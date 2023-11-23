Open this photo in gallery: Steam spills out of smoke stacks at a building in Toronto.ADRIAN WYLD/The Canadian Press

Lines crossed

Re “We’ve worked to build peace between Israeli and Palestinian teens for years. But what about Canadian adults?” (Nov. 17): The fear felt in Jewish and Arab communities in the wake of anti-Jewish and anti-Arab violence is sadly real, and understandable.

All Canadians should feel disgust at the intellectual, moral and personal deficiencies in those who express their opinions, whatever they are, with violence, threats and intimidation. These people should be reviled and prosecuted. We can, and should, be better.

I find more odious the behaviour of academics and professionals who conflate schooling with knowledge and narrow expertise with wisdom, who use their privilege to darken rather than enlighten, divide rather than include, simplify rather than examine. They should be ashamed.

Leo Levin Toronto

Let’s talk

Re “Global Affairs faces calls for oversight after Michael Spavor’s allegations” (Nov. 21): I am a retired Canadian diplomat who, over 36 years, focused largely on information gathering and analysis during four postings abroad, including twice as ambassador in Cuba and Mexico.

There is considerable confusion over what is meant by security-related “information,” “security reporting” and “security intelligence.” In my view, the substantive difference is not much. The aim is to gather and dispassionately analyze information to understand better security-related challenges in other countries and what the impact might be on Canada.

With regard to who gathers such information, what really differs is the means employed. Global Security Reporting Program officers do not cloak their identity when seeking information, “run agents,” pay for information, entrap people of interest nor use covert information-gathering devices.

In my understanding, GSRP officers openly seek out a wide variety of sources. In other words, “simply meeting with contacts as any regular diplomat does” – including erstwhile ambassadors.

Keith Christie Ottawa

Carbon costs

Re “Play nice” (Letters, Nov. 16): While the report from the Environment Commissioner offers a severe outlook of our country’s climate progress, it also acknowledges that carbon pricing is one of the main policies which the federal government got right, stating that carbon pricing “can support deep emission reductions if they are stringent enough and applied widely.”

With this in mind, a letter-writer’s claim – that a more conciliatory approach to provincial relations would have resulted in higher emissions reductions – seems implausible, considering the numerous provinces clamouring for their own policy-weakening exemptions. The federal government can and should be doing more to reach our emissions targets, but I believe provincial foot-dragging and finger-pointing hold just as much of the blame.

A pan-Canadian approach is needed. But that approach should involve a buy-in from provinces, not a sellout by the feds.

Mark Taylor Calgary

Re “Add it up” (Letters, Nov. 21): A letter-writer calculates that the maintenance needed for an electric vehicle is lower than a fossil-fuel car.

That may be true. However, in most cases in North America, EVs could be considered fossil-fuel cars, since most electricity is still generated from gas, oil or coal.

Sidney Joseph Thornhill, Ont.

Not productive

Re “The key to saving Canada’s economy is tax reform” (Report on Business, Nov. 20): The availability of accelerated writedowns of capital equipment is described as “a powerful incentive to invest.” While at some level this should be true, recent articles suggest that persistently weak productivity numbers are partially attributable to low and shrinking levels of capital investment (”It’s businesses that drive economic growth – for our future’s sake, we must spur them” – Report on Business, Nov. 6).

Maybe those accelerated writedowns need to be further accelerated?

Neville Taylor Toronto

What about the correlation between exploding housing prices and declining productivity?

Both zoomed in opposite directions after 2015. By 2021, 42 per cent of all investment in Canada had become real estate investment. When real estate values spiral upward, investors park their money in these non-productive assets rather than productive ones – “cannibalizing the economy,” as you’ve previously described (”Eight charts that provide insight into the housing market for the year ahead” – Jan. 1, 2022).

Bloated housing markets also distort labour mobility by pricing highly skilled workers out of cities, creating a mismatch between jobs and skills and extending unproductive commutes. In the longer run, housing instability diminishes the development of human capital by disrupting children’s education.

Canada’s housing bubble has been a disaster on many levels, and I believe collapsing productivity is one of its key effects. This should be top of mind when addressing our poor economic performance.

Greg Millard Port Moody, B.C.

What’s the fix?

Re “Federal efforts to solve Canada’s housing crisis are but a drop in the bucket” (Report on Business, Nov. 22): With a background in global policy and real estate, I view the Trudeau government’s plan to regulate short-term rentals as overly restrictive. This policy potentially encroaches upon homeowners’ rights and could set a concerning precedent.

While the housing crisis demands solutions, such heavy-handed regulation might hamper the real estate market’s vitality. Instead, Canada could lead globally by exploring alternative strategies, such as incentivizing long-term rentals. This approach could offer a balanced solution, respecting property rights while addressing housing shortages.

Let’s aim for policy innovation that serves as a sculptor’s chisel, meticulously shaping a balanced housing market.

Mubariz Maqsood Hamilton

Students in introductory economics learn that price ceilings such as rent controls create shortages in the market. Shortages do not happen overnight, but gradually older units are taken off the market to be transformed into another use, and new units are not built.

Students also learn that shortages lead to calls for government to correct the situation. We now have calls for all three levels of government to get involved in creating more rental housing.

I see three levels of incompetence trying to fix a problem that they created. Some people think the worst landlord in Toronto is the city itself. The Ontario government has played around with rent controls and treated landlords poorly for decades. The federal government, it seems, cannot do anything properly.

Can we not have the market determine prices for rental housing? And if some individuals have trouble paying rent, help them out.

Rick Hird Whitby, Ont.

Chrystia Freeland reiterates that we have a housing affordability crisis, so proposes to add $16-billion in funding to existing programs in the national housing strategy – but with this money not flowing until 2025.

I suspect all those people living in encampments are wondering how Ms. Freeland defines a crisis: Two more winters?

Steve Pomeroy Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com