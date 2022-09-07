St. John's Ambulance volunteers hold KN95 medical masks to be given to family doctors during a donation drive for PPE and medical supplies in Ottawa, on April 25, 2020.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Mask up

Re Universities Take Diverging Paths On COVID-19 Vaccine, Mask Mandates (Sept. 5): The BC Centre for Disease Control says that wearing masks is a “personal choice.” I could not imagine a more vacuous statement.

Smoking is a personal choice as well, but doctors strongly discourage it and it is prohibited in indoor public spaces. I am dismayed that B.C. universities – institutions with significant brain power and commitment to critical thinking – have opted to follow the provincial government’s nonguidance at this stage of the pandemic.

I believe these decisions jeopardize the health of university employees and students and their extended families.

Hamish Telford Abbotsford, B.C.

The popular blue disposable medical masks protect others to some degree but not necessarily the wearer. KN95 masks protect both the wearer and others.

Perhaps the most reasonable democratic solution to the masking conundrum is to provide KN95 masks free to all who choose to protect themselves, and remove masking mandates in all but critical areas such as hospitals and long-term care homes.

Laurie Kochen Toronto

Public service

Re Recovery Sparks Debate Over Job Growth In Public Sector (Report on Business, Sept. 2): The Fraser Institute claims that (shock, horror) 87 per cent of job growth in Canada since the onset of COVID-19 has been in the public sector. Yet Statistics Canada data shows that the public sector accounted for 21.8 per cent of all jobs in July, up only marginally from the 20.2-per-cent average in 2019.

It seems the Fraser number is obtained by using monthly data that have not been seasonally adjusted and do not take normal differences between months into account.

Andrew Jackson Senior policy adviser, Broadbent Institute; Ottawa

On campus

Re Jarislowsky Donation To Build Leadership Programs For Public Servants (Report on Business, Sept. 5): Bravo to billionaire investor Stephen Jarislowsky for gifting five Canadian universities to train our future politicians. We have postgraduate training for every other profession. Why not this one?

I trust career politicians: They know the territory, the history, the rules and the personalities at home and on the world stage. Would a person hire someone with no plumbing experience to fix a toilet?

Politics is even more complicated than plumbing, so Mr. Jarislowsky seems to have it right. This is the way to recreate faith in politics.

Anne Tait Toronto

Re School Daze (Letters, Sept. 6): A letter-writer is pleased that professors will have it easier if there is better assessment at previous levels. I agree that the first return of an essay (a “try”) is a delicate moment. What I do not recommend is a long preamble on how writing expectations differ in university.

It would be more beneficial if professors could show by example how they themselves would write a coherent sentence (examine one, write one, teach one). If they find that students need more writing proficiency, teach it. Replan the course to include these needs.

Give this a “try.” Professors and students both will likely be pleased with the result.

Brian Emes Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

When I was a university teaching assistant in 1976, I had to point out to a first-year student that there were three ways to spell “there.” (I gave up trying to explain homophones.) I explained to another student that the word “bazillion” was a bit over the top and actually a slang reference.

I felt hard-pressed to give some essays an F. The professor suggested I “reassess” the Fs and bump them up to C-minus. I demurred, pointing out that if we were interested in preparing students for future success, the ability to communicate effectively was a core principle. I suggested any student with a mark lower than D should be encouraged to enroll in a writers’ workshop.

I was not invited back as a TA the next term.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

Walk this way

Re Are Your Kids Walking To School? (Editorial, Sept. 6): One huge barrier: working parents. Many families need two incomes to pay a mortgage.

Parents can’t leave a six-year-old home alone when they go to work. They have to arrange before and after care (there are grandparents if they are lucky). This often involves driving.

And what if big sister has early morning practices? Should she miss her activities to walk her younger siblings to school?

Don’t say that parents are hovering, paranoid or lazy. Most of them are doing the best they can to maintain a home and educate their children.

Anne Hopkinson Victoria

A solution widely used around the world: a “walking school bus.” Some communities have implemented it, but it is not used as much as it should be.

Walking school buses solve safety and security issues and traffic congestion around schools, as well as improve student fitness.

Stuart Wright Quinte West, Ont.

Shop talk

Re The Importance Of Shop Class (First Person, Sept. 5): Back in the late 1960s, my friend and I wanted to take shop, motor mechanics and woodwork instead of home economics. We were met with stumbling block after stumbling block.

Girls were only allowed to take home economics. It was really the first time I experienced that kind of gender discrimination. We were told in no uncertain terms that female students had one choice and that was sewing and cooking. I detested every moment of sewing class.

My friend ended up being a pediatrician and in her spare time worked on anything to do with motor mechanics. I, too, learned the workings of car motors thanks to my dad, who embraced the fact that I was interested in car maintenance.

It’s good to see all the choices my daughter had in high school. Times, they have certainly changed, especially for the better, at least in educational pursuits.

Valerie Stephanson Calgary

In the 1960s, my reaction to shop class was one of trepidation.

My dad was not a handy person and he passed on this lack of skill to me. While it seemed to me that the other boys immediately knew how to handle all the tools and machines, I was lost.

My wobbly and crooked creations barely earned a passing mark. A career in banking for me.

Our patient teacher, Mr. Malcom, did not have to overly stress safety. The fact that he was missing parts of two fingers encouraged the boys to be very careful.

Jim Duholke North Vancouver

