Leadership outlook

Re “Canada in close contact with Ukraine after House tribute to veteran of Nazi unit, Trudeau says” (Sept. 29): Let’s see if we can update the Trudeau government’s list of leadership casualties.

We have lost Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott, Michael Wernick, Bill Morneau, Julie Payette, David Johnston, John McCallum and, oh yes, Anthony Rota. That’s an impressive list of senior leaders, regardless of what one might think of the individuals.

It puts things in perspective, doesn’t it? If the Prime Minister only tried a little harder, there could be enough folks to create another party in Parliament.

Brian Sterling Oakville, Ont.

Canadians are now being presented with a much clearer picture of the strengths and weaknesses of the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader. There has never been much unanimity of thought on this since Justin Trudeau was first elected or Pierre Poilievre came onto the scene during the trucker protests.

Now, however, we see which leader is trying to minimize the damage caused by an inadvertent celebration of a Canadian immigrant with a troubled past, and which is putting forward an argument consistent with the false narrative presented by Moscow.

For many Canadians, this may well be an unforgivable error on the part of one of our country’s leaders.

Karlis Poruks Edmonton

Show me

Re “No comparison” (Letters, Sept. 28): By comparing the killing of activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar to that of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a letter-writer has opened my eyes to the serious weakness of Canada’s international position.

Let’s either back up our allegations or keep our mouths shut.

Les Dominy Renfrew, Ont.

All points east

Re “Alberta’s mad plan to break up the CPP, and why it (deliberately) misses the point” (Opinion, Sept. 30): It’s amazing. Everyone miffed at Danielle Smith’s pension proposal seems to be from Ontario.

Let’s break this down: Provinces in the West are trying to gain independence. If people in the East don’t understand why, then I see them as part of the problem.

Doug Taylor Regina

Make it so?

Re “Saskatchewan to invoke notwithstanding clause over school pronoun policy” (Sept. 29): I believe Scott Moe is catering to his electoral base and putting children at risk.

Should a youth disclose to a teacher or a responsible adult that they want a pronoun change, I am certain the discussion will centre on parental support. Should a youth disclose that their parents are open-minded but they are struggling on how to disclose to them, I presume counselling and support will be offered.

If a youth fears for their parents finding out, disclosure may put this vulnerable individual at risk. Is this something Mr. Moe is willing to do?

To me, this partisan decision is reckless and irresponsible and risks harming our vulnerable children and youth.

John Watters Ottawa

At the crossroads of the private lives of families and the public domain of schooling, there is a critical need.

Not for confrontation, not for fear or anger and certainly not for a government-imposed “solution” cooked up in days without the consultation of any educational organizations, but for providing resources to support respectful conversations and problem-solving between the home and the school. In the best interest not of parents, but of the child or youth.

This is what many teachers in Saskatchewan schools have been trying to do for years. This is a complex human issue, not a polarizing political issue. Shame.

James McNinch Professor emeritus, faculty of education, University of Regina

Sound the death knell for the Canadian Charter.

Provincial governments no longer deign to adhere to its constraints. Why bother, when the notwithstanding clause allows them to trample the fundamental rights and freedoms of anyone who gets in the way of their populist agendas, including children who face harm?

This version of Canada is unrecognizable to me. I am in mourning.

Nicole Chrolavicius Lawyer and lecturer, constitutional law, Osgoode Hall Law School; Toronto

Next time

Re “Is Canada ready to deal with the next pandemic?” (Sept. 26): The COVID-19 pandemic illuminated how complex and multifaceted health security is. As Moderna Canada’s first employee, I had a front-row seat to the country’s pandemic response.

One of my first tasks was bringing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine into Canada. As countries tried to secure vaccine supply, global supply chain issues were magnified and domestic vaccine supply became an important part of pandemic resilience.

Our partnership with the Canadian government and our mRNA manufacturing site (under construction in Quebec) will provide domestic vaccine supply and contribute to health security. That’s one facet, but we also need to ensure a robust surveillance and response commitment that extends beyond the four-year political cycle. Call it a “Canadian BARDA” or call it a task force – actions speak louder than semantics.

We can’t let fatigue and short-term memory cheat us out of being bold leaders, strong collaborators and better prepared for what’s next.

Patricia Gauthier President and general manager, Moderna Canada; Toronto

Fewer and fewer

Re “As Canada’s fertility rate declines, the debate over how to respond will get ugly” (Sept. 28): Better yet would be to recognize this not as a problem, but rather the beginnings of an opportunity.

There has been constant and rising concern about the Earth’s capacity to feed and support its ever-growing population. At the same time, economists and politicians have focused on one question and one question only: namely, how to keep the economies of the world growing.

These two conditions are polar opposites. When we cannot feed everyone or run out of resources, we will be in deep trouble. All “growing economies” are doing, then, is getting us there faster.

The answer should be less population, which seems to be happening naturally in Canada. We should let it happen and come up with appropriate economic models and guidelines to get us there safely.

As the saying goes: When opportunity comes knocking, answer it.

David Kister Kingston

If governments want to encourage people (not just women) to have more children, they should demonstrate that they are actually doing something about the environment. Many young people are questioning the idea of bringing children into a world that looks to have a bleak future.

I can’t blame them.

Anita Bruinsma Toronto

