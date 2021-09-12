Open this photo in gallery Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall, in Edinburg, Texas, on Sept. 1. JOEL MARTINEZ/The Associated Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Women in Texas

Re A War On Women Is Just Beginning With Texas’s Abortion Law (Opinion, Sept 8): It is to the shame of the Texas legislature and the U.S. Supreme Court that they have effectively banned all abortions in the state and empowered vigilantes to enforce the law.

Abortion, part of reproductive health care for women, is a public-health issue. The majority of Americans do not support the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but that doesn’t seem to matter to anti-abortion activists.

Story continues below advertisement

Ruth Miller Toronto

Is it remotely possible that vaccine-hesitant and anti-mask Texans, who so vehemently argue that only they have the right to make choices about their bodies, are the same Texans who are now denying women the right to make their own choices about abortion?

I’d bet my booster shot they are.

Rosalie Coburn Ottawa

America: “The land of the free,” unless one is a woman.

Hugh Molesworth Amaranth, Ont.

It is a war on women, but also on the role of motherhood and family.

Story continues below advertisement

John Seago, the legislative director of Texas Right to Life who helped shepherd the Texas law into existence, insists the law is not against women but abortionists and unlawful district attorneys. However, there are consequences for mindful ethics confusing public issues with the right to privacy.

For example, there is the increased possibility of the state having to raise children with a more ready detachment of uncommitted fathers. Consequences such as the diminished societal role of family life are unsettling.

Where is sex education and birth control in Mr. Seago’s social model?

Robert Marcucci Toronto

We’ve come a long way, baby, but Texas just threw us under the bus. Everything is bigger in Texas and so, it seems, is misogyny.

Would it be okay if we passed a law for all men to get vasectomies when they come of age, to need a woman’s permission in order to get a reversal? Or if all men had no choice but to wear condoms or be sterilized? Let’s put men’s reproductive rights on the table – politics ruling only women’s bodies is ludicrous.

Story continues below advertisement

I’m not an American and I don’t live in Texas, but we all should be aware of bringing government into women’s reproductive rights. Lord knows we women have had to fight for everything.

Are we regressing back into the dark ages? Is this a dangerous precedent for what’s next to come?

Cherylle Winacott Saskatoon

One hopes that abortion providers in Texas will provide urgent transportation across the border to Mexico, a country that has just, astonishingly and to wide national acclaim, declared that criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional.

Sylvia Bews-Wright Victoria

I would suggest that Canadians boycott Texas: no flying or driving through or to the state, no tourist visits, no business meetings. Let’s hit them economically and show our support for women’s equality in a way that Texan Republicans can understand.

Story continues below advertisement

If we don’t stand for the rights of Texan women, who will stand for us?

Eve Giannini Toronto

Vote, vote, vote

Re Lessons From Canada’s Most Important Elections (Opinion, Sept. 4): Another lesson, perhaps unintentional, is that our voting system may have worked when the voter’s choice was restricted to one of two sides – pro-crown or anti-crown – but times have changed.

Now the choice is much richer. In my riding, there will be eight names on the ballot, and three or four would be acceptable to me for various reasons.

I know that only one will win, but I’d like my vote to carry a message to that person: that there are other values I’d like them to take into office. Let me mark an X beside the name of each candidate I approve of. Let us vote for as many people as we wish.

There would be no more danger of splitting the vote and having a less-popular candidate win by sneaking up the middle. It sounds more democratic than the current system which assumes only two opposing candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

Rod Manchee Ottawa

Green grades

Re The Liberal-Conservative Green Gap (Editorial, Sept. 7): The “code red for humanity” climate crisis is one good reason for this federal election. We urgently need strong leadership and the parties have distinct proposals. As The Globe and Mail’s editorial explains, the Liberal plan outranks the less-committed Conservative one.

Simon Fraser University economist Mark Jaccard extends the comparison to the four main parties and finds the Liberals still have the most effective, least costly climate change policy. The NDP and Greens have stricter targets, but less detail on how they’d be met.

We’re in a dire climate emergency. This election gives us a say on how to proceed.

Elizabeth Snell Guelph, Ont.

Hockey and politics

Re NHL, Players’ Union And IOC Agree To Send World’s Best To Beijing (Sports, Sept. 4): Just more than a year ago, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association released a statement: “We pledge to use our sport to influence positive change in society.” It went on: “The NHLPA and NHL are committed to working to foster more inclusive and welcoming environments within our arenas, offices and beyond.”

Story continues below advertisement

Apparently this dedication does not extend to an Olympics being hosted in China, where inclusiveness toward Uyghurs and Tibetans, democratic principles, basic rules of justice and human rights are nearly non-existent.

Any hockey player who supports the commitment made by the NHL and NHLPA should, with a clear conscience, refuse to play in these Olympics so long as they are being hosted by China.

B. A. Kelly Dunnville, Ont.

Shift down

Re At One Of Europe’s Biggest Auto Shows, Car Makers Attempt A Rebrand With E-bikes, Recyclable Vehicles And Bold Commitments (Online, Sept. 10): We should come clean about zero-emission vehicles. I find it disingenuous to ignore emissions from the procurement of raw materials and manufacture of them.

Even if we consider these vehicles in isolation, there will be emissions from maintenance and decommissioning; think about emissions from the wear of fossil-fuel tires. While these vehicles produce significantly fewer emissions than fossil-fuel vehicles, it would be more down-to-earth if we called them reduced-emission vehicles.

Ron Renwick Squamish, B.C.

Classic Cancon

Re Novelist’s Self-marketed Book Became A Cultural Reference Point (Obituary, Sept. 8): The 1978 “Hollywood version” of novelist Stephen Vizinczey’s In Praise of Older Women was in fact produced, directed and written by Canadians. One of the compelling aspects of the Canadian independent film funding system is that it is capable of supporting projects deemed too risky or unique for Hollywood.

Dan Lyon Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com