End game

Re When Will Mr. Putin End His War? (Editorial, Oct. 12): Vladimir Putin seems to believe that he has the right to invade and then annex portions of Ukraine. For him, the war most likely won’t end until others see it his way.

All the lost lives and destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine don’t matter to Mr. Putin, who thinks he’s rebuilding the Soviet empire. Ending the war will depend on the level of military assistance given to Ukraine.

David Enns Cornwall, Ont.

Continued military support for Ukraine should now be not only a strategic necessity, but also a moral imperative on which the West should neither stint nor delay.

Provide Ukraine with the means to liberate all Russian-occupied territory as soon as possible, then acknowledge the victory by welcoming it into the European Union and NATO.

Patrick Bendin Ottawa

Sovereignty slide

Re Sovereignty Act Covers Uncharted Territory: Scholars (Oct. 8): There is much to be concerned with in the proposed Alberta sovereignty act. One argument non-Albertans should avoid, however, is that such an act is unacceptable because no government can ignore the Constitution.

The Constitution states that health, welfare, municipal government and education are in exclusive provincial jurisdiction. Every federal program in those areas, then, ignores the Constitution. It was never amended to make them shared jurisdictions like in agriculture and immigration.

Ottawa therefore invades provincial jurisdictions by collecting taxes and offering back shared-cost programs. Quebec refused to participate, but eventually caved as Ottawa spent money collected from Quebeckers in the rest of Canada. Now no province can resist these programs that should be labelled unconstitutional.

Perhaps it’s more than Albertan views or the Constitution that require examination. Perhaps Ottawa’s attitude helps explain Alberta’s.

Ed Whitcomb Author, Rivals for Power: Ottawa and the Provinces Ottawa

Re Trudeau’s Aggressive Federalism May Leave Ottawa Weaker Than Before (Oct. 11): It is unfortunate that the British North America Act, designed to create a unified country out of a group of disparate regions, has resulted in so much animosity and so-called divergent interests. While there are differences between provinces, self-interest should be the last thing separating Ottawa from the provinces.

Our central government is democratically representative of all provinces and governs in the interests of all Canadians. Allowing provinces to flex their political muscle for the sole reason of “provincial rights” feels counterproductive and undermines the unity of our country.

Whither federalism.

Robert Milan Victoria

François Legault and Danielle Smith seem to smell blood. And why not? As the Trudeau government lurches from one scandal to the next, all that’s needed to destroy the rule of law would be for the rest of us to remain discouraged and complacent.

We are not immune to the threats to democracy happening around the world. This is our own existential crisis, and the alarm bells are ringing.

Elizabeth Causton Victoria

Columnist John Ibbitson blames Justin Trudeau’s “aggressive federalism” for the tensions in the federation. But take climate change.

After the Harper government did next to nothing on this file, Mr. Trudeau called the provinces together and negotiated a national price on carbon. Rather than impose a one-size-fits-all plan, he let provinces create their own plans with a federal backstop.

The Liberal government in Ontario and the NDP in Alberta subsequently implemented carbon pricing schemes. It was their successors – Doug Ford and Jason Kenney – who scrapped these plans and took the federal government to court. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the federal scheme was constitutional.

On this file at least, Mr. Trudeau followed a textbook definition of co-operative federalism, only to be challenged by a self-styled resistance that wasn’t even elected when he negotiated the agreement. So, tell me again. Who started this fight?

Hamish Telford PhD, department of political science, University of the Fraser Valley Abbotsford, B.C.

Real costs

Re Central Bankers Are In A Fantasy-land (Report on Business, Oct. 11): The economy is not some far-off abstract, it is the sum of human activity. Yet Tiff Macklem wants to force the economy back into a small box – and stomp on the lid.

Substantial economic activity was shut down for almost two years. Yes, there is “pent-up demand.” People demanded to regain lost productivity, and for the most part have succeeded.

Many central banks are in a race to run up the value of their currencies under cover of fighting inflation. Must Canada be in that game?

If private equity eventually exceeds sovereign equity, then we could go about borrowing and lending at rates we negotiate – and ignore the musings of central banks.

Kathleen McCroskey Surrey, B.C.

Consider that the Bank of Canada is not fighting inflation, but inflation expectations.

When John and Jane Citizen ponder their grocery bill and the cost of filling their SUV, they are not consoled by the falling prices of lumber and steel rebar (in the unlikely case that they’re even aware of them).

Rick Kraft Ottawa

Don’t @ me

Re We Need To Get Online Learning Right Before The Next Crisis Hits (Oct. 11): It is argued that online learning can be convenient and fulfilling for the student. But what about the online teacher?

Do we experience the same satisfaction, or does the process transform us from teacher to technician? In my long career, I’ve gone from a “sage on the stage” to a “guide on the side” and now a “professor in the processor.”

Howard Gerhard George Brown College Toronto

New feeling

Re Let’s Fully Back Women’s Hockey Now (Oct. 12): Contributor Mary Beth Kyer writes also of the nostalgia we associate with hockey: childhoods spent in backyard rinks, early mornings spent warming hands over a double-double. But nostalgia can be dangerous. It can make us forget that the “gold old days” weren’t great for everyone.

Maybe it’s time to set aside nostalgia and reimagine hockey based on values held by a broader cross section of Canadians.

Alison Pidskalny Calgary

Strange brew

Re Tim Hortons’ Exit Of Hockey Canada Sponsorship Highlights New PR Perils (Report on Business, Oct. 8): Tim Hortons is referred to as “Canada’s beloved quick-serve restaurant.” Since the chain was acquired by Brazilian firm 3G Capital, I have seen portions diminish, quality suffer, prices continually escalate and cleanliness go downhill.

“Beloved?” No longer.

Tony Pompeo Hawkesbury, Ont.

