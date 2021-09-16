Open this photo in gallery A protester carries a crucifix during an anti-vaccine mandate protest outside Toronto General Hospitalon Sept. 13. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Vaccines and health care

Re Will COVID-19 Become Endemic? (Sept. 14): I am HIV-positive. AIDS was my first pandemic. Friends died.

When medications arrived, and before the effects on women had been researched, I eagerly took the first combination of drugs, choosing life over death. Twenty-six years later, I am vibrantly alive. The meds are so effective that, when the virus is controlled, no one who is HIV-positive is infectious.

Today, anyone who is COVID-19-positive risks infecting those closest to them. If someone doesn’t want to be vaccinated because of personal concerns, I ask them to think about this: What if they infected a loved one who nursed them through the virus?

Our choices affect others. Huge numbers of unvaccinated people becoming ill stresses those who dedicate themselves to health care. We are losing doctors and nurses.

Was I first in line to be vaccinated for COVID-19? You bet.

Peggy Frank Global AIDS activist, Victoria

Re Alberta Doctors Warn Province’s Health System Could Collapse In A Month (Sept. 14): Prior to COVID-19, almost half of all nurses and doctors had substantial symptoms of burnout. We have been working for years with a health system that runs constantly at full capacity.

After 18 months of a global health crisis, is it any wonder that our health care workers are breaking down?

We should start to plan for a major investment in the health infrastructure of this country. Change the model from full-out all the time to a level of resourcing and staffing that is sustainable.

The challenge facing us is that this will take money – a lot of it – given the lack of attention for so many years. It would mean putting money into boring things such as increasing beds and staff numbers for existing services, not opening new boutique programs which are the favourite of politicians.

Paul Dagg MD, FRCPC Department of Psychiatry, University of British Columbia; Kamloops, B.C.

Temperature check

Re Is The Tory Platform The Start Of A New Conservatism? (Opinion, Sept. 11): Columnist Andrew Coyne suggests that a “pro-worker platform” should also be concerned with the rights of workers who don’t wish to join a union or pay dues to one. The Supreme Court dealt with the issue of opting out of paying dues in the 1991 Lavigne v. Ontario Public Service Employees Union case.

The court dismissed the member’s argument that his Charter rights were violated by the dues requirement. Union membership brings all the benefits – including compensation, representation and workplace advocacy – to everyone at a unionized workplace. Why should anyone be able to opt out of paying dues and continue to reap these benefits?

Vivian McCaffrey Owen Sound, Ont.

It appears that many Canadians find themselves attracted by Erin O’Toole’s vision for a kinder, gentler Conservative Party, a party close to the centre of the political spectrum. Those voters would do well to consider Jason Kenney’s experience in Alberta.

He, too, promised to move his party’s policies to the left. But what he found is that his party’s traditional base has other ideas. Many of his MLAs, riding associations and grassroots voters are dragging him back to the right.

It is fine for Mr. O’Toole to tell us what he would like to do if elected. But if he cannot bring his base supporters with him, his promises will likely be empty.

Chris Bruce Calgary

Re Trudeau Should Let RCMP Probe SNC Affair, Wilson-Raybould Says (Sept. 13): I am a Liberal. The last time I voted Conservative was the first term of Brian Mulroney and I was 30 years old.

When Justin Trudeau came on the scene, I was excited: Sunny days were coming and the Liberals finally had a chance of retiring Stephen Harper. Then the SNC-Lavalin affair broke open and all my hopes were dashed to the ground.

I did not vote Liberal in the last election and I will not be voting Liberal in this election. My hope is we have another minority government and they then force a leadership review. I may even officially join the party just so I can vote.

Duane Fast Beamsville, Ont.

Re NDP Vows To Tax The Rich. Tories Vow Not To Raise Taxes. Both Are Fiscal Fantasies (Report on Business, Sept. 15): In my younger years, I’d always vote Conservative. As a successful business owner, I was offended by the Liberals for running up huge deficits, and for misplaced generosity toward seniors who rely on government pensions and handouts.

But now I’m 89. In my old-age years, I can use all the government assistance that I can get. This time around, the NDP will get my vote.

The Liberals will need NDP support in a minority government to down those mean Conservatives. And they should treat the elderly like me as generously as possible.

Tony Taylor Toronto

Re Why Aren’t Any Politicians Talking About The Pandemic-imposed Debt? Because It Could Kill Their Campaigns (Report on Business, Sept. 13): It is clear to me that all leaders have forgotten whose money they are throwing around. It belongs to taxpayers, not to the leaders to use for political gain.

When the whole fiscal house of cards comes crashing down, there will likely be 338 fingers pointing at each other in Ottawa, with taxpayers left holding the bag.

Martin Wale Dorval, Que.

Re Q&A (Letters, Sept. 9): A letter-writer believes we would be better off without political parties altogether. I, too, see the merit in this suggestion.

Without parties governing politicians’ thoughts, every vote would be a true reflection of the majority in Canada. If each MP then voted with the intent of the constituents that elected them, the outcome of each policy and decision would better reflect the will of the people.

Ultimately, the problem with a system like that is that it relies on the average Canadian to be a good person who wants things that are best for Canada, and not necessarily best for themselves. My concern is that the average Canadian may not be as good a person as their social media suggest, and instead we would have a nationwide addiction to wanting our cake and eating it, too.

Drew Hebblethwaite Fort McMurray, Alta.

Not a lie

Re The Thrill Of Telling A White Lie (First Person, Sept 14): While essay-writer Judy Millar may have told some white lies to pollsters seeking opinions on this election, I am deeply grateful for the truth she has shared about the frustrations we all feel as we approach voting day.

Allan Shipley Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail.