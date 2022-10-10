Travellers arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, on April 20.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Alberta advantage

Re Smith Will Have To Win Over All Albertans Ahead Of May Election (Oct. 8): Danielle Smith received about 54-per-cent support from the 85,000 United Conservative Party members who voted. Her victory is certainly not an impressive one, and it certainly shouldn’t provide her with a mandate to implement any part of her platform.

The honourable and honest thing to do would be for Ms. Smith to test her ideas in a general election, and oversee a caretaking government until then. Time will tell if she has either of these qualities.

Tom Johnston Lethbridge, Alta.

Re Incoming Premier’s Sovereignty Act Could Flex New Federalism Muscle (Oct. 8): Danielle Smith’s promised sovereignty act leaves some complex questions.

Would Alberta buy back Ottawa’s $4.5-billion investment in the Trans Mountain pipeline? Would Ottawa require Alberta to repay billions in annual tax subsidies to its oil and gas industry? And if the next pandemic arrives, would Ms. Smith’s opposition to public health measures have the effect of building a wall around Alberta, forbidding entry to and exit from the province?

Albertans and the rest of Canada deserve answers.

Steven Diener Toronto

Vive l’Alberta libre.

Steve Iscoe Kingston

On defence

Re Hockey Canada Loses Nearly All Sponsors (Oct. 8): A funny thing happened when I paged through Hockey Canada’s 2020-21 annual report: I couldn’t find any financial statements.

F. David Rounthwaite Toronto

When will TSN come out and say it won’t broadcast the world junior hockey tournament? The television network should show leadership and refuse to do it.

Janek Jagiellowicz Waterloo, Ont.

Re The Once-mighty Hockey Canada Is Now In Full Implosion Mode (Oct. 7): “Will the lights stay on in the rink? I don’t know.” Wow. What arrogance.

Sums up for me why this organization is in such chaos.

Blake Morrison Sarnia, Ont.

We can’t turn our eyes away from Hockey Canada’s self-destruction. But while MPs performatively grilling executives makes for great television, it somewhat misses the point.

Hockey Canada should be burned to the ground and rebuilt by new leadership. But to truly cure the toxic culture pervading hockey, so too should infrastructure that allowed the sport to get to where it is today.

While Hockey Canada may not have been complicit, they enabled and attempted to cover something up. They were also assisted by a system that allows such alleged disturbing behaviour to occur.

There are, however, a lot of good people in hockey who want real change. The lights will stay on.

Jon Heshka Associate professor, sports law, Thompson Rivers University Kamloops, B.C.

Re If We Go, The Game Goes With Us (Editorial, Oct. 7): Nobody is bigger than the game itself.

Ken Sutton Toronto

Take me higher

Re $54-million To Create The ArriveCan App: Tech Experts Say Most Apps Are Built For Less Than A Million (Oct. 7): I am constantly amazed and appalled at the ineptitude of our federal procurement bureaucrats and lack of oversight by the government. Once again, they have failed to provide a relatively simple IT solution at a reasonable cost.

I worked for 40 years in IT, designing, writing, testing and implementing complex business applications. I fail to see why this simple app cost $54-million. It seems any time we need a software solution, our federal agencies cannot do what a handful of tech students can do better at a fraction of the cost.

Remember the long-gun registry ($2-billion) and the Phoenix pay system ($2.4-billion and counting), to say nothing of the COVID-19 alert app ($20-million)? In addition to the exorbitant costs, they were all failures on a number of fronts.

Gordon Ferguson North Glengarry, Ont.

Re Spending On ArriveCan App Projected To Top $54-million, Double The Amount Ottawa First Divulged (Oct. 6): If this is anything like the way I worked for the past year and a half, the subcontractors may be companies that uniquely represent just one IT person. So, of course this information is confidential.

In my case, I worked for one incorporated outfit that was subcontracted through another IT supplier to the corporation that wanted a project done. Contractors who work on one application may well be shared with design or support for other applications requested by the customer.

In addition, purchase orders for IT contract work may be amended if the work takes longer than initially forecast, or if enhancements are requested to the original design. Both of which are entirely usual.

I don’t think we are going to untangle this.

Joanna Anderson Systems analyst and retired IT project manager Burlington, Ont.

Big spender

Re Cut It Out (Letters, Oct. 3): A letter-writer asks who can spend money most effectively: ourselves or the government?

While “ourselves” and “government” shouldn’t be mutually exclusive, taking advantage of economies of scale is by far the most effective way to spend tax revenue. Equally important, taxes help the less fortunate with social and financial programs.

As observed by U.S. justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society.

Karim Fazal Oakville, Ont.

I might be persuaded to agree with a letter-writer that individuals exert greater care and attention and spend money more effectively than “somebody in government” – if he would undertake to use his own tax cut to finance our health system, public education, courts, police, military and roads. I could go on.

While many of these services can be improved – that “somebody in government” is human, after all – I would rather rely on a government employee, with more expertise than the average taxpayer, to make sure that my drinking water is safe and there is a hospital where I can get my broken hip fixed.

Olga Eizner Favreau Montreal

Driver’s seat

Re Loblaw Says It Put Self-driving Delivery Trucks On Canadian Roads For First Time (Report on Business, Oct. 5): After I rebooted my phone because an app had frozen, I read this article on driverless trucks now on the road with us. Does anyone with a computer, phone or other technological device that uses an operating system have confidence in this new development?

How many times have people had to reboot, restore or uninstall technology when it fails to function properly? Keyless cars can be hacked and stolen; personal devices can be hacked, including those used by governments and industry. Yet a computer operating a truck weighing several tons is considered failproof?

Who exactly will be held culpable if this technology fails? Bring back humans, I say.

Andrew Miall Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com