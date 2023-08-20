Open this photo in gallery: Pickleball players in Central Park in New York, on June 17.LANNA APISUKH/The New York Times News Service

Zero safety?

Re “The Vision Zero journey to safer city streets is taking too long” (Editorial, Aug. 11): I couldn’t agree more that Toronto is an unsafe city when it comes to pedestrian safety.

I have never seen a city with so few crosswalks on busy streets. The sight of people running across streets where they can sickens me every time.

I moved here from Vancouver 23 years ago, and was nearly hit by a car while crossing the street with two young sons in tow. In Vancouver, there is a controlled crosswalk at virtually every street corner.

Slower traffic due to more crosswalks would not only be safer for pedestrians, but also better for businesses if fewer drivers barrel through the city.

Jon Strom Toronto

Write on

Re “Canadian writers can’t afford to write non-fiction anymore – and that’s a problem for all of us” (Arts & Books, Aug. 12): I am a writer of local history and a recently printed biographical work on Thomas Need, a member of the Otonabee School of pre-Confederation pioneer writers and an influential settler in the backwoods of Upper Canada. I had to resort to self-publishing.

It is well written and illustrated from a multitude of archival sources. However, local history is probably on the bottom rung of popular reading. No publishing house would accept the manuscript.

Dawn Bell Logan Ottawa

I appreciate contributor Charlotte Gray’s considered analysis of the woeful state of Canadian non-fiction publishing and, in particular, the lack of support for writing about Canadian history.

But if, as Plato observed, “poetry is nearer to vital truth than history,” then the shortcomings of our publishers and policies apply tenfold to poets and poetry. In a U.S.-dominated and globalized marketplace, we risk losing our soul without access to these words.

J.C. Sulzenko Toronto

I hope Charlotte Gray’s contribution essay about Canadian non-fiction motivates people to read more of our excellent books. May I suggest Dale Eisler’s From Left to Right: Saskatchewan’s Political and Economic Transformation (2022) and Bill Waiser’s A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 (2016).

Many Canadian non-fiction writers have produced great reads for great readers.

Terry Campbell Saskatoon

In a pickle

Re “Rackets and rifts: Who knew pickleball could be so divisive? (Aug. 14): Instead of fundraising and building their own courts, I have observed that pickleballers here took over the tennis courts without consultation or compensation to the tennis association, which built the courts itself. As a result, public playing time for tennis has been reduced.

In this community of dedicated volunteers, I find that taking away from the resources of the island, instead of adding to them, is just not right.

Carol Ashwell Mayne Island, B.C.

There is a tennis court adjacent to my property. More than 30 years ago, my late partner and I knowingly chose this location: We both loved the sound of twacking tennis hits. Even the court lights that shine into my house until 11 p.m. do not bother me.

What does concern me is the encroachment of pickleball. Not just because of the aggressive chop-chop noise of pickleball, but the additional lines on converted tennis courts.

Those lines distract me from placing my tennis serve. When receiving a serve, I cannot help staring at the plethora of lines. In doing so I edge toward motion sickness, combined with fear that I won’t be able to assess my opponent’s serve.

Pickleball players should raise funds, seek land for their own courts and desist from takeovers of tennis courts. On its own, away from residences, pickleball is not divisive but a fun sport.

Mary Valentich Calgary

Better way

Re “Golden era” (Letters, Aug. 13): A letter-writer’s account of the good old days, when airlines cared more about customer service, sparked a similar memory.

A number of years ago, a strike by airport workers at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport meant my flight home was grounded. Air Canada provided meal vouchers, accommodation at an airport hotel and bus transportation (with boxed lunch included) to Brussels, where an alternative flight had been arranged.

No one had to advocate for compensation, no one had to file an appeal with the Canadian Transportation Agency. The only inconvenience was the early-morning departure for Brussels – no one complained about that.

Indeed, as the writer suggests, “Passengers wouldn’t have to know their rights if airlines remembered how to treat them.”

Kathryn Hamer Edwards Sackville, N.B.

Drive batty

Re “Ontario’s 2003 blackout was a ‘very Canadian experience’ " (Aug. 14): I bet that I had a unique experience during the blackout of 2003.

At 3 a.m., I was awoken in a rental cottage by a noise that turned out to be a bat. At that time, public health recommended that the bat be submitted for rabies testing, the theory being that a bat bite might not be felt during sleep.

I killed the bat by smooshing it against a window screen and placed it in a container in the freezer, with the intent of bringing it to Toronto for testing. Then the power went out.

Getting back to the city was touch and go. I couldn’t keep the specimen frozen. I made it home to learn that public-health units were closed and weren’t taking specimens.

Long story short, the bat did not have rabies. But those were a few long days for my family until the results came back.

Howard Bargman Toronto

The horror

Re “Alleviating anxiety about the removal of letter grades” (Aug. 10): In 2019, when my daughter’s school switched to the proficiency scale, she and a friend made last-minute Halloween costumes labelling themselves as “emerging” and “developing” – only to win the prize for “scariest costume.”

Parents and students in British Columbia still have valid concerns that have yet to be addressed, including how these terms translate to the letter grades eventually needed for postsecondary applications.

Fiona Avakumovic Burnaby, B.C.

Audience of…

Re “The subtlest wisdom” (Letters, Aug. 18): A letter-writer concludes his thoughts on playwright John Webster with the declaration that “no bot shall resuscitate the dead art of poetry.” On the contrary, the art of poetry past and present is alive and well.

It’s the audience for poetry that I fear is dying.

Nigel Russell Toronto

