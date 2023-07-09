Open this photo in gallery: The 407 Highway near Toronto.Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

Ails Alberta

Re “Turmoil continues in the UCP as Take Back Alberta leader targets the president of the party’s board” (July 1): I believe David Parker is a grave danger to democracy with his Take Back Alberta movement.

He has called women who chose careers over child-bearing “antihuman.” He boasts that he brought down Jason Kenney. He constantly threatens to do the same to Danielle Smith if she doesn’t follow his ideology. Now he has set sights on United Conservative Party president Cynthia Moore.

He has criss-crossed Alberta for months and his seeds of dissension are taking root. The separation of church and state seems to mean nothing to him, nor does Confederation.

So while I would applaud the internal disintegration of the UCP, an assault on democracy is of greater concern, as it should be for all Albertans.

Linda Hunter Calgary

People’s decision?

Re “Surrey mayor declined meetings with Surrey Police while reinstating RCMP” (July 1): Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke should end her “grudge match” with former mayor Doug McCallum. Her failure to engage with the Surrey Police Board before recommending reinstatement of the RCMP shows me a shocking lack of leadership. Frankly, it should be seen as an embarrassment to the city.

Surrey should have a plebiscite to show what our preference is for our police force. I urge Ms. Locke and Mike Farnworth, the B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor-General, to hold it as soon as possible.

Otherwise, the selection of the RCMP may always be under a shadow. Who knows, Ms. Locke just might be surprised as to how the citizens of Surrey vote.

Lorraine Peck Surrey, B.C.

Waterworks

Re “Expropriation an option for land needed for Ontario Place redevelopment, report says” (July 7): Doug Ford claims he’s remaking Ontario Place not for Torontonians but for Ontarians. Really?

Our province is blessed with 20 per cent of the world’s fresh water. Ask anyone from Pelee Island to Timmins and beyond if they want a mega-spa in downtown Toronto that will cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

I suspect the government will find the idea doesn’t hold water.

Paul French Toronto

Priced in

Re “Road pricing works. It’s in use around the world. Why not in Canada?” (June 30): Given that people with cars are generally wealthier than those without, and use more of Toronto’s resources; that the city is strapped for ways to raise funds; that the rise of electric cars means less gasoline road tax, road tolls make perfect sense to me, entirely aside from anti-congestion benefits.

As an ex-Torontonian, I drive there for necessary reasons on occasion. I would gladly pay a road toll to enjoy a less onerous visit.

Pierre Mihok Ajax, Ont.

I won’t hold my breath. I have tried to interest our mayors and councillors for decades in this proven and cost-effective solution to no avail.

Road pricing was implemented in European cities last century. Many British towns have also adopted it. It has been a boon to local citizens and a delight for tourists. It made our visits to Inverness, Hull and York most enjoyable and stress-free prior to 2000.

I live in midtown Toronto and travel to the city’s lake shore. Five years ago, it would take me 15 minutes by car. Now it takes an hour or more. This is a waste of time and money, not to mention the toll it takes on the environment and health.

Let’s get road pricing up and running during this session of city council.

John Newell Toronto

Write on

Re “Longhand” (Letters, July 2): A letter-writer believes cursive writing is important for signing real estate and legal documents. Yet most everything has now been moved to electronic signature services such as DocuSign. The further suggestion that cursive will become a condition of employment seems equally dubious, unless ChatGPT prompts need to be written by hand.

As a professor in a primarily undergraduate university, I would much rather see neglected education dollars be spent instilling more critical-thinking skills such as reading, writing, logic and argument. I’d settle for students knowing how to structure a paragraph or understanding why source is important for evaluating evidence.

Handwritten assignments are not accepted at any university I am aware of, regardless of whether printing or cursive is used.

Ryan McVeigh Associate professor, department of interdisciplinary studies, Lakehead University; Orillia, Ont.

Bill, please

Re “Private equity owner plans to breathe new life into historic Muskoka inn” (Report on Business, July 3): My wife and I were among those who attended the Windermere House meet-and-greet in June. We wish the new owners great success.

But under the treacly promises from executives and politicians was a $21.47 bill for a nine-ounce glass of red wine. I paid for one. A couple waiting next to me, anticipating a glass of wine, frowned and departed.

Not a smart beginning.

W. Selby Martin Bracebridge, Ont.

Rich in culture

Re “The value of art and culture to Canadian life isn’t just economic – so let’s stop treating them that way” (Opinion, July 1): Artistic and cultural activities help us become more compassionate, by connecting us to our common humanity and bringing love, beauty and meaning to our lives. By pursuing the narrow measurement of GDP in economic activity, our vision of reality shrinks to two dimensions and can dehumanize the harm on people and the environment.

In economic terms, investment in the arts should create rich dividends.

Hiedi Vamvalis London, Ont.

Dance away

Re “Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine actor, dies at 89″ (Obituary, July 3): I do-si-doed with Alan Arkin in the 1990s, at the Normaway Inn on Cape Breton Island.

It was during a square dance in the grand barn filled with music and laughter. Mr. Arkin and his wife owned a home nearby in Cheticamp. They quite naturally mingled with the Cape Bretoners who, as they do, quietly and respectfully accepted the couple into the fold.

Of all Mr. Arkin’s films, my favourite was The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter from 1968. His portrayal of a deaf person was so poignant, so tender and sensitive. But who could forget his comic side, well honed during his Second City days.

The man I changed hands with as we danced around was shy, neither comic nor sad. There was something rather fragile about him that night.

It’s one of those memories that’s as memorable as the characters he played so brilliantly throughout his life.

Carol Ann Davidson Toronto

