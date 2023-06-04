Open this photo in gallery: Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, centre, and other City of Toronto council members officially proclaim June as Pride Month in Toronto and raise the Progress Pride flag at City Hall in Toronto on June 1.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Add to the team

Re “If Parliament has no confidence in Johnston, how long can it have confidence in the man who appointed him?” (Opinion, June 3): I am one of those who believes that David Johnston is a man of integrity who wrote a well-balanced, careful, lawyerly first report. But clearly there is a perception problem.

I think the NDP was wrong to call for Mr. Johnston’s resignation, which apparently will not happen. Might a better solution be to add commissioners for the next round of his mandate?

Some combination of a judge, a former non-Liberal politician and an intelligence expert could, as co-commissioners, get around the problem of one man’s judgment. In addition, the government could indicate that if the commissioners found they required subpoena powers for specific issues, these would be granted.

George Anderson Ottawa

Come to Canada

Re “New system will bring families of immigrants to Canada faster, minister says” (May 27): I was surprised that the minister responsible for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spoke about helping recent immigrants bring their spouses and children to the country quickly. I am not sure how he plans to do this when IRCC has hundreds of thousands of long-overdue immigration applications pending.

I have a spouse and three children who had their medical examinations in January. Months later, we are still awaiting visas. I put in their applications last year and I have written to the minister three times, with no response.

My birthday was at the end of May and my spouse’s birthday in the beginning of June. Our hope to celebrate together with our children has been dashed, no thanks to the poor service that IRCC renders to many Canadians.

I am Canadian and expect better from this government. The situation in this country leaves much to be desired.

Babatunde Ajayi Ottawa

Sports and pregnancy

Re “Sail Canada says coach Lisa Ross was fired for financial reasons, not because she was pregnant” (Sports, May 30): Attempts by Sail Canada to explain away this decision are absurd to me, reflecting irresponsible management.

The decision has critical mental-health implications, injecting uncertainty, apprehension and malignant stress into the life of a woman who deserves support, kindness and encouragement for a safe pregnancy and return to a job that should be due to her under law.

The emotional challenges facing women during pregnancy and postpartum are well-documented. Stress flowing from an employment dispute is a dangerous pressure to place on a pregnant woman.

My advice to Sail Canada is to reverse this decision and give Lisa Ross her job back. Demonstrate good judgment and remove the dangers of maternal stress.

Otherwise, Sail Canada’s decision should demand the attention of government and the sports community, to defend Ms. Ross against the outrageous fortune being visited upon her at such a formative moment and sensitive time.

Bill Wilkerson Chairman emeritus, Mental Health International Port Hope, Ont.

In defence

Re “What I saw riding the 505 Dundas streetcar in Toronto” (May 27): Columnist Marcus Gee writes that the 505 Dundas streetcar is “a sign of serious trouble for Canada’s biggest city.” Recently, he also derided a gym that offered free martial-arts, self-defence classes for transit riders (”Fighting or fleeing is no answer” – March 19).

While knowing martial arts doesn’t guarantee injury-free rides, it does even the playing field between law-abiding citizens and violent people. If nothing else, martial-arts training helps to avoid serious injury and even avoid potentially dangerous people. Even if victims of random attacks have no such training, bystanders who can assist might.

It’s all fine and good to observe that the Toronto Transit Commission, and the city, need a plan to address mental health, homelessness, etc. But, as Mike Tyson observed, “Everyone’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Lorne Sabsay, Shihan (senior instructor), fifth dan black belt (karate) Toronto

Pride flags fly

Re “Pride flag flap shows why it is time to end public funding for Ontario Catholic schools” (Opinion, June 3): The Catholic Church and its school system in Ontario should have every right to espouse and promulgate its beliefs and views. It should not, however, be publicly funded in doing so.

Catholic schools should operate as a private system, as do other religious schools in Ontario. The province should follow the examples of Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec and make legislative changes to defund religious schools supported by the public purse.

John Thorpe Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

The York Catholic District School Board is made up of a tremendously diverse group of people who share in the love of their Catholic faith. There are dedicated teachers, staff and school trustees who provide a welcoming environment and quality education to all students on a daily basis.

Many Catholic school students wear uniforms, which levels the playing field on a socioeconomic basis. All children are treated equally, which is what Jesus Christ called us to do.

The only flag that should be flown is the Canadian flag. But is there a flag-raising ceremony for it to foster unity?

What we should be flying is a flag depicting the cross: the universal symbol of God’s love of all children.

Maria Dawson Toronto

As the parent of three children who attended Cardinal Carter Catholic High School in Aurora, Ont., I am dismayed by the York Catholic District School Board’s recent decision not to fly a Pride flag during Pride Month.

When a marginalized community is under threat, there should be no middle ground: One is either explicit in support or complicit in oppression. It has become socially acceptable for some people to voice anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. The publicly funded YCDSB just voted to join them.

A decision like this would be shameful for any public institution, but for a school board charged with the well-being of children and adolescents, I find it truly disgraceful.

Eric Philpott Toronto

Customer satisfaction

Re “The sharpest tool in the shed: How Lee Valley built a cult-like following” (Report on Business Magazine, June 2023): You illustrate how Lee Valley, a company from whom I have made many purchases, thrives in a free market.

This is a company that focuses on who signs paycheques: the customer. It is a focus that provides useful, honest purchase experiences, and product that always more than meets the reason for which it is selected.

This article should be required reading for all business students. I wish there were many more people who think like Robin Lee.

Here in the United States, this business model seems rare. We are taught that all motivation is profit-driven. The result is to obtain the highest profit for owners, stockholders and executives. Product is to be as cheap as possible, just usable enough.

Terry Crowell Georgetown, Ind.

Whole new game

Re “The regular season doesn’t matter anymore, the playoffs do. The Leafs haven’t figured this out” (Sports, May 26): It’s so easy to pile on the hapless Maple Leafs, the convenient laughing stock of the country.

I doubt the Florida Panthers had a plan for playoff success, unless it included almost missing them entirely with one game left in the regular season. Now that would have been a genius stroke.

The elephant in the room is the inexplicable change in playoff officiating, year after year, that everyone in the National Hockey League seems resigned to accepting as inevitable. “It’s playoff hockey, so…”

I see no other professional sports league accepting such a travesty. Officiating should remain consistent from the regular season through the playoffs. Otherwise, it allows the cheaters and goons of bottom feeders to succeed, while the skilled players of elite teams are pummelled, interfered with and slashed at with no consequences.

Vezi Tayyeb Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com