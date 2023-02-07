Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre listens to a question from media in the foyer of the House of Commons on Feb. 3 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Strategy review

Re “Splintered view” (Letters, Feb. 3): I sense a letter writer’s troubling refusal to accept both international law and reality in asserting that Western states “prodded and propelled [Ukrainians] into this disaster.”

Last February, Russian tanks crossed the Ukrainian border. The Russian military has now killed or injured tens of thousands in a sovereign country.

Critics may well question the political strategies of Western countries and the failures of diplomacy, believing that Ukrainian and Western powers are to blame for the war. The truth, I find, is the opposite: Vladimir Putin “propelled” this war; he alone ordered troops to step inside a sovereign state.

One can only hope he will get the chance to explain why, in front of the International Criminal Court.

David Gutnick Montreal

Re “The West needs to take a ‘Big Bang’ approach to helping Ukraine win” (Opinion, Feb. 4): A “Big Bang” approach would avoid having the war develop into a stalemate. There are huge risks involved in that.

We might remember that we decided a Cold War stalemate was better than the “Big Bang” of mutually assured destruction.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

Ukrainians are defending their home ground with determination versus a demoralized army of Russian conscripts. Support them discreetly as they push back against the invaders.

Paradoxically, Russian advice might be best suited here. Tolstoy describes the commander Kutuzov, surrounded by advisers urging him to raise the stakes against French invaders, as replying that “patience and time” were keys to victory. Indeed they were in 1812.

That is still likely the best strategy in 2023.

David Winch North Hatley, Que.

By the numbers

Re “Impoverished nurses are barred from leaving Zimbabwe, despite shortages of health workers abroad” (Feb. 3): So we want to solve our nursing shortage by poaching nurses from Zimbabwe?

Estimated number of nurses per 1,000 people: Canada, 10; Zimbabwe, 2.

GDP per capita: Canada, more than US$50,000; Zimbabwe, less than US$2,000.

We should be ashamed of ourselves.

Dieter Neumann Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

Battle won

Re “Liberals withdraw controversial amendments to gun law” (Online, Feb. 3): Pierre Poilievre believes he forced Justin Trudeau into a “humiliating climbdown” from proposed gun legislation. He speaks as if politics is a wrestling match.

My view is that both sides did their jobs: Legislation was proposed, the Official Opposition presented valid concerns and the governing party withdrew it and will improve the bill. For a change, Parliament worked as intended.

Mr. Poilievre was only doing his job as Opposition Leader. But like a football player spiking the ball after a first down, he seems to forget that is all he did.

Mr. Poilievre should have more dignity and integrity. His important role requires both.

Elaine Arnusch Regina

Government support

Re “The rise of the Department of McKinsey” (Editorial, Feb. 3): I am old enough to remember a time when it was rare for anyone to attain cabinet rank, federally or provincially, without substantial real-world experience in business, law, labour, education, public administration or other relevant disciplines. Today, many young cabinet ministers attempt to run multimillion-dollar ministries without much significant experience, except in politics.

At least two negative consequences result from this: Too many decisions are made on the basis of politics rather than financial or social realities; too much government business is outsourced to private entities.

The cynical would add a third: The main motivation now seems to be self-interest, rather than what used to be the honour of serving Canadians by providing good government.

J. David Murphy Barrie, Ont.

I recently searched the number of public employees as a proportion of population in Canada, Britain and Australia.

Of two or three levels of government, depending on the country, Canada had the highest proportion of civil servants. This smacks to me of cultural undertones that government is more important than the private sector. This when there is a widening gap in government efficiency, effectiveness and productivity compared with the private sector.

And in having businesses in both the United States and Canada, I sense the U.S. government is a partner to business while the Canadian government seems less of an ally.

Dan Lichtman Markham, Ont.

Cut and dry

Re “Too many serious violent offenders are being released on bail” (Feb. 6): The Community Safety Knowledge Alliance includes police chiefs from across Canada. They suggest a strict bail criteria: “If you have previously used a weapon of any type to commit a violent crime, you are extremely unlikely to win a release from custody on subsequent charges for violent crimes involving weapons. Period.”

Here is a clear common-sense recommendation from people in the know; let’s hope our Justice Minister acts quickly to amend the Criminal Code.

Eric Paine London, Ont.

On sex work

Re “Nova Scotia sex worker takes client to small claims court over unpaid fee” (Feb. 2): On one hand, a person who receives money for sexual services cannot be prosecuted for an offence, which presumably indicates that Canada accepts sex work as a legitimate activity.

But laws related to sex work make it illegal for a person to purchase those services. So a sex worker may be prevented from doing what any small business can do and sue a customer who refuses to pay.

It seems to me that a simple decision must be made: Either make sex work entirely illegal, or make it possible for sex workers to work as safely as possible and to operate as a normal business.

There is legitimate concern that some sex workers are exploited and the law must do what is necessary to prevent it. But it is clear to me the sex worker in this case only needs to be allowed to properly run her business.

Neil Jones Hamilton

Teach me

Re “ChatGPT prompting some professors to rethink how they grade students” (Feb. 1): Skip the moral panic.

By de-emphasizing essays and take-home exams and moving toward in-person tests and clear expectations for the use of artificial intelligence, students can be encouraged to maximize their learning experience with the help of AI. Inevitably, this will entail a corresponding shift in grading methods.

The use of AI tools in education seems inevitable. We should embrace it and find ways to integrate these tools in a manner that prioritizes both student learning and academic integrity. The payoff would be a new era in education with great potential.

Barry Francis Toronto

..................................................................................................................................

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com