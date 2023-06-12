Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 7.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Re “Ukraine fails to renew media credentials for photographer working for The Globe” (June 8): I’m sure that journalists take care to refrain from reporting on forbidden information that could jeopardize Ukraine’s defence. But in terms of what a journalist does report, it should be truthful as opposed to work that is “aligned with the national interests of Ukraine.”

I sincerely hope Ukraine ceases its crackdown on journalists working for credible news agencies, and that Anton Skyba is given his media credentials and not hindered or at risk in his reporting. It would be egregious for Ukraine to pressure The Globe and Mail to hire a different fixer that the government prefers – akin to requiring news to be vetted, censored and approved prior to publication.

Lin Mackrael Hamilton

IRL

Re “Liberals want hybrid Parliament made permanent” (June 9): Laissez-faire attendance has plagued the House of Commons for years, but this problem has been worsened by the allowance of virtual voting.

Most everyone else seems to have moved on from hybrid work, but Parliament is stuck in the pandemic. It is, of course, reasonable to have measures in place to accommodate members experiencing extenuating circumstances. For unique situations, unique solutions can be implemented.

But continuing a system that allows the people’s representatives to avoid going to “the House of the common people” would only lead to more breakdowns of meaningful debate. If parliamentarians are not compelled to attend in-person, then what reason is there for the House to rise?

Parliament should require in-person voting to compel attendance and ensure speeches are not given to an empty room. Restore Parliament and protect meaningful debate.

Ian McKenzie Ottawa

Do the right thing

Re “Mr. Poilievre’s Hollywood filibuster” (June 9): It’s axiomatic that the Official Opposition opposes. That’s a conundrum for opposition leaders: Reflexively opposing everything the government proposes might be good politics, but it often doesn’t amount to good public policy.

A test of character is doing what is right for the country, even when it harms one’s electoral chances. Rarely, however, do I see such bravery in Parliament, on either side.

And those few brave souls who demonstrate integrity by voting for national interests over partisan interests? They typically are rendered unelectable by doing so.

So time after time we are led by ambition, rather than ability.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Pierre Poilievre has taken some flak recently, but I say hats off to him for his impeccable stand on conflicts of interest.

If he is ever in a position to lead this country (shiver), I will watch with interest as, with the same impeccability, he practises what he has preached by working and socializing with, appointing and accepting help from only those who have supported the other guys.

Harley Nott Toronto

In store

Re “A counterintuitive climate defence: Harvesting forests to combat emissions” (June 5): This argument would ignore carbon debt.

Old forests store huge amounts of carbon. When harvested, much of the carbon is liberated into the atmosphere (as much as 75 per cent for West Coast forests) and incurs a large carbon debt.

Some harvested carbon goes into long-term storage, but much of it takes the form of short-lived products such as paper. We also use fossil fuels to harvest and process wood, while disposed wood in landfills emits potent methane.

If one weighs the entire life cycle of carbon sources and sinks against the original debt, it would turn out that such debt isn’t repaid for 100 years or more. Even if one considers an increase in forest fires, the calculations would change only slightly: The payback period remains long.

Leave old forests and their carbon stores intact. This has the added benefit of maintaining their biodiversity and recreational and cultural value.

Jay Malcolm Professor emeritus, Institute of Forestry and Conservation, University of Toronto

Plans to store carbon in lumber would have a greater effect if we could switch from concrete buildings to more mass timber ones. That would replace carbon-intensive concrete and steel with carbon-storing wood.

If the plan also included growing and harvesting trees in an environmentally responsible way, then I could be convinced.

Ken Smith St. Catharines, Ont.

Trial and error

Re “B.C.’s drug decriminalization experiment is off to disastrous start” (June 7): How the powers that be in British Columbia thought that this could work beggars my belief. It implies to me a sense of desperation in dealing with an intractable issue and a lack of imagination on the part of policy makers, who seem willing to throw anything against the wall to see if it will stick.

We can and should do better.

Dave Hurley Belleville, Ont.

Reasonable doubt

Re “Lost on it” (Letters, June 7): A letter-writer suggests that artificial intelligence cannot replace human psychotherapists because it is “programmed to grasp for fact and reason.” In fact, large language models of AI such as ChatGPT do not reproduce fact and reason, but instead confect text often rife with factual errors and fabricated sources.

Whether this may serve as the basis for effective therapy is another question.

Ryan Whyte Toronto

Play on

Re “Playgrounds as they used to be” (Moment in Time, June 5): Growing up in Toronto in the 1950s and 1960s, our gang never gave “safety” a second thought as we got tangled upside down on monkey bars or played on those “large possibly dangerous spinners” (a.k.a. carousels).

There used to be one of these “roundabouts” near the edge of the current-day entrance to the David A. Balfour Park trail in midtown. As teens, we’d spin each other around so fast that we’d get dizzy and nearly stumble over the valley edge if we flew off in that direction.

But my favourite playground “experience” has to be the crushed cinder playground at the old Brown Junior Public School. Landing on one’s knees while running on this stuff produced truly spectacular injuries that would scab over and impress for days.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

I’ll be 131 years old or really dead, but The Globe and Mail’s Moment in Time in another 54 years would show young kids at playgrounds wearing helmets and fully encased in armour, surrounded by their parent or parents and accompanied by their lawyer – just in case.

David Honigsberg Toronto

