Open this photo in gallery: Quebec Premier François Legault says his government will require all economic immigrants to the province to pass a French test.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Up with workers

Re “When governments ban non-compete agreements, they shoot themselves in the foot” (Report on Business, Dec. 18): This opinion seems to perpetuate the old myth that corporations rule everything, and employees and governments are helpless.

This myth is constantly used to argue against unionization, higher minimum wage, worker safety rules, child labour laws, corporate tax levels, welfare handouts and so on. Where is the bottom?

Employment is not a one-way street. It is a mutually beneficial agreement. All parties should be content.

Let’s flip it around and argue that corporations need to be where they can find qualified employees, workers will not move to jurisdictions where they can be abused, and workers in those abusive jurisdictions will realize they don’t have to put up with it, because they will recognize trends elsewhere.

Corporations, therefore, should adapt to the will of the society they work in. If they keep moving to jurisdictions they can more easily abuse, they would eventually find themselves unable to hire anyone.

Bill Hollings Toronto

Market signals

Re “Investors, this is how fast those comfy returns on cash will drop in the years ahead” (Report on Business, Dec. 19): “What’s your exit strategy?”

Somehow one can ask about an exit strategy for an investment that has outperformed every major equity and bond market in the world for the past two years. When long-maturity bonds (TLT) in recent times fell almost 50 per cent, the U.S. equity market (SPY) 25 per cent and China (FXI) about 40 per cent, I don’t recall anyone asking the same question for bonds or equities prior to their decline.

The reason is that most investors have no defined exit strategy for any asset class. It’s “buy and hope,” baby.

David Hall Richmond Hill, Ont.

En anglais

Re “François Legault’s ‘targeted attack’ on McGill and Concordia is trademark wedge politics” (Opinion, Dec. 23): It’s clear to me the Quebec government has no idea what happens beyond the province’s borders.

Enrolment in French-immersion programs has been growing steadily throughout Canada, to the point where demand exceeds the ability of many school boards to deliver it.

Students already comfortable with French are perfect candidates for university in Montreal, and should not be penalized with excessive tuition fees for choosing to attend McGill or Concordia. Does the province plan to similarly hike tuition for francophone CEGEP graduates to discourage them from enrolling at Montreal’s English-language universities?

McGill has a list of notable alumni a mile long who help carry its stellar reputation around the globe. Constricting access so severely would only hurt Montreal and Quebec by diminishing that global reputation.

Tuula Talvila Ottawa

I worked in Northern Quebec for many years and conversed in French. We had many family vacations in and around Quebec City.

We have both French and English friends in Quebec, as well as relatives who fled the province in the 1970s. After the latest attacks on English institutions, preceded by laws that affect religious minorities, I no longer feel welcome in the province.

After this slap in the face to English students, are we still supposed to show up in Quebec, cash in hand and with smiles on our faces? I think not, at least for me.

Jeff Sutton Ottawa

If hiking the tuition at McGill and Concordia universities is Quebec’s attempt to ward off a threat to French in Montreal, then it would be engaging in a losing battle.

Montreal is expanding with diverse cultures and languages every year, a natural demographic dynamic of its growth. Consequently, Montreal should expect to become even more “international” and less “French” in the decades ahead, just as Toronto and Vancouver are becoming less ethnically, culturally and even linguistically entrenched Anglo bastions.

Bienvenue au club!

W. E. Hildreth Toronto

Come together

Re “For the Catholic Church, there’s no going back on LGBTQ rights” (Dec. 21): The Pope reaffirmed that marriage in the eyes of the Catholic Church is between a man and woman. He also said that same-sex blessings cannot be done during a liturgy or performed as a Catholic rite.

Go to any church after Sunday mass and priests will give blessings to those who ask. They don’t ask whether someone is gay or straight or even if they’re Catholic. Giving a blessing is not, I believe, an acceptance of what the church finds sinful.

If a gay couple went to a priest and asked him to bless their union, he would have to say no. The Pope affirms that. So what’s new here? I have no idea.

But the church will likely never change its teachings on marriage – dogma that even a pope can’t change.

Charles Lewis Toronto

Re “Pope’s ruling on same-sex blessings marks small step toward more inclusive church, advocates say” (Dec. 19): Something tells me I’m not the only one left to wonder about the exact definition Catholicism believes in when stating that same-sex blessings “cannot be conferred in settings with gestures and clothing associated with weddings.”

Many weddings, religious or secular, are happily held outdoors or at peoples’ homes. Any and every kind of attire has potential to be worn during weddings, whether it’s stereotypical in nature or boringly laid-back, as mine will be if I ever marry down the path.

Does putting those pieces together show that Catholicism’s seemingly grand gesture would be unable to transpire, since some supposedly small details can exert an enormous effect? I hope and pray it won’t, since anyone and everyone should be able to receive sacred recognition of their relationship and, God willing, advance to full-strength marriage as Catholicism makes further moves toward more liberal perspectives and inclusivity.

Amy Soule Hamilton

Play ball

Re “Left-handed reliever was only pitcher with winning record on 1962 Mets” (Obituary, Dec. 19): In 1963, prime minister Lester B. Pearson was visiting president John F. Kennedy at his family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass.

Mr. Pearson loved to talk baseball, as did a Kennedy staffer named Dave Powers. “Test his knowledge, Dave,” the president instructed.

Mr. Powers and Mr. Pearson went back and forth with batting averages and earned-run statistics before Mr. Powers asked an obscure question about a blown save the year before. Mr. Pearson knew the answer: Ken MacKenzie. The New York Mets pitcher was born in the prime minister’s riding in Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island, Ont.

“I am not sure whether or not President Kennedy was impressed by my grasp of North American and international affairs,” Mr. Pearson wrote in his memoirs, “but I certainly know that Powers was impressed by my knowledge of baseball.”

J. D. M. Stewart Toronto

