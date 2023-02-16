A family of asylum seekers from Colombia is met by an RCMP officer after crossing the border at Roxham Road into Canada, on Feb. 9.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Imperfect practice

Re “Amid debate over health-care deal, foreign-trained doctors seize a chance to rethink restrictive contracts” (Feb. 15): Two people close to me, both Canadians, graduated overseas from top-notch medical schools.

Unlike Canadian medical graduates, they received zero government subsidies, came back with mortgage-sized debts and had no choice but to face return of service restrictions which limited where they could practice. They each had classmates who decided to practice in the United States and Britain over Canada because of these restrictions (a regular occurrence for which we lack data).

Medical school and residency training is a years-long, intense experience in which many physicians sacrifice or delay personal milestones such as getting married, buying a home and having children. To be told that, once they can finally transition to full practice, they still can’t work in certain areas – and in some cases can’t rejoin their families or return to their home cities – is a massive deterrent for any doctor considering a practice in Canada.

Chris Baker Burlington, Ont.

While return of service agreements may not be “fair” and perhaps should be abolished going forward, those entering into them knew what they were agreeing to.

My diagnosis: buyer’s remorse.

Richard Austin Toronto

Cross the line

Re “Call it” (Letters, Feb. 15): A letter-writer refers to “legal immigrants” (wealthy and skilled) and “those sneaking in the backdoor.” However, refugees are not only would-be immigrants but are also often fleeing desperate circumstances.

The Safe Third Country Agreement allows Canada to force refugees arriving at official border points to be returned to the United States without a hearing. This assumes that the U.S. is a safe place for refugees, which is often untrue for many from the Caribbean, Mexico and Central and South America, who can be further deported back to the dangerous situations they are trying to escape.

The appeal of the characterization “legal immigrants” is that it cloaks callous rejection of refugees as a question of legality.

Michael Dettman Vancouver

Democracy now

Re “Without a bedrock of facts, democracy is living on borrowed time” (Feb. 10): Most people probably agree that liberal democracy is threatened by “web-fuelled populism, abetted by authoritarian states.” But foreign actors are only abetting homegrown revolts against the powers that be.

Liberal democracy seems “moribund,” not just to populists and their allies, but even to some defenders. What has gone wrong? I believe it has something to do with liberalism’s tendency to cede pre-eminence to an atomistic marketplace where, increasingly, everyone is out for themselves.

For example, we allow our leaders to gut education of culture and history, on the premise that all students really need is preparation to take their place in the economy. Then we wonder why some people demand “freedom” to work, regardless of any civic duty to others.

Isn’t it obvious? We made them that way. Or the market did, because we let it. Maybe we all need reminding that some things are more important than market forces.

Frank Olenski Brantford, Ont.

Critical to democracy’s health are education and critical-thinking skills.

They are essential in challenging misinformation and disinformation, whether found in TikTok videos or op eds. They are crucial to protecting our freedoms.

Education and critical thinking take time and effort; it is not an instant solution. And it is rarely considered sexy by the powers that be. But it is worth it in the long run as we face the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Barbara Bucknell Ottawa

These are likely the two best tools to deal with various democratic deficits in the world: deliberative democracy and civic journalism.

I find these concepts are still best explained by a book I praised in these pages a quarter-century ago, but for whatever reason is no longer in print (“An important book” – Feb. 8, 1997). So perhaps it is time for the Carleton Library Series to raise Steven Rosell’s Changing Maps: Governing in a World of Rapid Change (1995) from the dead.

Even though I wrote back then that “I’m scared of the future,” I find I’m much, much more so now.

Evan Bedford Red Deer, Alta.

All aboard

Re “Ottawa’s LRT didn’t go wrong. It started wrong” (Opinion, Feb. 11): As much as one can criticize Ottawa’s problem-plagued transit project for how it started – with an unrealistic budget and timetable driven by the former mayor – or a delivery model that incentivized litigation over co-operation for dealing with problems, of greater importance should be the general failure to protect the public interest.

As the commissioner of the Ottawa Rail Transit Public Inquiry explained in his report, “The public has the right to safe, reliable infrastructure and to receive regular and honest communications from the government regarding its construction status and operations.” This is so, regardless of what was agreed to by parties to the project.

The commissioner found that the city failed to meet this obligation. Had it done so, the burden of dealing with the inevitable headwinds faced by major infrastructure projects would surely have been lighter. It would also have facilitated a smoother and less acrimonious conclusion.

Patrick Bendin Ottawa

The people of Ottawa can be grateful to the contributors for inspiring a new term to refer to our inept light-rail transit.

We can’t call it a subway as they do in Toronto, because only two of its stations are underground. We can’t call it a metro as they do in Montreal, because it serves only about 10 per cent of the city. I find it a joke to refer to it as an LRT, because it is not rapid and frequently not in transit.

The system has been dubbed a “profanity-generating fiasco.” So now we in Ottawa can say, “Well, I am going to try to get home on the PGF.”

Richard Belliveau Ottawa

I see

Re “White House says flying objects shot down could be ‘tied to some commercial or benign purpose’ ” (Feb. 15): For years, conspiracy theorists would have various theories about UFOs. They now have a whole new set of conspiracy theories about IFOs: identified flying objects.

Eric Mendelsohn Toronto

