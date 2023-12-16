If you build it

Re “The bridge to Windsor’s revitalized future” (Report on Business, Dec. 9): A Windsor entrepreneur says downtown redevelopment relies on getting more people to work there, eat and shop there, then eventually to live there.

I would argue his revitalization formula is backward: What downtown Windsor needs first is more people living there. The proof can be found in Edmonton.

In the 1990s, Edmonton’s downtown was a moribund mess. The city began offering developers a subsidy for every residential unit built. What resulted was a surge in construction and thousands of people moving downtown.

After that, stores and restaurants opened; the art gallery and library were redeveloped; a museum and concert hall were built; the local university took over a long-vacant department store. More office towers and hotels followed. Eventually there was a new arena, and with it came even more residents.

It’s a plan Windsor could emulate.

Terry McConnell Edmonton

Take shelter

Re “Attention older, affluent homeowners: Let’s put our housing wealth to work” (Report on Business, Dec. 9): Scapegoating older homeowners feels unfair.

Homeownership is a public good in and of itself. That is why it is afforded a tax break.

We should be encouraging Canadians with underused homes to share with those less fortunate, at affordable rental rates. Canadians in need of homes would benefit, and Canadians with homes would have new friends to share their lives with.

Mitchell Seward Calgary

Old Age Security for oldsters such as me, who no longer have rent or mortgage payments, should be clawed back when income reaches $40,000, half the current level of $80,000.

The Canada Child Benefit for those raising children (most of whom have heavy rent or mortgage payments, as well as child-related expenses) should not be clawed back until household income exceeds $70,000, double the current level of $35,000.

I see no good reason to put the financial interests of older Canadians over those of young parents, and young children.

Don LePan Nanaimo, B.C.

As one of those damned elderly Canadians who owns my principal residence (i.e. home), I take issue with the suggestion I am anywhere close to “affluent” and deserve to have my government benefits reduced.

From my perspective, home equity is more akin to a hard-earned locked-in savings account than a lottery windfall. We older homeowners are a diverse group, with incomes that vary from just above or below the poverty line to true wealth.

But whether a senior is at one income extreme or the other, few of us have the stomach to eat our homes for lunch. Many of us eventually need to tap into home equity to cover things such as assisted-living expenses.

I for one do not moan (too much) when taxes come due. I appreciate a reasonable correlation between my retirement income and tax bill; let’s keep it that way.

Howard Brunt North Saanich, B.C.

As a millennial, I should likely agree to such a communistic wealth grab. Then again I don’t, because it’s such a communistic wealth grab.

John Thiele Ottawa

Conservation conversation

Re “Beware the rise of ‘conservation washing’ – the latest gambit to keep animals in captivity” (Opinion, Dec. 9): The social contract between zoos and the general public has changed, and conservation and education are now part of the mandate for any modern zoo.

It is argued that these efforts are akin to fossil fuel companies using weak climate policies to “greenwash” profit. In my experience with major accredited zoos, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Can zoos do better in terms of conservation efforts? Of course. But the answer to this question would best be framed in terms of improving zoo conservation efforts, rather than arguing that zoos are engaging in conservation in bad faith.

Albrecht Schulte-Hostedde Professor, school of natural sciences, Laurentian University; Sudbury

Our planet is in the midst of a biodiversity extinction crisis. The Vancouver Island marmot, loggerhead shrike, swift fox and whooping crane, among others, would no longer exist in Canada if not for conservation breeding.

Saving these species from extinction is not “negligible.” To also suggest that conservation biologists do not strive for “compassionate” co-existence with wildlife is dismissive of their dedicated efforts.

In primatologist Jane Goodall’s 2009 book Hope for Animals and Their World: How Endangered Species are Being Rescued from the Brink, she chronicles the importance of captive breeding and reintroductions in partnership with zoos, by conservation heroes who inspired her. If they provide Dr. Goodall with hope, then who are we to say otherwise?

We should employ all tools available to save endangered species. Conservation breeding is a proven means to help us do this.

Lance Woolaver PhD; executive director, Wildlife Preservation Canada; Guelph, Ont.

Wild things

Re “They own horses, don’t they? On animal rights and a complicated creature” (Opinion, Dec. 9): Thanks for the coverage of animal plights and our slowly evolving appreciation of their sentience, rights and true natures.

I still wait for the day when they are regarded as beings in their own rights and we recognize that they don’t exist for our food, service, sport or entertainment. These articles help inch us closer with thoughtful, compassionate perspectives.

Kelly Duffin Toronto

Consider how many acres of land must be sprayed with poison, wetlands polluted and small animals killed in order to grow plants. Relatively fewer animals, such as cows, pigs and poultry, would lose their lives to feed us, compared with the vast numbers of insects, amphibians, smaller mammals and reptiles that can be sprayed with pesticides, mowed down by combine harvesters or exposed to the elements and to predators.

Food, after all, is death on a plate, and there is often no escaping this fact.

Ken Cory Oshawa, Ont.

Still missing

Re “The wallet, the hockey player and the mystery” (Dec. 9): I was heartened by the return of the wallet Hank Nowak lost in 1973 in New Haven, Conn., even if the cash was missing. I also commend The Globe on its efforts to locate Joe Jones, its keeper for more than 50 years.

I can relate. In 1974, my club the Nova Scotia Voyageurs played a road game against New Haven, following which we retreated to a pub for after-game libations. On leaving, I discovered that my new leather topcoat had disappeared from the coat rack.

Perhaps The Globe can do me a favour: If you happen to find Mr. Jones, can you please ask him about my coat?

David Elenbaas Toronto

