Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district.Adrien Veczan/The Canadian Press

The Quebec question

Re Will The Real Poilievre Please Stand Up? (Jan. 21): Pierre Poilievre must learn to win Quebec, if he’s going to survive politically.

But it’s not enough to parlez the language. Quebeckers have to see him as one of their own. For someone not from Quebec, that’s a challenge. (Stephen Harper escaped that test because he figured out how to win without Quebec.)

Mr. Poilievre is getting a political education in becoming a leader. Regrettably, it’s all about Upper Canada.

Is the way governments win in Canada out of date? The whole voting structure needs an overhaul, n’est-ce pas?

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Not going to take it

Re Preston Manning’s Appointment Is A Travesty (Jan. 25): For the record, not all Albertans “just shrug.” Many of us are, yet again, outraged, this time about Preston Manning’s review of Alberta’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

“Cue the nutbars,” however, feels sadly accurate.

Patricia Hartnagel Edmonton

Corporate competition

Re Corporate Canada Has Been Protected From Competition For Too Long (Opinion, Jan. 21): Why don’t the Big Three telecoms compete? Why can’t the Big Five banks compete? Is there some magic number below which collusion is inevitable and above which competition starts?

As treasurer of an organization, I recently investigated the costs of self-storage lockers and found that, despite the existence of many companies, prices were all remarkably similar. No one seemed to want to charge less than anyone else.

As Adam Smith said, “People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the publick, or in some contrivance to raise prices.” So much for the “invisible hand.”

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

Here’s a story about productivity in Canada.

A new extruder for our company was installed at the U.S. operation in four weeks. The same equipment at the Canadian operation? Seven months.

The cause? Regulations and paperwork. The result? Our next equipment purchase will be going to our U.S. operation.

This productivity issue, then, is not the fault of Canadian industry but Canadian government.

Brian Coutts Grimsby, Ont.

There is a small but active group of people who advocate for consumers in Canada and try, against powerful opponents, to put consumer issues first. I am fortunate to be among those advocates.

The challenges are many, and keeping people interested and maintaining support are just two. It is nice to get important acknowledgment from The Globe and Mail.

Let’s all find ways to “put consumers first.”

James Wachowich KC Edmonton

Those who work in competitive industries understand the importance of material competition, despite how frustrating it can be. It does make organizations better, and forces focus on customers and what they value.

I have long wondered why Canadians pay among the highest costs in the world for such a wide variety of goods and services, and marvelled at how accepting we are of these costs.

Competition need not be a dirty word, especially for a model as broken as ours.

Stephen Kouri Toronto

Privacy, please

Re Families Grieve Loved Ones’ MAID Deaths And Why They Didn’t Know (Jan. 21): During the three years that I assisted my friend Hanne Schafer to attain a court-ordered exemption for the first medically assisted death in Canada outside of Quebec, I became very aware of the varying views of family and friends.

It is understandable that family and friends want to provide or receive important information pertaining to an assessment for medical assistance in death. In the Canadian system, their needs must be balanced with those of the person exploring MAID, whose rights to privacy are paramount.

Ideally, family and friends would have opportunities to discuss their feelings and perspectives with a qualified professional. There are also organizations such as Dying with Dignity that provide information and other resources.

In all instances, however, the ultimate decision belongs to the person with the irremediable, life-threatening condition.

Mary Valentich Professor emerita, faculty of social work University of Calgary

When deliberating on medical assistance in death for mental illness, it behooves us to carefully consider the potential fallout of excluding family and other carers from the process.

Ensuring families are consulted on MAID decisions may present legal challenges, but excluding those stakeholders amounts to an inhumane act. A request to keep a decision confidential should be a red flag. What has led to the reluctance to share this life-or-death decision with family? Could it suggest a temporary lack of judgment – especially in the context of mental illness?

Family is still the immediate circle of support for most people. They can be fraught with conflict and, at times, challenging dynamics. But rather than reinforcing the legal right to privacy and confidentiality, the federal government can ensure that help be offered to reconcile differences, and help a person who has chosen MAID and their family reach a place of peace.

Ella Amir CM; executive director, AMI-Québec Montreal

Women and work

Re It Seems Great To Be A Husband, So Why Can’t Women Be Husbands, Too? (Opinion, Jan. 21): The biological fact is that women birth children, which means that the primary responsibility for care most often defaults to the mother.

When I was building my career and family, I realized that to accomplish the former, I had to purchase supports for the latter. This came in many forms, from a live-in nanny (or pseudo-wife) to daycare, neighbours, grandparents and after-four programs. Some solutions were expensive, but I recognized they had to be purchased.

More than 50 years since women’s first trips to the equality barricades, it often still falls to them to find work-life balance. Yet caregivers (even live-in ones) have to be off work by a certain time and children collected from daycare. It still looks bad if a woman clocks out while her ambitious male colleagues burn the midnight oil.

Hard to believe, but biology still bites.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

As a little girl, I decided early on I wanted to be a dad one day, not a mom.

I saw how Dad got the fun jobs, taking us fishing, camping and canoeing. Meanwhile, Mom – the one with the master’s degree and an impressive career – was the one burdened with the planning, packing, groceries and laundry.

Seemed an obvious choice to me.

Leah Geller Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com