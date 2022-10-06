CAQ Leader Francois Legault makes his victory speech to supporters at the Coalition Avenir Quebec election night headquarters, in Quebec City, on Oct. 3.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Je me souviens

Re The Divisive Premier Of All Quebeckers (Editorial, Oct. 5): While most everyone is pleased that the Coalition Avenir Québec has eschewed Quebec independence, it is surely obvious that the party has adopted René Lévesque’s platform of “sovereignty-association” as its goal.

François Legault has passed legislation that effectively distinguishes Quebec from the rest of the county on religious symbols, on language, etc. In his second term, he has his eyes set on immigration policy. I believe he sees no need to campaign for sovereignty because he is slowly achieving this within the Canadian federation.

So why not go all in? Quebec’s association with Canada continues to be lucrative – all those federal transfers. Of course, Mr. Legault insists they be with no strings attached.

Ashley Thomson Sudbury

Re Quebec’s Election Offers Fresh Evidence Of How Broken Our Electoral System Is (Oct. 5): In New Brunswick in 1987 and Prince Edward Island in 1935, first-past-the-post elections resulted in legislatures with no opposition and all seats held by one party. Why are we still stuck with such an undemocratic electoral system?

The leading parties know that they can form a government, even a majority one, that is not supported by the majority of voters. In 2015, the Liberals promised to reform our electoral system, but they have since reneged. They have been able to govern, even when the Conservatives receive a plurality of votes.

I think Andrew Coyne is right when he asks, “Why on earth don’t we fix this?”

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Political consequences

Re Danielle Smith’s Rise Has Been Fuelled By Alienated Albertans (Oct. 3): The public health restrictions imposed by Ottawa exacerbated the long-standing unpopularity of Justin Trudeau in Alberta. Many rightly worried that his remarks on the campaign trail last year unnecessarily politicized the case for vaccination more generally.

Yet leaders like Danielle Smith and Pierre Poilievre pursued political polarization to boost their electoral prospects, too. Arguably, they bear greater responsibility.

The Omicron variant is more difficult to control. But vaccines still provide valuable protection against its worst effects and take pressure off our beleaguered health system.

Should a more deadly variant emerge in the future, partisan opposition to various public health measures will impose a severe toll.

Sanjay Ruparelia Jarislowsky Democracy Chair, Toronto Metropolitan University

So a Danielle Smith supporter chose not to get vaccinated and it has caused issues with her family. But it is Justin Trudeau’s fault?

That doesn’t sound like an independent, freedom-loving Albertan to me – more like someone who doesn’t take responsibility for her own actions.

Jane McCall Delta, B.C.

The prescription

Re Improved Pay Model Expected In Deal For Doctors (Oct. 3): Doctor Rita McCracken highlights the long-standing block to a more functional family medicine model in British Columbia: Doctors of BC, formerly the British Columbia Medical Association.

As one who spent decades in family practice, it has been evident to me for decades that the fee-for-service model cannot be sustained by government resources nor by practitioners themselves. No amount of fee increase can sustain the exhausted physician struggling with more complex care, increased paperwork, small business challenges and no locum relief in sight. Worse still, burdened physicians feel unable to do the best for their patients.

We should shift to a healthier, team-based primary care model in B.C. to sustain and support our excellent family physicians.

Darlene Hammell Clinical professor, family medicine, University of British Columbia; Victoria

Re Wage-cap Bill Could Save Province $9.7-billion (Sept. 29): I recently had hip surgery at North York General Hospital in Toronto. The overall care from registration to discharge was excellent.

I was particularly impressed with the nursing staff. Despite being obviously overextended and under a great deal of pressure, each one attended to my needs, and the needs of four other patients in my area, in a timely and friendly manner.

Ontario should take better care of our nurses by doing whatever it can to encourage experienced ones to remain and new candidates to enter the profession. It should be imperative that the government repeal Bill 124.

Nurses should be adequately compensated for their work. Without them, our health system will continue to crumble.

Candace Yanchyshyn Toronto

Re Canada’s Sinking Health Care System Needs More Than Timid Changes To Stay Afloat (Oct. 4): As a long-time family and emergency physician, past CEO of the College of Family Physicians of Canada and member of groups that met with governments to address health system challenges, I have repeatedly experienced frustration caused by insufficient measures to correct what’s wrong.

Among many examples, the need for enhanced long-term and home care services, to take pressure off acute care hospitals and emergency rooms, has never been adequately addressed. Team-based primary care and alternative payment plans have been introduced, but have quickly become complicated with disincentives or abandoned before they could prove their value.

If a patient with a progressively debilitating disease is only partially treated with needed medication, the outcome will be bad. Treating an ailing health care system with this same inadequate approach will produce the same unacceptable result.

It’s time, as columnist André Picard writes, to stop fiddling around at the edges.

Calvin Gutkin MD Mississauga

If you build it

Re Extending Life Of Pickering Plant Too Risky: Critics (Sept. 30): My old thermodynamics professor used to always say that it is easy to tear down a nuclear power plant, but extremely difficult to build one. Could there be a lesson in what his lifetime of study taught him?

Frank Foulkes Professor emeritus, chemical engineering and applied chemistry, University of Toronto

Turning point

Re Canada’s 1972 Summit Series Team Honoured In Toronto (Sports, Sept. 29): Amid all the hoopla of the 50th anniversary of the Summit Series, my comments will likely not be much appreciated. The Canada victory should be accompanied by an asterisk.

I cite the oft-forgotten fact that Bobby Clarke, with a vicious slash, broke the ankle of the Soviet Union’s best player, Valeri Kharlamov, earlier in the series. This was not a proud moment for Canada or for hockey, demonstrating a lack of sportsmanship and mutual respect that still plagues the sport today.

What would have been the outcome had the Soviets inflicted a similar injury on Phil Esposito?

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com