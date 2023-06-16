Open this photo in gallery: Paul Bernardo is driven to court in St. Catharines, Ont. in 1994.The Canadian Press

Pursuit of justice

Re “Crime and punishment” (Letters, June 14) and “Canadians want revenge on Bernardo, but that’s not how it works: ex-official” (June 8): A letter-writer points out that it is up to unbiased professionals to determine how a sentence is to be served; another that the purpose of incarceration is that the offender not be a threat to the public or to their own survival. Pity that, in deploring the professional judgment of the Correctional Service, neither the Prime Minister nor Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino understands this. Nor, it seems, are they aware of the law of Canada, which prescribes as a guiding principle that, “the Service uses the least restrictive measures consistent with the protection of society, staff members and offenders.” Retribution is not an objective of Canadian law. Politics again trumps principle.

John Edmond, Sometime counsel to the Correctional Service of Canada Ottawa

Paul Bernardo was declared a dangerous offender for a reason. He is not a candidate for rehabilitation. I don’t wish to relive those frightening years of the Scarborough Rapist, the Bernardo and Homolka trials, and the awful whispers of horror-filled videos. But those memories make one thing crystal clear: Paul Bernardo must be denied any kind of future that absolves him of his terrorizing past.

Tamara L. Williams Guelph, Ont.

Paul Bernardo is a despicable excuse for a human being, and there is zero chance of reforming a psychopathic individual like him. He has been sentenced to live out his life in prison and regardless of his crimes, living in a maximum-security prison for life is a cruel punishment. A just society must show more compassion for life than what our worst offenders show. Holding him in a maximum-security prison does not bring back the lives he took or the lives of the victims’ families he destroyed.

David Bell Etobicoke, Ont.

Information, please

Re “Secret Canada: It’s your right to know” (Online): The well-researched series Secret Canada exposes impediments to the transparency of our federal and provincial governments. Underresourcing is cited as a cause, while haughtiness bordering on malice is hinted at as the real reason governments seem to do anything and everything to avoid releasing to the public information to which we feel we should have rightful access.

Over 30 years spent working with a wide range of departments and ministries suggests to me another, more innocent, factor: an aversion to risk common to employees at all levels in virtually every government organization. Add to this a general lack of understanding on the part of public servants as to the practical meaning of such terms as “privacy,” “secrecy,” right to know” and “transparency.” Even seemingly benign information requests are greeted by the front lines with caution and sent up the chain for decision. By the time they come back down – days, weeks or months later – multiple redactions have been made. This is a significant, baked-in element of public-service culture. Don’t expect a change any time soon.

Donald Hall Ottawa

Re “Alberta’s refusal to share FOI data reveals gaps in access to information” (June 12): Colour me unsurprised that the government of Alberta refused to share information with The Globe and Mail and in a national survey was the only jurisdiction where all 22 ministries stonewalled reporters. While public attention is focused on the feds who appear to be covering up a national security crisis, we should not overlook cultures of secrecy elsewhere in the country that endanger public health. It’s unconscionable that Alberta’s energy regulator failed to inform affected First Nations communities for nine months about toxins leaking into groundwater from oil sands tailings ponds. But it’s worse that transparency is being stymied at every turn by a provincial government that seems to be a captive rather than a regulator of Big Oil.

Norm Beach Toronto

The better way?

Re “Freeland disputes PBO report saying Volkswagen support will cost $3-billion above original estimate” (June 15): I wonder if the huge subsidies being thrust on Volkswagen and Stellantis would not be better spent on improved, affordable and reliable public transportation, which could have more dramatic reductions on carbon emissions.

The economic and social benefits of reliable, effective public transport have been proven time and time again in Europe and Asia. Pretending that the “Canadian Way” of focusing on privately owned vehicles and yet more roads is better is simply mass delusion. Plus we already have established bus and rail manufacturers right here in Canada.

More benefits, quicker results, lower risk. So our political leaders inevitably choose something else.

Ritchie Leslie Vernon, B.C.

Seeing the forest

Re “A counterintuitive climate defence: Harvesting forests to combat emissions” (Opinion, June 5) and “Wood works” (Letters, June 14): David Price and Robin Collins argue that old forests should be harvested to combat climate change, observing that young forests absorb and bind more carbon.

Their conclusions may be correct if forests are conceived of as carbon-devouring wood factories, and old inefficient ones should be replaced. But mature forests are critical habitats for many species. Young forests do not achieve canopy closure, accumulations of coarse woody debris and other attributes that provide bio-diverse environments for a plethora of species, some endangered.

A large-scale program of cutting old forests in an attempt to absorb carbon would compound one form of human short-sightedness with another.

Stephen A. Kilburn Guelph, Ont.

Fired up

Re “How Canada should prepare for the reality of a country on fire” (Editorial, June 13): This editorial is tidy and rational. It calmly explores the costs of wildfires and floods and urges preparation for future climate-related disasters. All quite reasonable. But think deeply about the issue at hand: a “country on fire.” Imagine this – most provinces and territories aflame – the very idea of it. This is a time not only for mitigation and adaptation. It’s a time for weeping.

Gideon Forman, Climate change and transportation policy analyst, the David Suzuki Foundation

Car math

Re “My car was stolen – what’s next?” (Report on Business, June 12): A car stolen every six minutes equals 10 every hour, 240 every day and 87,600 every year; unless it’s a leap year, in which you can add another 240. There are approximately 26.2 million cars in Canada. So the chances of your car being stolen on a yearly basis is 1 in 299. Or to put it another way, there is a 0.33-per-cent chance your car will be stolen in any given year. If your car is not in the top 10 stolen vehicles, it would be even less. I don’t think I’ll buy a tracker. Enough said. But thanks for the warning.

Steven Brown Toronto

