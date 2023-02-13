Psilocybin mushrooms growat the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. Oregon's attorney general has approved language for a ballot measure to make psychedelic mushrooms legal.Peter Dejong/The Associated Press

Big picture

Re “Ontario, Alberta poised to accept Ottawa’s health care offer” (Feb. 10): Some government functions are best carried out at a federal level: for example, defence and global affairs. The advantages of uniform requirements that are national in scope should be particularly obvious when considering health care.

While allowing provinces to have final say in some areas, it would be much better to set national standards and allow every Canadian equal access to health services.

Why should medical staff face differing requirements when moving between provinces? Why should Canadians moving between provinces have waiting periods before qualifying for care? Why should private delivery of government health care be available in some places, but not in others? The list of potential benefits is long.

Sadly, just like removing interprovincial trade barriers, the rationalizing of our health care system seems beyond the ability of our politicians and bureaucrats. Change is always difficult and will likely be forced on us, eventually – after the system implodes.

Colin Lowe Nanaimo, B.C.

Re “The fix” (Feb. 10): It’s not often that a letter to the editor makes me stand up and cheer, but this one about family health teams did just that.

At almost 60, I tried one for the first time when I moved to Ontario. In a word: wow.

It was, frankly, the highest level of care I have ever received. A nurse practitioner, not a doctor, identified the growth in my throat that turned out to be a malignancy. The team helped me manage every aspect of care, from consultations with a nutritionist to acquiring a CPAP machine.

Unfortunately when we moved again, to Ottawa from Toronto, the local health co-operative could not take new patients. So I am back to a single family doctor, which is probably more expensive for OHIP and, more importantly, a lower level of service.

Fixing health care means so much more than throwing cash at an outdated system.

Ken Johnston Ottawa

Open up

Re “Justin Trudeau needs to stop stalling on Roxham Road” (Editorial, Feb. 10): Isn’t the solution obvious? Make the “unofficial” border crossing official, at least on the Canadian side.

No negotiations necessary.

Marc Létourneau Toronto

High and low

Re “Not so high, not so fast” (Feb. 6): Almost every week we see a new method to relieve depression. Some people are understandably in such desperate need of a quick antidote that they could swallow, smoke or be administered anything hyped by promise.

People should be aware of many scientifically proven, empirically validated psychological methods of depression treatment such as cognitive behavioural therapy and others. As well, people should be aware that the phenomenon of emotional contagion exists, as shown by psychological research. Contagious toxic emotions and states such as cynicism, suspicion, distrust, hate, anger, disgust, demoralization, depression, panic and anxiety can spread easily among citizens.

Cynicism is prominent. Psychological research shows it to be associated with depression, dementia, cancer, heart attacks, obesity and even low income.

The fact that new substances are hyped tells us how desperate people can be for a quick solution. But they will likely only find one in changing their behaviours and expectations.

Bruce Hutchison clinical psychologist (retired); author, Emotions Don’t Think: Emotional Contagion in a Time of Turmoil; Ottawa

Here in Kingston, a new outfit called the Neuma Centre for Social Wellness has opened. Indeed, Health Canada has given it the go-ahead for part two of a psychedelics trial with local health care workers.

Neuma seems to be all about marketing. Magic mushrooms are being promoted as a cure-all for serious conditions. It’s worth revisiting Tom Lehrer’s song The Old Dope Peddler: “He gives the kids free samples/because he knows full well/that today’s young innocent faces/will be tomorrow’s clientele.”

Over the years, I have seen many people with major mental illnesses opt for hallucinogens. They have often come to grief, whereas with proper medical attention they might well have had better lives.

Patricia Forsdyke SRN, RMN (U.K.) Kingston

Six per cent of adults in North America have depression. The number is not improving. We do not believe psychedelic medicine is hype.

Before the “war on drugs,” there were thousands of published studies with Canada at the forefront of this research. Today, there are 118 trials registered at clinicaltrials.gov for psilocybin alone.

Notable recent research includes Johns Hopkins University on substance-use disorders; Imperial College London on brain-mapping and depression; the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies on MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder; Zach Walsh and Elena Argento on substance use for the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use; Shannon Dames on ketamine and PTSD for Vancouver Island University.

Now should not be the time for outside opinions, instead of academics, scientists and researchers around the world who are publishing studies on psychedelic medicines. This is a promising area of research and clinical practice at a time of mental-health crisis.

Jay Katz executive director, Psychedelic Association of Canada Toronto

Pamela Kryskow MD; board member, Psychedelic Association of Canada Vancouver

Like many people, I am tempted by the idea that a “natural” drug could rewire my brain. Organic enlightenment.

However, the brain is the most complex arrangement of matter in the known universe. Claims of psychedelics for therapeutic use are unlikely to prove true.

It was helpful to be reminded of how little conclusive research there is on the efficacy of psychedelics. Despite the name, there is so far no definitive proof that they expand consciousness.

Now I understand why Dune, with its fictional drug “melange,” is set 20,000 years in the future: That is how long it will likely take to find a natural drug that expands consciousness.

Moses Shuldiner Toronto

Hot and cold

Re “The battle over the thermostat is making life chilly in our house” (First Person, Feb. 7): We are headed for climate disaster if we do not do our parts in reducing global emissions. Put on a sweater or two to keep the heat down.

I am 89 years old and keep my house at 19 C during the day, 21 C in the evening and 17 C overnight. And, yes, I wear a sweater and wool socks.

Nancy Coates Guelph, Ont.

We have a short list of older friends whom we will not visit in winter as their houses are kept so cold.

Personally, what’s money for if not to be warm?

Craig Sims Kingston

