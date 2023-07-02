Open this photo in gallery: Traffic heading north on York St. in Toronto, on Sept 19, 2022.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Why?

Re “University of Waterloo stabbing during gender studies class driven by hate, police say” (June 29): This has shaken me to my core.

This is not just an attack on the LGBTQ+ community and their allies; it is an assault on the free inquiry into all aspects of existence that is the core of university life.

Bruce Baugh Professor emeritus, philosophy, Thompson Rivers University Kamloops, B.C.

I’ve taught philosophy and political science for 16 years. I’ve always said that teaching these subjects is not like other courses.

Because we are exploring and challenging deeply held beliefs regarding values, and ultimately the meaning of life, students can and do get upset. In some circumstances, they get upset with a professor for challenging their beliefs in a way that learning about mitochondria never could.

Contemporary news is full of accounts of political polarization. And I see it increasing between my students. This polarization feeds into that most dangerous enemy of intellectual exploration and advancement: dogmatism.

The Waterloo attack is an extreme example, but we should be cognizant of all the cultural tendencies that feed into it. Antidotes to this tendency aren’t simple, but certainly must start from a robust defence of free speech, particularly in the university setting.

Sascha Maicher University of Ottawa

New chapter

Re “Olivia Chow’s mayoral win in Toronto is the culmination of a long and often trying odyssey” (June 27): Many thanks to Marcus Gee for an inspiring column.

I didn’t vote for Oliva Chow; in fact, I voted strategically to try to block her. I felt she would be divisive and lead Toronto into chaos.

Nevertheless, I was heartened by the positive tone of her victory speech, her grace and her apparent eagerness to work with all members of city council and all levels of government.

Mr. Gee’s words describing Ms. Chow’s many life struggles and triumphs brought me to the edge of tears, and opened my heart and mind to her.

I wish her well.

Joyce Rowlands Toronto

On the road

Re “Changing lanes on the future of the Gardiner Expressway” (June 23): I fail to see why a raised roadway causes such angst, especially given the creative uses that can shape under their canopies (think of the Bentway under this same roadway). Bringing all that congestion to street level seems absurd when the roads are basically impassable as it is.

Having a city of perpetual gridlock is not good for the economy, the environment or our health.

Mark Robert Toronto

Re “Road pricing works. It’s in use around the world. Why not in Canada?” (June 30): What has made Toronto traffic a hundred times worse is the number of streets under construction; bike lanes and street patios reducing major roads to one lane; condo construction up and down Yonge Street and elsewhere with lines of dump trucks idling nearby.

I live in the centre of the city. I have bone-on-bone knees and cannot walk or cycle everywhere. I need to use my car. Am I to be charged every time I exit my driveway?

How about city hall looks at traffic on a macro level and better plan where and when to narrow our already narrow streets.

Jill Wykes Toronto

Have enough

Re “Can a couple with $700,000 in assets collect the Guaranteed Income Supplement?” (Report on Business, June 21): It seems deplorable public policy to propose how a couple might arrange their finances to access an unfunded social welfare program while having considerable assets (in the example, it’s unknown if the couple own a home or not).

Isn’t this just encouraging people to game the system? Parliament should have a serious discussion about raising age requirements for Old Age Security, reducing the clawback threshold for it and having a residency requirement for the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

To carry on as we are would detrimentally affect future generations, resulting in insurmountable debt obligations crowding out all other spending.

Paul Martin White Rock, B.C.

Longhand

Re “Cursive writing to be reintroduced in Ontario schools this fall” (Online, June 22): Students who don’t learn to write cursively are also unable to read documents written in the style such as signatures, important in banking real estate and legal documents; important historical documents in their original form; messages from older people who routinely write in cursively, including parents, grandparents, teachers and employers.

I conjecture that the ability to read cursive writing will become a condition of employment in many areas. In announcing its reintroduction in Ontario schools, the Education Minister said: “The research has been very clear that cursive writing is a critical life skill in helping young people to express more substantively, to think more critically, and ultimately, to express more authentically.” Why was this not also true in 2006 when it was made optional?

I became aware of this issue when I heard of an honours high-school graduate who had difficulty reading the cursive notes accompanying their graduation gifts.

David Wortman Toronto

Printing was introduced to the school system around 100 years ago, when printed books became common in classrooms.

The “common sense” idea was that children should learn printing first, as that was what they would be reading. Until that time, children only learned cursive.

The problem with printing is that it is much harder to learn than cursive. With regards to lowercase letters, there are multiple places to start a letter and the stroke may go up and down or from left to right.

In cursive, there is one place to start: on the line. Then the letters go in one direction, up and to the right in a concave or convex arc.

Anyone who has watched a child (especially boys) attempt to print the letters b or d knows how hard it is to line up the “stick” so that it is properly attached to the “ball.” As cursive letters are joined, spacing issues are reduced.

Schools should return to teaching cursive first, not second.

Hugh Molesworth Orangeville, Ont.

Come back soon

Re “Dread, white and blue” (Opinion, July 1): My husband and I are anxious and depressed Floridians who recently escaped our dystopian-like existence for a week, in search of respite in Toronto.

Yes, Canada has its problems, but the differences smacked us in the face. People held doors, offered us seniors their seats on public transit and asked if we needed help when noticing us looking at a map. And, finally, we were not met with a hint of Trumpism anywhere.

There was a time when most Americans had good manners, even bigots because certain behaviour was expected in society. But a strong leader like Donald Trump – and he is a strong leader – changed that. If he or Ron DeSantis is elected U.S. president in 2024, we can be sure that some Trumpism will spill over the border and start poisoning Canada.

Canadians should not allow that to happen. Because we will need a place to go.

Joan Friedenberg Boynton Beach, Fla.

