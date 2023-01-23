Under Canada's new alcohol guidelines, updated by a scientific expert panel to reflect the latest research, three to six drinks a week is considered moderate risk for both men and women, and seven or more drinks a week is deemed high risk.FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images

The truth is out there?

Re Manning To Chair Panel Reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 Response (Jan. 20): Are you kidding me? Preston Manning will be paid $253,000 to find “alternative scientific narratives” about COVID-19? Nice.

I would like to present myself as a candidate to chair a panel to investigate alternative scientific narratives to the concept of the earth being round. We prairie folk all know that the earth is flat as a pancake.

Claudette Claereboudt Regina

Less is more

Re For A More Sustainable Economy, We Might Need To Rethink Recessions (Report on Business, Jan. 16): Rather than be buffeted by recession, we should plan and degrow our economies deliberately, getting away from our unsustainable fossil-fuel-dependent consumer existence that is destroying the planet.

There is a Swedish word, lagom, meaning just the right amount. We can all learn to live with not too little, not too much; get off the soulless consumer treadmill; live within the constraints of our environment; be content with richer lives and fewer products.

Our economies should be more localized to reduce carbon-intensive trade. We desperately need to develop robust, sustainable and affordable local food systems that ensure food security for all.

We should start downsizing our lives, for everybody, and demand change that supports degrowth.

Tuula Talvila Ottawa

What’s good

Re More For-profit Surgery Is Bad For Ontario (Jan. 20): Contributor Robert Bell may be right that for-profit surgery is bad for Ontario. But one wonders how the former deputy minister of health for the province was unsuccessful in introducing Local Health Integration Networks during his long and storied career.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Health care in Ontario have been provided in the private sector for years, starting with family physicians then specialists, diagnostic imaging, colonoscopies, cataract and hernia surgeries and cardiac diagnostics.

That contributor Robert Bell criticizes the expansion of these services by the Ford government is clearly political to me. Instead of immediately threatening the downfall of our health care system, we should look at the expansion of private clinics objectively without ideology or fear-mongering.

Taking pressure off already overburdened hospitals, and providing care to Ontarians in a safe and timely manner, should be the driving forces of discussion.

Mark Greenberg MD, FCFP; Toronto

Enjoy responsibly

Re Alcohol-use Guidelines Advise Fewer Drinks (Jan. 17): It is clear that risk rises with consumption of alcohol, just as risk of crossing the street rises with the level of traffic. But what is the risk?

In the report issued by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, the risk level is buried in tables 3 and 4. Most people curious enough to consult them would find the risk to be quite low in comparison to the enjoyment of moderate alcohol consumption.

Jon Baird Uxbridge, Ont.

Take action

Re On Mental Health: Less Talk, More Action (Jan. 17): More action would only result if the federal government provides more funding to universities that offer postgraduate programs in psychology.

For example, masters programs in clinical neuropsychology, offered in a limited number of universities, have been restricted to three to 12 students per year. When we educate so few students, how can we hope to have enough psychologists to even make a dent in the growing mental-health needs of Canadians?

There are so many postgraduate students passionate about furthering their educations in psychology, but are thoroughly discouraged by their inability to get accepted into programs that remain underfunded.

Sarah Lynn Mississauga

Academic intelligence

Re AI Can Also Be An Opportunity For Academia (Jan. 18): Murtaza Haider mentions that part of his contribution was written by the AI program ChatGPT. Perhaps too much of it, as it seems disconnected from the reality of large undergraduate classes.

For instance, he suggests “oral tests” as a means for getting around cheating. Oral tests? For classes of 120 to 200 students? This would not be a functional option.

University is not just about the final product, but how one gets there. After the incredible amounts of cheating I saw during the pandemic (which should leave every grade during this time with an asterisk) I had hopes we might return to a university experience where real learning occurs.

There may be some minor uses of AI programs, but it is with some despair that I consider the opportunity this new mechanism provides: higher learning while avoiding much of the real work of thinking, researching and learning.

Sascha Maicher University of Ottawa

Art business

Re National Gallery Using Consultant As Both COO, HR Director (Jan. 19): Successful museum directors demonstrate passion for both the subject matter and public goals of their institutions. For galleries, this means recognized expertise in visual arts and demonstrated administrative experience in Canadian cultural-sector management.

Boards should reflect the interests of a museum’s many stakeholders: government, staff, the arts community, donors, visitors and potential visitors. At the national level, this means first and foremost familiarity with the values of the many communities of interest that comprise our diverse nation. Together, on our behalf, museum boards – and administrators reporting to them – hold in trust the country’s cultural heritage.

When these governance principles are abandoned, we discover quickly that we are ill-served.

Martin Segger Victoria

In Ottawa, a crown corporation such as the National Gallery of Canada, where executive salaries do not compete with the core public service, is at a significant disadvantage. Quite simply, administrative employees can get better remuneration elsewhere in town.

Two related actions could help: Align salary ranges with the public service to attract and retain talent. Although it would affect budgets, such a move would bring stability to the National Gallery’s management while reducing the need for consultants.

Furthermore, an update to the 1990 Museums Act to bring national museum staff into the public service would promote career mobility for all employees. (Provisions would be required so that institutions retain the ability to hire non-Canadian experts such as curators and conservators.)

Such amendments would also bring more rigour and transparency to hiring, without impinging on institutional independence with respect to core mandates.

My consultant’s invoice is attached.

Martha King Ottawa

Cancon

Re It’s About Time Vancouver Was Recognized As A Hub Of Culture, Literature And Music (Jan. 19): Maybe U.S. journalist Andrew Malcolm said it best, in regards to figuring out if there is such a thing as a Canadian culture: “It’s going to be a great country when they finish unpacking it.”

R.D. Arnold Richmond, B.C.

