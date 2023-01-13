Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wave as they visit One World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, on Sept. 23, 2021.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

Define it

Re The Problem In Canadian Politics Is Not Polarization. It’s Extremism (Jan. 11): Columnist Andrew Coyne identifies the current conflation of polarization and extremism. I see Canadian extremism as an intolerant right-wing nihilism that has co-opted the adjective “conservative” and stolen the country’s flag as a symbol for an obscure vision of freedom, which I would parse more accurately as freedom from responsibility.

Compared with the United States, Canada’s version remains somewhat under the radar, but Pierre Poilievre plays with fire as he stokes these malcontents in his endless, and often unfounded, criticisms of the Liberal government and hatred of Justin Trudeau.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Mo’ money, mo’ problems

Re Did Our Monetary Theory Experiment Fail? (Report on Business, Jan. 5): We did an experiment? When was that?

We had a pandemic, causing shipping and factories to shut down. Supply was strangled. To keep our businesses and citizens alive, we gave them money.

That caused too much money to chase too few goods, and we experienced inflation. Once the pandemic moderated, we raised interest rates to offset inflation. That caused some purchasers to stop bidding up prices.

That doesn’t sound like an experiment to me. It sounds more like doing the best we can with the tools we have, to deal with an Economics 101 problem.

David Collier-Brown Toronto

Re Lessons Learned (Letters, Jan. 10): Recent comments on modern monetary theory leave me thinking that it’s like an experiment in determining highway speed limits.

We have a limit which seems to work fairly well. But some think it’s too low, that safety improvements allow for higher speeds.

How high? Well let’s try 200 kilometres an hour, say the most ardent fans of the policy. It’s never been done, but there are a few engineers who say it’s probably okay.

When the inevitable pileup ensues, they tell us not to worry. The policy is correct, but we’re going to be prudent – and rein it in to 190 km/h.

Tom Curran Prince Edward County, Ont.

Consumer’s choice?

Re A Least-bad Decision For Competition (Editorial, Jan. 6): In theory, a competitive market assumes that with more participants in an industry, the expanded competition would encourage cheaper prices and better service.

In that regard, The Globe’s editorial counts six notable telecoms in the market excluding Shaw. After a Rogers-Shaw merger, by my count there will be only five, including the merger of Freedom Mobile with Quebecor.

It is suggested that “prices can end up lower by a third.” Am I missing something?

Ross MacDougall Coldstream, B.C.

Strong points were made regarding Quebecor’s success after acquiring Freedom Mobile, but further factors come into play for viable competition.

Wholesale roaming rates are of paramount importance. They are what regional players pay the Big Three to deliver mobile services where they don’t operate their own network. The current rates are much too high – up to five times higher than mandated tariffs in Europe – and limit the ability of new entrants to offer better prices.

Furthermore, the Big Three are still resisting application of the mobile virtual network operator policy. Canadians need the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and the government to accelerate its implementation if consumers are to enjoy better prices.

For stronger competition, roaming fees must be lowered and MVNO access provided at reasonable rates. Quebecor delivers value for customers in Quebec and is looking forward to expanding this success across Canada.

Pierre Karl Péladeau President and CEO, Quebecor; Montreal

Everyone on the Competition Tribunal should be fired.

It doesn’t take rocket science to see that monopolies contribute to market failure. A Rogers-Shaw merger would be abusive to Canadians, who already pay some of the highest cellular fees in the world because of an oligopolistic industry whereby three major providers have charged what they like.

Access to cellular service is essential for everyday life, a fact globally understood. However, carriers in Canada bill it as if it were a luxury.

The Rogers service outage last July is evidence enough for me that they are too big to react efficiently. The incapability to swiftly remedy the situation cost small businesses millions of dollars.

Canadians deserve better. Many ask nothing more than to be on par with the rest of the world, and not be sucker-punched with no protection.

This is nothing more to me than greed masked as maple syrup.

Djanka Gajdel Toronto

Family ties

Re Spare Me: Prince Harry’s Claim Of Victimhood Doesn’t Quite Fly (Jan. 11): I’m sure Prince Harry believes his “truth.” But, as the late Queen succinctly put it, “recollections may differ.”

The book and interviews with Harry smack to me of revenge and profiteering cloaked in truth-seeking. Why include such details as Prince William’s balding head and diminishing looks? Why play up the fight they had? (It would be hard to find brothers who have not had an altercation that led to some kind of physical confrontation.)

Allegations that the Royal Family leaked stories about Harry and Meghan are unproven, horrendous and provided as justification for going public. The whole affair is tabloid grist, the very “evil” the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex blame for their fall from grace.

Thankfully, the Queen and Princess Diana are not here to witness this familial hatchet job.

Monica Kucharski Burlington, Ont.

Once again, Leo Tolstoy’s quote rings true: “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

However, it is easier to feel sorry for some families than others.

John Rankin, Burlington, Ont.

Out for delivery

Re Why Can’t Canada Post Have A Special Rate For Non-profit Fundraising Mail? (Report on Business, Jan. 6): It is only January and I have already received 10 solicitations from non-profits. Last year, I decided to keep these letters and all the extra gifts including calendars, greeting cards, stickers, gloves, notepads, etc. I had two large drawers filled to capacity.

What a waste. I have watched people standing over garbage cans and tossing these letters without even opening them. I have received as many as 15 messages from the same organization.

Most of these charities desperately need our help, but one plea per year would be more effective.

Jane Stephenson Toronto

A more pressing question: Why can’t Canada Post deliver reliably and on time?

Michael Arkin Toronto

