Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 13.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Bordering on chaos

Re “Landing more doctors” (Letters, Dec. 27): A letter-writer makes a good argument for tying immigration to a quota for more qualified family doctors. This obvious policy used to be the only determinant driving immigration many years ago. The federal department responsible for this was called Employment and Immigration, and immigrants were matched precisely to the employment needs of the country.

This went out the window when the government created the Immigration and Refugee Board, muddling the lines between refugee determination and legal immigrants – two entirely different classes of applicants.

Why the government did this in 1989 is a mystery. Now Canada has a messy, illogical and expensive hodgepodge of newcomers. Countries have borders for a reason. Let’s bring back some order and sanity to the process for the benefit of all citizens.

C.A. Latimer Cochrane, Alta.

Blathering out the old year

Re “When Poilievre met Murphy and the Liberals lost their minds” (Dec. 28): I understand Shannon Proudfoot’s point about Pierre Poilievre’s embarrassing and politically difficult situation as he was hosted, toasted but not roasted by Rex Murphy in a year-end interview. But I’ve never considered Mr. Murphy to be a journalist, just a comic commentator. I feel for the Conservative Party Leader’s dilemma, but it could have been worse. He could have been interviewed by Don Cherry.

As to the Liberal Party’s news conference folly in response to the interview, I’m neither shocked nor appalled and certainly not surprised. What Ms. Proudfoot detailed seems to be a forerunner of what to expect in the Liberals’ feeble attempt at attack ads in a 2024 campaign, all fizzle and no steak.

Ken DeLuca Arnprior, Ont.

It was delightful to witness Shannon Proudfoot’s skewering of, first, a national columnist excessively fond of the sound of his own squawks, and, subsequently, of two befuddled MPs. One also basked in the glow of Ms. Proudfoot’s range, including a simile in which one fulminating politician becomes Wile E. Coyote, suddenly stranded beyond the cliff’s edge. Good moments.

But the real joy was in witnessing a Globe and Mail columnist’s articulation of what was really on people’s minds in “the dying hours of the fall session:” that is, “sugar plums and eggnog and festive cheeses.” Why sidestep, as politicians and journalists drone on, an obsession with the real: seasonal foodstuffs?

I recently returned from a couple of weeks in Britain, where political journalists routinely write with brio and skewer hapless politicos with wit. Good to see. Thanks to Ms. Proudfoot for unsheathing her own rhetorical rapier.

Dale Churchward Toronto

Well, here we are again with Rex Murphy in adulation mode over a politician named Pierre. The first time around was during the federal election campaign in 1968, when Mr. Murphy and his sidekick Leo White, totally enthralled with Pierre Trudeau, traversed Newfoundland and Labrador under the banner “the People and Pierre,” trying to convince Newfoundlanders to vote for Pierre Trudeau.

It was a dismal failure.

Having ditched Liberal red for Conservative deep blue, Mr. Murphy is presenting us with “the People and Pierre, Version 2.” Will change of time and colour help to produce a different outcome in the next federal election?

Brian O’Neill St. John’s

Shannon Proudfoot’s sarcastic review of Rex Murphy’s year-end interview of Pierre Poilievre motivated me to watch it on YouTube. The video was informative, optimistic and may have presaged key elements of the Conservative election strategy, especially the climate discussion that answers where the Conservatives stand on climate.

Mr. Poilievre agrees with global warming and opposes the climate tax, saying it is unfair to hard-working Canadians. He outlined a pragmatic approach to climate aimed at reducing CO2 emissions by incentivizing the use of greener technologies in areas where Canada has natural as well as leadership advantages – nuclear, hydro, liquefied natural gas and rare earth mining. Mr. Poilievre believes their growth will achieve positive climate benefits and real Canadian economic growth. This is a climate plan that should appeal to most Canadians.

Douglas Langley Mahone Bay, N.S.

Politicians vs. leaders

Re “Poilievre’s big year – and the big test ahead” (Editorial, Dec. 27): The list of credits this editorial claims Pierre Poilievre is due distills down to merely his perceptive reading and packaging of popular resentments – inflation, housing, taxation.

The skill behind this has to do with war-room politics and has no bearing on the most important quality we need in a prime minister – the ability to govern well. A good politician is not the same thing as a good leader. A leader has a vision of a better future and is able to inspire people to bring it into being.

David Kinahan Toronto

Tracking suicides

Re “As Britain launches suicide surveillance tool, Canada pressed to adopt similar measures” (Nov. 30): As leaders in mental health and addictions care, we support the adoption of a national system to accurately track suicides. Our Mental Health Partners group in Ontario has written to provincial Solicitor-General Michael Kerzner to request the establishment of a suicide fatality review committee for Ontario.

Despite the many preventative measures that have been undertaken, the number of people who die by suicide each year has not changed significantly. As a result of the lack of an overarching body that collects data on presumed deaths by suicide, hospitals are unable to access and review meaningful information that could potentially help us improve the care for those persons at risk of suicide through shared learning.

While we commit to beginning to share such information among ourselves as a coalition of hospitals with specialized mental health and addiction services, we welcome the infrastructure to support a broader scope.

Maxine Lewis MD, chief of psychiatry, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, on behalf of the Mental Health Partners; Toronto

Democracy (Taylor’s Version)

Re “The year Taylor Swift took over the NFL” (Sports, Dec. 28): Maybe Cathal Kelly’s right. Maybe the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance will end in tears at season’s end. But I think it’s possible that, with or without Mr. Kelce, Ms. Swift will emerge as the saviour of our democracy.

She’ll use her celebrity in 2024 to persuade tens of millions to register, to vote and to defeat that other celebrity. She’ll be 2024′s Person of the Year, after having been crowned 2023 Athlete of the Year by Mr. Kelly, an achievement of historic proportions. We’ll all be grateful.

Ian Thompson Halifax

Our women rule

Re “Memorable moments” (Folio, Dec. 28): It is most definitely a memorable moment when the majority of the year’s “memorable moments” in national sports features photos of female athletes.

Catharine Fitton Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com