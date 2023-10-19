Open this photo in gallery: McGill University in Montreal on Oct. 13. The Quebec government is raising tuition rates for out-of-province and international students beginning in 2024.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Laws of war

Re “As a democracy, Israel should exercise restraint” (Oct 17): Contributor Michael Byers brings illumination to what the rule of law means in this tragic conflict. It took insight to draft and must have taken courage to submit.

Thanks to Mr. Byers for his contribution to this important global conversation.

Montague Doyle Ottawa

Every little thing

Re “Provincial domain” (Letters, Oct. 17): A letter-writer refers to the “less than 2 per cent” that Canada contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that any effort to reduce emissions here would be infinitesimally small. But there are good reasons to make the effort, despite the small absolute impact.

Not only does it set a good example (like being seen to obey the rules in public), more importantly it is efforts by richer countries to promote transitions from fossil fuels that have resulted in exponential development of green technologies, from electric vehicles to batteries to solar and wind electricity generation. These developments gather momentum, which helps poorer countries afford and implement technologies that then have much greater effects in reducing global emissions.

Rather than continuing to add to the problem, let us Canadians set the right example and encourage ongoing development that is probably the only chance to avoid catastrophe.

John Penman Victoria

There is just one global atmosphere and pollutants are not constrained by political boundaries. They affect ecosystems all over the planet, including human welfare, whether it be health or economic consequences of severe weather.

Canada does indeed emit less than 2 per cent of global emissions, but it is not pulling its weight in collective responsibility, where all emissions add up. And per capita, Canada is a heavyweight, ranking with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states.

Global heating is a “wicked” problem: a social and cultural issue that is inherently difficult to solve. These are the crises that we long to solve, but for which answers are intricate.

Simple claims can miss the existential issue that Canadians, indeed all citizens of the world, are facing.

John Hollins Ottawa

I wonder if a letter-writer as strongly supports the federal government’s constitutional right to send equalization payments to Quebec, using money collected in Alberta?

Dave Sanderson Carleton Place, Ont.

Goes around

Re “Tourmaline Oil to buy Bonavista Energy for $1.45-billion” (Report on Business, Oct. 17): If Bonavista shareholders received just 5 cents per share in 2020, who pockets the $1.45-billion today? And Tourmaline gets $1.7-billion in tax deductions. That’s wonderful.

How many mothballed wells does Bonavista have on the books, and who is going to foot the bill for having them properly decommissioned? Let me guess.

Martin Stockton Carleton Place, Ont.

English exit

Re “François Legault’s divisive lesson in language politics” (Editorial, Oct. 18): McGill is one of Canada’s world-class universities. Given this recent announcement by Quebec, I wonder how many of the province’s young, bright professors are now looking for academic positions elsewhere?

The brain drain would be significant and affect all of Canada.

D. C. McKenzie OC; Professor emeritus, University of British Columbia Richmond, B.C.

Universities outside of Quebec would have to pick up the slack of increased applications. A short-term issue for them, but perhaps a long-term gain for higher education across the rest of Canada.

William England Edmonton

In the European Union, countries must charge students the same fee for university education regardless of their country of origin. Under the Canada Health Act, patients are protected from extra billing and user fees for provincially insured services.

How about introducing a penalty for educational infractions? If Quebec charges out-of-province students a higher amount, the federal government should pass legislation to claw back excess fees via a deduction from transfer payments, then reimburse them to affected students.

Adam Plackett Toronto

Does Quebec’s doubling of tuition for out-of-province students comply with Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms?

Section 6(2) says that “every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the right: to move to and take up residence in any province; and to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.” And Section 6(3) specifically references “any laws or practices … that discriminate among persons primarily on the basis of province of present or previous residence.”

Most students go to university for the purpose of acquiring knowledge and skills to gain a livelihood.

Sara Blake Toronto

I note, with irony, the aim to discourage “Canadian anglophones … from coming in the first place, because their unilingual presence in Montreal threatens the French language.”

My daughter attended French immersion in Ontario and obtained an undergraduate degree from McGill University, majoring in history and French. When she went shopping or to a restaurant in Montreal and spoke French, the clerk or server almost invariably, upon hearing her English accent, would switch to English and refuse to speak French.

My daughter was a threat to the French language? Hardly. And where is she now? Teaching high-school French in Ontario, thus helping to perpetuate the French language in Canada.

Rob Hislop Sarnia, Ont.

In 2008, our daughter left home to attend McGill University.

She had better scholarship offers from other universities, but had already fallen in love with the city where her parents met and married. She graduated, learned French, started a successful career and never left Montreal.

The irony: She works for a video-game company based in France, with more than 4,000 employees in Montreal. Its language of business: English.

Peter Overton Kingston

Fun guys

Re “Connor Bedard has an electric presence on the ice, and a clichéd poise off of it” (Sports, Oct. 17): The late Canadian journalist Allan Fotheringham once called Ottawa “the city that fun forgot.” I’d wager that also applies to much of professional sports today.

Gone are the antics and bon mots of a Phil Esposito or an Eddie Shack; gone are the rivalries and theatrics of a Jimmy Connors or a John McEnroe. No matter how brilliant many athletes are on the ice or the court, I don’t think their play delivers the sheer enjoyment fans used to have watching a noisy meltdown or two, when the people they came to see actually had fun.

It’s too bad money looks to have leached it out of the whole business.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

