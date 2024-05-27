Open this photo in gallery: Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period on May 21 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Apples to…

Re “Pierre Poilievre’s attacks on the media are bearing fruit for the Tories” (Opinion, May 25): Before Pierre Poilievre and his image-makers bet the farm on the apple as an emblem of the Conservative Party’s unimpeachable goodness, let them consider a few other not-so-positive associations.

There are, of course, “bad apples” and, recalling the story of Snow White, some are downright poisonous. They can be crabby and all too often wormy. They may also ״keep the doctor away,״ pleasing those who are anti-vaccine, but that apple bouncing off Sir Isaac Newton’s head surely troubles the gravity-deniers.

And wasn’t it an apple that Eve gave to Adam? How did that turn out?

Farley Helfant Toronto

Political makeover

Re “Naheed Nenshi wants to reshape the NDP’s role in Alberta” (May 23): In order for political parties to stay alive and remain relevant, they must constantly evolve and reinvent themselves.

The Conservatives have had to do it, as will the Liberals in the future. The NDP are no different.

Political rebranding and survival are inseparable. Provincial political change can also alter the course and fortunes of any government.

It’s not the size of the dog in the fight; it’s the size of the fight in the dog.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

One way the new leader of the NDP in Alberta could reshape its role would be to change the name of the party.

Mary Hawken Calgary

On my account

Re “Canada lags other Western countries in implementing open banking” (May 22): A bit more imagination and ambition in the federal government’s approach to open banking could address the “challenge” of “getting consumers to care.”

Changing phone providers used to mean giving up one’s number, a major barrier to shopping around. Imposing portability on the mobile industry removed that hassle, boosted competition and effectively gave consumers ownership of their numbers.

If we similarly “owned” our bank account numbers and all associated data, we could move to a new bank with better rates and service without needing to inform a dozen other organizations. Everything would be transferred automatically.

A major hurdle for newer industry players would be removed, and the incumbents would be forced to compete harder. Consumers would benefit from offers that weren’t prohibitively inconvenient to take advantage of.

Patrick Winter Principal, DxW Consultants; Toronto

Red zone

Re “Why there are likely more business failures than insolvency numbers suggest” (Report on Business, May 20): After 36 years in the mergers and acquisitions business, I have seen more organizations reorganizing their business and financial affairs to avoid insolvency than ever.

Those unreported numbers might be considered the walking dead. Many are floating above water, earning less income and continuing to service more debt.

Mark Borkowski Toronto

Temporary thing

Re “Kingston’s student housing plans courting for controversy over impact on historic downtown” (May 21): The construction frenzy of high-rise apartments in downtown areas of Kingston has created more inconveniences.

Sidewalks are narrower. Pedestrians are often also greeted by “wind alleys” that can rival those of Toronto. Views of a sunny sky can be fleeting.

Then, in the summer, the city is a “ghost town” after the student exodus. Yet Kingston receives kudos from the Ford government with a $3.2-million cheque for exceeding housing targets.

Isn’t it time politicians and construction firms start a real building frenzy, for those people (even some university students) who need all-year residences in less fashionable areas and according to their financial means?

P. A. Bly Kingston

Lesser evil

Re “Canada’s legalization of cannabis associated with higher rates of ER visits for pot poisoning among older adults” (May 21): Some 2,300 people have been hospitalized for cannabis poisoning during the eight years of the quoted study.

But how many poisonings from other intoxicants occurred during that same period? For that matter, how many poisonings happened because of improper dosing of prescription drugs?

As for a lack of warnings, that is all the federal and provincial authorities seem to talk about. Again, why the concern about cannabis? How many people die in Canada from alcohol poisoning in a year?

Show us the data for cannabis deaths. I’d be surprised to hear of one.

Brian Sterling Oakville, Ont.

What’s the word

Re “Getting hip to the dangers of fractures in the elderly” (May 21): Falling down and breaking bones, which leads to more broken body bits, is just part of the One Damn Thing After Another syndrome, or ODTAA, as identified by surgeon Atul Gawande in his book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End (2014).

Welcome to getting old.

Barbara Sullivan Windsor Forks, N.S.

You’ve got mail

Re “Special deliveries” (May 21): With the passage of at least four weeks since my last published letter, I thought it appropriate to offer my gratitude to your paper for this piece on the history of letter-writing. Indeed, in this age of online screeds, where base reaction can overwhelm reason, your letters page offers an oasis for thoughtful writing in contribution to public discourse.

Especially educative for me as a letter-writer were two lessons: first, from the late senator Eugene Forsey (a family acquaintance), the grammatical and penetrating precision necessary to obviate the need for further editing; second, from J.D.M. Stewart, whom we all read with interest and whose relative youth belies his wisdom, the advice to be brief and funny. That appeals to the Irish in me.

This letter-writer thanks you for the peace, er, piece.

Sean Michael Kennedy Oakville, Ont.

Rooting interest

Re “Will Canadians unite to cheer for Edmonton?” (Sports, May 23): Growing up in Halifax, there were only two options when it came to picking a hockey team.

The standard choice was the Bruins (of course). Those of us with slightly more exotic tastes went for Les Canadiens.

Supporting a team farther west was unheard of and could land one in a scuffle during recess. Mind you, we still referred to most people outside the Maritimes as “Upper Canadiens,” so we might have been a bit regional in our world view.

Given the lack of Canadian teams still in the running, we should be duty-bound to rally around the Oilers. Things could have been worse – it might have been the Leafs.

Stephen Shevoley Vernon, B.C.

