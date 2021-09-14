Open this photo in gallery Former Canadian Justice Minister and current independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould addresses supporters at a rally in Vancouver on Sept. 18, 2019. Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Re The Pandemic Is An Emergency. It Demands Real Leadership (Sept. 10) Having sent countless letters to leaders at all levels of government about getting tough on the unvaccinated in order to shorten the pandemic and stem the tide of infections, only to receive form letters in return telling me how important my input is, I note that contributor Frank Addario sums up my frustrations with his cri de coeur to allow that common sense prevail.

None of his arguments are new. I might only add that it is no wonder that so many of us are losing faith in government and becoming increasingly cynical when leaders refuse to act on our behalf by doing the obvious right thing.

Judy Slan Toronto

Wilson-Raybould revisits

Re Trudeau Should Let RCMP Probe SNC Affair, Wilson-Raybould Says (Sept. 13): “The government has denied them access to cabinet documents and key witnesses.” If that’s not an obvious obstruction of justice, we live in a strange country.

Leon Munoz Burlington, Ont.

Re ‘In That Moment, I Knew He Wanted Me To Lie.’ (Opinion, Sept. 11): Will the perfect timing of Jody Wilson-Raybould’s book release, just a week before the election, influence the election outcome? Bringing down Justin Trudeau would mean the defeat of many of Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s former colleagues as well – and give the Conservatives a four-year mandate under Erin O’Toole.

Pyrrhic victory, perhaps?

Wendy Kerr Hadley Port Credit, Ont.

It was clear to me that Jody Wilson-Raybould did not say that Justin Trudeau was lying. But the statements and pressures attributed to the Prime Minister implied such was the case and encouraged her to take a stand that was not true.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s principles did not allow this to happen.

There is little doubt in my my mind that our Prime Minister is the golden-tongued liar in this case. I want to buy the book!

Dick Dodds Napanee, Ont.

Much as I am a fan of Jody Wilson-Raybould and what she tried to accomplish in her Liberal tenure, her boss was still her boss and politics is politics.

I appreciate that she wants to take a shot at Justin Trudeau, but I believe she cheapens herself by releasing her book just a week before the election. Release it by all means, but after the election. Her purpose would be served and she would have retained her moral stand.

Alphonse Dénommé Thunder Bay

Taxes or credits?

Re Platform Math Is Hard On The Conservatives (Editorial, Sept.10): The Globe and Mail’s editorial states that the Conservative proposal to double the Canada workers benefit, a tax credit for low-income working Canadians, is an excellent idea. I disagree.

It is in effect a subsidy to businesses, allowing them to pay workers less than living wage, with other taxpayers picking up the slack. Better would be a raise in minimum wage and a straightforward reduction in taxes at the bottom of the scale, funded by higher taxes at the top.

Just a few percentage points each way would make a difference.

Elaine Bander Montreal

Climate crunch

Re How Will The World Measure Progress On The Paris Agreement? (Sept. 13): Climate policy should be set by the hard realities of what climate science and models tell us is necessary to sustain a livable climate – more than any party has put forward.

Whoever wins the election should immediately form a special department with the mandate, authority and resources to get Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, transition to clean energy and create a Canada-wide energy network.

Work with the provinces if they are on board, or work around them if they are obstructionist. Work with the oil industry to develop the large geothermal potential in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, or do it without them.

Tell Canadians the truth about what it will mean for our economy and society if we do not get serious about climate change. Anything else would just be rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic for the best view of the inevitable sinking.

Michael Healey Professor emeritus, University of British Columbia; Gibsons, B.C.

Better judgment?

Re Tax Court Tried To Steer Jewish Judge From Cases With Muslims (Sept. 13): There are more than enough qualified lawyers to serve on the bench. We shouldn’t be saddled with judges like David Spiro, who has to be removed from cases involving Canadians who happen to also be Muslim, and reminded of his obligations less than two years into his appointment.

If he won’t resign, he should be removed.

Melinda Munro Lawyer; Windsor, Ont.

Personal finance

Re Banks Halt Sales Of Third-party Funds As Rule Changes Loom (Report on Business, Sept. 7): A regulation comes down that prohibits bank staff from selling third-party mutual funds if they aren’t fully trained on the specifics of the funds.

So the banks decide to cease selling third-party mutual funds and instead sell only their own proprietary funds, whether they’re the best option for the customer or not.

Heaven forbid they actually invest in training better advisers in the interest of serving customers – that might reduce their exorbitant profit. What a great opportunity to flog their own products even more. Great job, regulators.

It’s hard to avoid being invested in bank stock in this country, but that doesn’t mean we have to approve of all their practices.

Dorothy Watson Toronto

Re If Federal Parties Want To Help Seniors, They’ll Abolish Mandatory RRIF Withdrawals (Report on Business, Sept. 16): Columnist Rob Carrick argues that rising lifespans and market volatility mean that RRIF mandatory withdrawals should go. But who would this really benefit?

While I have no proof to the contrary, I comfortably assert that people living paycheque to paycheque likely have no or insignificant holdings in RRIFs. That probably also is true of those in the next higher income strata.

So who would be protected? Mostly high-income taxpayers like me. The same ones who avidly sought and enjoyed tax shelters in TFSAs and tax deferrals in RRSPs. The same homeowners who have enjoyed amazing increases in the value of their properties. And now they want more.

It seems to be another example of “those who have more, want and get more.” Those who do not get left behind.

John Evans Toronto

