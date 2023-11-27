Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Nov. 23.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Stranger than fiction

Re “Pierre Poilievre playing to base on Canada-Ukraine free-trade agreement is a compromise on democracy” (Nov. 23): “This fiscal update should be nominated for the Giller Prize.”

This update and all budgets from this government should be considered for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour. None seem burdened with too great an understanding of finance or monetary policy.

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver

Re “Pressed on Ukraine trade deal, Pierre Poilievre tells tales” (Nov. 24): The Conservative Leader “tells tales,” “insists on using that false claim,” “ratcheted the falsehood to new heights” and “resorted to fabricating.”

Maybe I am impolite, but to me Pierre Poilievre comes across as a liar. He lies. There, easy.

Stan Szpakowicz Kamloops, B.C.

Huawei way

Re “Top AI researcher launches new Alberta lab with Huawei funds after Ottawa restrictions” (Nov. 24): Huawei feels a lot like the crabgrass that keeps popping up on my lawn, right after I think I have it licked.

After all that’s been reported about China’s pernicious activities in Canada, artificial intelligence pioneer Richard Sutton and the University of Alberta have still accepted millions of dollars from Huawei for research.

One can only imagine what magical thinking went on in the minds of the decision-makers who allowed this to happen.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Look elsewhere

Re “Federal government urges pension funds to invest more assets in Canada” (Report on Business, Nov. 23): Selective increased taxation of banks has been undertaken multiple times by the federal government. Now it is considering further selective taxation of energy companies.

Funds and investors seek equitable and stable taxation that is free from the pressures of Question Period. Only then may investment follow.

Terence Colgan Burlington, Ont.

Why delay?

Re “Carbon costs” (Letters, Nov. 23): A letter-writer suggests that most electricity in North America is generated by gas, oil and coal, and so electric vehicles could be considered fossil-fuel cars.

In Canada, hydropower resources represent approximately 60 per cent of total electricity generation and has ranged from 3 per cent in Alberta to 97 per cent in Manitoba.

So it depends on where one drives.

David Enns Cornwall, Ont.

It’s often been shown that electric vehicles are cleaner, even when electricity comes from coal. The EV fleet gets even cleaner as we continue decarbonizing the grid.

An imperfect electricity supply should be no excuse to delay EV adoption. The benefits, including improved air quality, begin immediately.

Tim Burrows Hamilton

Afford it

Re “On housing affordability, the Liberals stick with the low-hanging fruit” (Nov. 23): According to 2021 census data, 66.5 per cent of Canadians live in a home which they own. That is only 2.5 percentage points less compared to 2011. Home ownership among millennials is understandably lower, but still 57 per cent by some measures.

The flood of new Canadians and mortgage rates returning to long-term norms has put pressures on the market. But is this really a crisis?

Does the government really want to spend taxpayer money to drive down home equity values enjoyed by two-thirds of the taxpaying public? It bears some thinking about.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

An understanding of the nation’s inflation challenges comes from a review of the early 1980s spiral that society somehow got through. Our well-being has since prospered. So why all the negativity?

I believe the root of the housing situation lies in a complex set of relationships. For many decades, most fundamental has been an exacerbation of the divide between haves and have-nots. With small percentage increases on wages for most of our working population, the top 10 per cent of the earning classes has reaped extraordinary wealth.

This group is investing that wealth into increasing control of our economy. The divide continues to widen.

It does not take an economist to anticipate the results of this trajectory.

Walter Petryschuk Sarnia, Ont.

Nothing gets built without municipal approval. Private developers have built the market on municipal approvals and a significant amount of municipal infrastructure funding.

After decades of provincial downloading to municipalities and enabling of the current housing market, apparently it’s all Ottawa’s fault? Let’s get serious and start talking about how municipalities, with provincial funding as well as federal input, are going to do what needs to be done.

Mary-Ellen Tyler Calgary

Bad behaviour

Re “Senator Bernadette Clement receives online abuse, threat after Andrew Scheer tweets ‘wanted poster’ ” (Nov. 23): I was appalled to read about Andrew Scheer’s tweet and the harassment experienced by Senator Bernadette Clement during a debate.

What made it worse was Pierre Poilievre’s spokesperson appearing to excuse Mr. Scheer’s tweet by saying that Ms. Clement, an independent, was aligned with the Liberals. Do the Conservatives not believe they should be held to basic standards of behaviour?

An apology should be offered. But more importantly, there should be recognition that partisan politics does not excuse dishonourable behaviour in Parliament, or in public.

Susan Padmos Ottawa

Re “Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett makes tearful apology for yelling at women senators” (Nov. 24): My definition of a non-apology: When someone uses a hearing impediment as an excuse for shouting at colleagues; when someone can’t promise it won’t happen again.

D.J. Baptist Toronto

Name to it

Re “Social media’s dark side took years to emerge. AI will be worse, unless we act now” (Editorial, Nov. 23): I have never had a social media account.

Years ago I heard about people’s lives being turned upside down due to social media, driven by corporate greed, algorithms and anonymity. It appalls me that corporations can claim to simply be “software companies” and not accept full responsibility for how people use their products.

I am also appalled by the horrible things some people post, hiding behind their screens. When I have something to say, I write a letter to the editor. I include my name, hometown and phone number for verification.

With few exceptions, such as whistle-blower protection and some anonymous news sources, I believe the world would be a much better place If people had to attach their real names to their statements.

Hugh Molesworth Orangeville, Ont.

