected public discourse. While there are a number of constructive criticisms of CAMAP here, I believe calling them ideologues unnecessarily undermines credibility.

My hope is that you will print the views of CAMAP so we have a more complete understanding of the issues. They are critical to all of us.

Noel Schacter Victoria

Medical assistance in death “should be considered a tragic last resort.” And so it often is.

Many arguments have been made that all options of care should be exhausted first. I agree that palliative or hospice care should be considered. But this is in theory.

I know from firsthand experience that wait-lists for hospice care are long. There is often no room in palliative care, and a palliative doctor may never show their face.

This is the stark reality of our health care now. So, sadly, MAID does become the tragic last resort.

Karin Zabel Ottawa

If we provided adequate mental-health treatment, fewer people would choose medical assistance in dying. With no likelihood that adequate treatment will soon be funded, should those with untreated mental-health problems be denied MAID indefinitely, while the experts figure it out?

Mental illness does not equate with loss of capacity. Seeking MAID may be a rational and ethical decision that is part of one’s Charter rights.

Canadian taxpayers seem sadly unwilling to fund more mental-health care, or the subsidized housing and guaranteed basic income often necessary for effective care. But those not bearing the burden of suffering should not be entitled to the ethical luxury of endless debate.

How many people opting for expanded MAID would it take for voters to demand essential mental-health funding?

Ellen Anderson Summerside, PEI

If there is an “ideology” supporting medical assistance in death, it surely is the belief that an individual should have ultimate control over one’s life and body.

The real ideology in the debate seems to belong to those who oppose MAID and believe that the protection of life must be absolute, regardless of context. It’s clear to me that mental illness and poverty can result in suffering which can lead individuals to want MAID.

How long should they be forced to endure their suffering until relief arrives? One year, two, a decade? And whose decision should that be?

The only concern the state should have in these matters is to ensure that an individual choosing MAID is fully aware of their choice and makes its autonomously.

Mike Hutton Ottawa

New edition

Re “More offensive than Roald Dahl’s works is the cleansing of them by his estate” (Opinion, Feb. 25): Expurgation has a long and hallowed history, including the bowdlerization of Shakespeare and Edward Gibbon, and the overpainting of genitalia in Michelangelo’s The Last Judgment. These episodes are now largely regarded as laughable.

Whether Roald Dahl’s publisher and estate will stand on the right side of history remains to be seen, but efforts to normalize the rewriting of books may ultimately make it difficult to know anything about history at all.

Ryan Whyte Toronto

I choose my words very carefully here, since words matter.

When contributor Tom Rachman writes that “the choice should be yours,” yes it should be. But in the reality that we find ourselves in, choice is no longer a personal domain.

The masses have become revolting.

Janek Jagiellowicz Waterloo, Ont.

Roald Dahl’s publisher will apparently offer his works in two versions: original and new. One book, two versions.

In the mid-1980s, Coca-Cola introduced a new version of its popular soft drink. The original returned, eventually, rebranded as Coke Classic.

Elsewhere, the publisher of James Bond novels has decided to make adjustments to Ian Fleming’s original works. Speaking of drinks: One might be shaken by all this, or one might simply be stirred.

Dale Churchward Toronto

RSVP

Re “The horrors of hanging out at dinner parties” (Opinion, Feb. 25): How radically pre-March, 2020.

Food made by someone else, wine, music perhaps, a tablecloth, people (me, too) wearing anything stylish, giddy attempts at conversation? Might there even be real non-disposable napkins? Be still, my heart.

This is not a “killing time” scenario. Sign me up.

Cynthia Martin St. Catharines, Ont.

Somewhere out there

Re “Venus set to overtake Jupiter in ‘slow-motion ballet’ ”(Feb. 25): “All planets can seem alluring when seen from afar. But in most cases their beauty is sterile.” This is probably correct in a strictly mathematical sense, but I find it terribly misleading.

Look up into the night sky at Andromeda, the galaxy closest to us. It is an object containing possibly one trillion stars. It would seem, from initial investigations, that most stars have planets orbiting them. So in Andromeda alone, there may be some one trillion planets.

It seems close to impossible to me that there are no planets that are not sterile. Probably a lot of them (many millions?) contain some form of life. Keep in mind that there are at least another 100 billion galaxies in our universe.

It seems impossible that there is not life out there.

Patrick Tighe Petawawa, Ont.

