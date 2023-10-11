Open this photo in gallery: Anthony Rota leaves the speakers entrance of West Block after announcing his resignation as Speaker of House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 26.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Not okay

Re “No, your Jewish and Palestinian friends are not doing okay” (Oct. 10): Thanks to Marsha Lederman for her balanced and compassionate column. She sees that there can be no winner of this tragic, never-ending conflict, and that ordinary people on both sides are always the ones most damaged.

Gordon Yanchyshyn Toronto

Weight of the world

Re “The India debacle should prompt Canada to rethink the naive way we engage with the world” (Opinion, Oct. 7): In contributor David McKinnon’s hard-hitting and blunt opinion, he makes a crucial point which should guide the formation and implementation of Canada’s foreign policy.

He states that “values are important, but they should guide how we pursue our interests, rather than define them.” This is a fundamental truth, and the current disarray in our international relationships reflects how dramatically and dysfunctionally our leadership has allowed this balance to be upended.

Reid Morden, Former deputy minister of foreign affairs Toronto

Spending habits

Re “The Liberals’ reckless retreat on defence” (Editorial, Oct. 7): The shattering attack on Israel provides another reminder that we live in a dangerous world. It comes against a backdrop of war in Ukraine, China’s threats against Taiwan and North Korea’s missile launches.

Yet this is the moment the Prime Minister has chosen to chop a billion dollars from the defence budget, never mind aiming for 2 per cent of GDP as our NATO commitment requires. Neither does it seem that the Conservatives nor the NDP would do things much differently.

Larry Rose Peterborough, Ont.

Our national security depends on our treaties, such as that of NATO, and the goodwill of our allies. A 2-per-cent defence spending target is reasonable.

Our world is multipolar. A war rages in Ukraine. Daily confrontations occur in the South China Sea, some involving our outdated frigates. Our military is understrength and equipped with obsolescent tools.

To follow up on a statement on July 11 of an “enduring commitment” to spend at least 2 per cent, then cut the military budget three months later, damages our reputation abroad. In school projects, students who take advantage of the goodwill of others are called “free riders,” and are detested by their team members.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

The news from a leaked U.S. document, that our NATO allies no longer consider Canada a serious member (”Trudeau privately told NATO Canada would never meet 2-per-cent defence spending target: report” – April 20), emphasizes the sad state of the Canadian military.

The Trudeau government has allowed our military to disintegrate by providing insufficient funding and installing an inadequate procurement process, which impedes the ability to keep equipment up to date and functional. It should be a blight on our government that we are mostly reliant on the United States for defence, and not keeping up our NATO spending commitments.

In this time of global crises, where countries like Russia and China are seeking to expand territory and conflicts and wars are accruing, our military preparedness should be an absolute necessity. Canadians should have a government and leader who can seriously respond to world conditions, and develop a serious plan for the future defence of our country and democracy.

Gary Lewis Owen Sound, Ont.

If cabinet had risen in mass rebellion against the proposed defence cuts, I might have stuck with the Liberals. Dream on.

This is my last straw. I fear this reckless decision is the nail in the coffin for our relationship with our allies, who are mostly our major trading partners.

My support is going to Canadian Future, the embryonic centrist party (”Canada getting a national political party aimed at disaffected members of other parties” – Politics Briefing, Sept. 20). As a mildly progressive voter, I don’t agree with everything they espouse. But I have zero confidence in the leadership of the established federal parties.

Ritchie Leslie Vernon, B.C.

Selfless government

Re “Two speakers, one common political failing” (Editorial, Oct. 9): We give our politicians power so they can govern on our behalf, not for the sake of power itself.

I don’t know anyone who wants to vote for any of our federal leaders. We Canadians should have leaders who can show they care more about this country and its citizens’ well-being, more than they care about their own importance and power.

It should be time that our political parties use this criterion for choosing new leaders.

Marcia Zalev Toronto

Heads up

Re “Global warming!” (Editorial cartoon, Oct. 9): Of the variety of messages that one could draw from this cartoon, I see the turkey, and its head in the sand, as reflective of Canadas ignorance.

China, India and Russia account for about 40 per cent of global carbon emissions, but we do little about that – we could impose duties on their carbon-intense industrial products, or sell our cleaner liquefied natural gas to the world – while believing that a retail gasoline tax on ourselves, a nation that produces less than 2 per cent of global emissions, will do anything about climate change.

Perhaps I should stop thinking about where we can have the highest impact and think more about symbolism.

John Budreski Whistler, B.C.

Power saver

Re “How reliable is your electric utility?” (Oct. 9): Hydro reliability in Ottawa is highly dependent on if one receives service from Hydro One or Hydro Ottawa, as reflected in your report.

We moved from the suburban Greater Toronto Area to suburban Ottawa just prior to the pandemic. After several years of unreliable service from Hydro One, most notably double-digit system interruptions during the most recent winter, we were forced to install a generator. Both Hydro One and our city councillor are well aware of long-standing issues with power services in select areas.

This is a warning to anyone relocating to Ottawa: Moving budgets should include a $20,000 buffer to provide reliable hydro, if an area is serviced by Hydro One.

Suzanne Jackson Ottawa

Giving thanks

Re “The Blue Jays played the blame game. They lost that one too” (Sports, Oct. 9): Toronto baseball fans are lucky.

Every year, we are able to watch the playoffs without heart palpitations, mood swings and yelling at the television. The Blue Jays never seem to let us down in arranging for a relaxing couch-potato postseason.

Michael Derblich Toronto

