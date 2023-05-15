Open this photo in gallery: The new Canadian passport is unveiled at an event at the Ottawa International Airport on May 10. The passport will contain nature and wildlife scenes.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canadian symbols

Re “Trudeau’s culture war on Canada’s symbols erases history” (Opinion, May 13): The federal government demonstrated it is out of touch with Canadians when it recently removed Terry Fox’s image from Canadian passports. I would argue that Mr. Fox is the most cherished Canadian in our history – a history that this Liberal government has thrown dirt on with his removal from the passport. As someone who has crossed this country from one end to another under their own power, I am in awe that Mr. Fox achieved all that he did running on just one leg. It is unfortunate that this Liberal government is not so impressed.

Chris Robertson Stony Plain, Alta.

Critics of the Trudeau government’s new passport should take a closer look at those issued under the Harper government. There are many pages of white men “discovering” the country, building things, going to war, joining the RCMP and playing hockey in their spare time.

Women appear on only one page, which references the Persons Case and shows a rather severe statue of Nellie McClung, on the opposite page of the Terry Fox statue that Pierre Poilievre enthuses over. I have looked hard to find any First Nations people or people of colour, without results.

The Harper passport is an old-fashioned portrayal of Canada as a colonial enterprise run by white men. I look forward to getting the new passport, squirrel and all.

Martha Gould North Bay, Ont.

Let’s get real. Do we really believe that when entering a foreign country any of the border-control officers will look at or comment on the pictures in our passports? All they will do is scan the info page and, if entry is allowed, take a stamp and obliterate the squirrel eating the nut.

Pieter Natte Fredericton

Ancient lessons

Re “What a 2,500-year-old story can teach Canada about how to deal with China” (Report on Business, May 12): Canadian parliamentarians should not have to be reminded of the Melian Dialogue. They have been playing the might-makes-right power game since Confederation. Tony Keller’s suggestion that Canada should work closely with allies to support a rules-based international order can only work if Canada is prepared to follow the rules that club membership involves. Unfortunately, our record in international commitments to defence spending, development assistance and environmental targets suggests we’re world class at dialogue, but laggards in execution. Achieving an international order that can counter the bullying of China, or any other country, requires commitment and resources, not rhetoric.

Brian Pagan Ottawa

Every day we learn more about the scope of China’s covert efforts to influence the affairs of our country. Columnist Tony Keller notes the inevitability of our acquiescence to this, pointing out that, like the plucky people of ancient Melos in relation to Athens, we are ultimately at the mercy of a vastly more powerful state.

But calls grow ever louder for ramped-up fact-finding and a tougher diplomatic stance. And according to the latest Nanos poll, Canadians’ views toward China have dropped to their lowest point in recent memory: Only 8 per cent of us have an even “somewhat” positive opinion of China, compared with, for example, 86 per cent for Britain and 80 per cent for Germany.

We are pushing back against the bully. Score one for the spirit of Melos.

Donald Hall Ottawa

Will to power

Re “Pierre Poilievre may be on his way to becoming Prime Minister” (May 15): John Ibbitson writes that Stephen Harper and Pierre Poilievre “share one all-important quality: the will to power.” A troubling, albeit insightful, observation. The American Psychological Association defines “will to power” as: “the determination to strive for superiority and domination … particularly strong in men who feel a need to escape the feelings of insecurity and inferiority that they associate with femininity.”

Mario Possamai Toronto

Trump truth

Re “Donald Trump stands by election fraud claims at CNN town hall in New Hampshire” (May 11): For perhaps the first time ever, I am in complete agreement with something Donald Trump has said: “Our country is being destroyed by stupid people.”

Stephen Rowat Ottawa

Re “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time … Maya Angelou” (Editorial Cartoon, May 12): I find it puzzling that Donald Trump would agree to appear on CNN given his contempt for that news organization. Were I a member of the audience, I would have asked: “Given your previous criticisms of CNN as ‘fake news’ and ‘an enemy of the people,’ does this make anything you say here fake news or not in the best interests of the American people?” Just asking.

Andrew Baker Burlington, Ont.

Line of duty

Re “OPP Sergeant Eric Mueller killed, two other officers injured east of Ottawa” (May 12): After the shooting death of OPP officer Eric Mueller in an ambush, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre exclaimed in a Twitter video that the police officers who have died in the line of duty “live on in the actions that we must begin to take to ensure these tragedies no longer reoccur.” MP Raquel Dancho said in Parliament that the CPC joins with others in “praying for the safety of our brave police across Canada.”

The Conservative Party has led the charge against the federal government’s gun-control legislation, which is similar to laws that have reduced the harm and deaths from guns in other countries. Their actions betray the breathtaking hypocrisy of their prayers.

Philip Berger Toronto

Nix the violence

Re “Golden Knights defenceman Pietrangelo, Oilers defenceman Nurse each suspended a game” (Sports, May 12): Unbridled hockey violence, like the incident depicted in the quarter-page picture accompanying this article, is the main reason I have not seen a single game in my 35 years since moving to Canada. I have met otherwise respectable people who have looked at me in disbelief when I objected to these examples of unsanctioned aggression hidden in plain sight. Why are we all so surprised witnessing the evident surge of senseless violence around us? It should be stopped at once.

Dragan Kljenak Mississauga

Ads that subtract

Re “CBC says it has no control of gambling ads during hockey broadcasts” (May 12): A Sportsnet spokesperson is quoted as saying they are dedicating some airtime “to PSAs and responsible gaming messaging to help raise awareness and ensure consumers have the tools and information they need to participate safely and get help if necessary.”

That position is akin to advertising cigarettes and providing the names of local thoracic surgeons.

Howard Bargman MD; Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com