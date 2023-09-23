Open this photo in gallery: Metal framing supporting the facade of a building at the corner of Queen St. East and Mutual St. (L) at the site of a condominium project and a condominium and commercial office space under construction across the street are photographed on Aug 29, 2023. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Will of …

Re “Katie Telford, long-serving chief of staff, is the last woman standing in Justin Trudeau’s inner circle” (Sept. 16): A chief of staff is unelected, even by government caucus, and yet controls more power than some government ministers.

This, then, isn’t a democratic process. There should be no unelected individual trusted with monumental decisions that affect ordinary Canadians.

The Prime Minister seems to be quickly approaching a Roman Empire moment, so it’s difficult to determine if the present chief of staff will survive, but only in a political environment would we have such a workplace where one can’t argue wrongful dismissal, or even unbridled favouritism.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

I read this with considerable concern. Concern because, increasingly, all key decisions, priorities and policies seem to be decided in the Prime Minister’s Office by Katie Telford and the Prime Minister.

Is this really democratic government working the way it should and at its best? Competent ministers such as Bill Morneau, who has considerable expertise on Canada’s economy, were effectively shut down by the PMO and then resigned.

The Liberal summer cabinet shuffle was advertised as a major reset. But given that one of the most common criticisms of this government is the tight-fisted grip maintained by the PMO and Ms. Telford on every issue and decision, cabinet might not have been the most relevant deck of cards to half-heartedly redistribute.

I do not believe that this is the best way for a democratic government to function. Ms. Telford was not elected by the people of Canada to serve.

Eric Paine London, Ont.

Rent or own?

Re “Home truths about Canada’s housing mess” (Opinion, Sept. 16): Yes, the housing shortage is a global problem and has been decades in the making. However, the notion that not everyone should own a home deserves more unpacking.

If we mean 2,500-square-foot homes for families of three or four, I completely agree. On the other hand, if we shrink the environmental footprint of our living spaces, I have no doubt that more individuals and families could expect to afford their own homes.

Further, renting a home to free up money that can be invested in stocks and bonds seems poor advice for those trying to decide whether to risk drawing from, say, their food budget. Forget stocks and save up for a down payment on a small house.

Marlene Schellenberg Winnipeg

One thing a government can do is consider whether its rent control policy suppresses the return to rental-housing investment.

In 2022 and 2023, rental rate increases in British Columbia were capped at 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, while in 2021 rates were frozen. This means since 2021, rates have been allowed to increase by less than 4 per cent, while over the same period consumer prices have climbed by approximately 14 per cent.

The 10-per-cent gap that could be charged on, for example, a $2000-a-month rental unit, if rates had kept up with inflation, amounts to $200 each month. That is a substantial $2,400 a year.

Rent controls are a boon to those already in rental housing. But the gain to renters comes at the expense of rental-housing owners, and can be counterproductive if a government hopes to incentivize private construction.

Constance Smith Victoria

I was taken aback by the let-them-eat-cake suggestion that one key way to lower housing demand is for “would-be homeowners” to rent rather than buy.

Look at the rental market: Developers haven’t been building too many purpose-built rental units lately, or even over the past 30 years. Rental rates have soared, too, naturally. Excess of demand over supply – again.

I dare say that many people would be quite happy to rent their entire lives, if they actually were able to. The solution to that excess of demand may well be to reduce it, too. Kids can live with their parents well into their 30s. Or they can live in their cars. Or on the street.

Policy-makers should realize that there is a raging fire going on in the real estate world, one that should be extinguished before it wipes out important chunks of our economy.

Nelson Smith Toronto

After six years, my landlords decided to move one of their children into the house I am renting, and I need to find a new place to live.

The experience of trying to find a place for myself and my daughter has been stressful. Considering rental options that involve 70 per cent or more of my income is terrifying.

Many things could be said about the problem, but I wanted to emphasize one point: Some incentives may simply produce housing no one wants (or can) live in. In my daily search, what shows up again and again are overpriced shoeboxes in apartment towers. There seems to be many of these tiny little places that do not represent a viable option for anyone who owns much of anything.

Is there really such a market for those? It’s not just the quantity of housing that matters, but also the quality.

Sascha Maicher Ottawa

Family and rights

Re “Parents should be defending children’s rights, rather than rushing to claim their own” (Opinion, Sept. 16): I believe we can agree that parents want the best for their children, in whatever way that is manifested.

Contributor Jennifer Deleskie argues in favour of upholding the autonomy of children. So the autonomy of self is of primary value, and interpersonal relationships may be reduced to contractual obligations that allow individuals to succeed and fail on their own terms.

Another axis frames this relationship as responsibilities we have to each other, in turn changing contracts into convenances. But while everyone loves to bask in the glow of success, institutions are well-equipped (and insured) to limit involvement in failures. A family’s risk is unbounded.

Who sets the threshold for educators or other professionals to pierce a child’s bubble of autonomy? Many seem guilty of harassment stemming from a lack of imagination in the preservation of rights, without due respect to the responsibility we have to children, and each other.

Stephen Halman Toronto

Indeed, parents should be helping their children exercise their rights. But there may be instances where they must know their child’s preferred identification in order to exercise their child’s rights, such as the right to apply for a birth certificate or a passport.

Children may not belong to their parents, but their parents belong to them.

Allan Shipley Parksville, B.C.

..............................................................

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com