Tread carefully

Re “NATO’s failure to accept Ukraine is an insult to a country that has more than proven itself” (July 12): Article 5 is the heart and soul of NATO. It enshrines collective defence and mutual assistance among all members.

It appears to me that admitting Ukraine into NATO at this time, in the middle of a war, would commit all members to supplying not only weapons but also troops, thus widening the scope of the conflict.

Maybe if Ukraine had been admitted to NATO in 2008, Russia would not have attacked. But that was then.

My family is hosting a refugee family from Ukraine. I am all for the independence of Ukraine and I condemn the invasion by Russia.

Suzie Scott Hamilton

Re “Turning point?” (Letters, July 12): A letter-writer concludes that cluster bombs could give an edge to Ukraine and probably shorten the war, saving “human lives … on both sides.”

A parallel argument justified the obliteration of Hiroshima. The price to pay for saving human lives was the murder of a multitude of other ones.

At the risk of sounding melodramatic, war requires perfectly sane people to become temporary psychopaths.

Hugh McKechnie Newmarket, Ont.

More or less

Re “The premiers need to get serious about health care reform, not just funding” (July 11): Instead of throwing money around, let’s account for it in four ways.

Address our shortages by inviting Canadian health care professionals educated outside the country, such as in Ireland, to return.

Hire them to staff private clinics, adding to the number of health care providers without poaching personnel from the government system.

Change the rules in Canada to allow greater numbers of health care workers to be certified.

Seek out immigrants, who have the necessary education but lack Canadian experience, and give them opportunities to gain the necessary experience.

Rick Walker Toronto

Re “Productivity problems” (Letters, July 7): A letter-writer links Canada’s declining productivity to an obsession with increasing the number of doctors per capita. Taken to its absurd conclusion, would he be happy if there was only one doctor in Canada?

First we need to determine what is the optimum number of doctors, then we can decide if there are too many or too few. As one of the many thousands of people looking for a family doctor, I can say that, at present, there are too few.

Geoff Stagg Comox, B.C.

Run it back

Re “Activist funds need a new playbook. Bust-ups don’t work” (Report on Business, July 11): Activists funds don’t need a new playbook, they need longer time horizons and a willingness to accept losses on bad business ventures. In short, I believe bust-ups still work.

To wit, the value lost by selling unwanted assets in a real interest-rate environment should, in the long term, be more than offset by creating companies with more streamlined focus. To use Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. as an example: Thanks to easy money, the company deviated from its core business of being a regulated utility and got into businesses (renewable energy and water treatment) that had different capital requirements and expertise.

To that end, activist funds that can ignore short-termism and accept their target’s earlier business failures, by selling non-core assets and reinvesting the proceeds in the core business, should be more than fine.

Michael Grotsky Calgary

Tear down

Re “Office space” (Letters, July 11): Why don’t property owners convert surplus office space to apartments? I was a commercial real estate lawyer, not a developer, but I can answer the question: It is expensive and in most cases impractical.

In the 1990s, there was a real estate downturn and a client owned a commercial high-rise that operated at a loss because of vacancies. He hired architects and engineers to produce plans for residential conversion.

The cost of demolishing existing interiors and rebuilding them was so high that he could not see how to break even. It is cheaper to tear down and start from scratch, resulting in nicer suites which can get better prices.

The building was sold to a developer that started the conversion, but went broke. It was sold again twice before, I guess, the price was low enough for the project to proceed and, yes, it was eventually changed into a condominium.

Morris Sosnovitch Toronto

Pay for it

Re “Welcome to Canada, the land of free roads, cheap gas – and the world’s least fuel-efficient cars” (Report on Business, June 11): In addition to gas taxes, there are other ways to disincentivize the use of ridiculously huge vehicles in cities.

Make it more costly to register a larger, inefficient vehicle than a smaller, efficient one.

Charge larger vehicles more for street parking. After all, the larger the vehicles, the fewer parking spots that can fit on a street.

On toll roads, charge higher tolls for larger vehicles, since they wear out roads more than smaller ones.

In high-occupancy vehicle lanes, require large vehicles to have three or four occupants rather than just two.

Since larger vehicles are more dangerous to pedestrians and cyclists, higher insurance premiums should reflect this.

Impose lower speed limits on larger vehicles (I admit this last idea may be impractical).

Some vehicle owners would complain that we’re interfering with their freedom of choice. Not at all: We’re simply saying, “No more externalizing the costs of your choices.”

Dianne Skoll Ottawa

Ride on

Re “Ottawa’s Michael Woods wins ninth stage of Tour de France” (July 10): Among Canadian stage winners at the Tour de France, there was also Alex Stieda’s amazing yellow-jersey ride.

In 1986, Mr. Stieda not only took the yellow for his stage win on Day 2, but also the polka-dot jersey for king of the mountain, red for intermediate sprint and white for best young rider, as well as the jersey for the overall points winner. In the preradio era, he sprinted ahead of the peloton in the early metres, got himself out of sight and was not chased for the remainder of the stage.

Today, Mr. Stieda resides in Alberta. I was fortunate to have ridden with him twice at the Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride in support of mental health and for people living with brain injury.

Congrats to Michael Woods, who joins Canadian cycling legend Steve Bauer, Hugo Houle and the esteemed Alex Stieda.

Greg Neiman Red Deer, Alta.

