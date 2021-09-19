Open this photo in gallery People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier in Beauceville, Quebec, on Oct. 21, 2019. MATHIEU BELANGER/Reuters

In or out?

Re The PPC Is Far Outside The Mainstream, But It Deserves Representation (Sept. 15) and Maxime Bernier’s Disgraceful Election Campaign (Sept. 15): Columnist Gary Mason says the People’s Party of Canada is sucking support away from the Conservatives. Why is this a bad thing?

Better these vaccine-hesitant voters were out in the open and exposed to sunlight, rather than remaining embedded under the Conservative “big tent” causing trouble.

Perry Bowker Burlington, Ont.

In light of world history, would Canadian democracy in these fractured days somehow benefit from Maxime Bernier speaking his mind – and its contents – day after day in Question Period? Might the perspective of the People’s Party of Canada help to preserve columnist John Ibbitson’s notion of “healthy democracy?” Or ought the party become, in columnist Gary Mason’s words, “a historical footnote” – and a disgraceful one at that?

Dale Churchward Toronto

“The People’s Party of Canada is a legitimate political party,” but it does not deserve representation unless enough voters want them as their representatives. This is how democracy works.

Anna Greenblatt Toronto

I ultimately agree with John Ibbitson that the views of all citizens, including those who support the People’s Party of Canada, deserve to be represented in a democracy that holds the consent of the governed as necessary for legitimacy.

However, I take it that no political institution is a neutral receptacle that represents people’s views and leaves them unaltered. The PPC not only represents but also habituates, shapes and encourages its supporters in their views.

On this note, I am far less sanguine than Mr. Ibbitson that the PPC’s role is net positive.

Allan Olley Oakville, Ont.

Wealth of options

Re NDP Unveils Fully Costed Platform (Sept. 13): If the NDP, or any other party, wants to tax wealth fairly, it should place an asset transfer fee on the transfer of all types of financial assets (including real estate) between individuals or firms, including financial entities such as pension funds.

For example, the TSX lists the total value of trades on Sept. 13, 2021, at $1.13-billion. If an ATF were 1 per cent, that would generate $11.3-million in one day just on the TSX.

We tax most of the goods and services we buy. An ATF would be a progressive charge on wealth, in that those with the most assets would pay the most.

However, we would still have to hold government to account for how its windfall would be used.

Bill Jennings Kingston

Elections elsewhere

Re Climate Change Worries German Voters But So Does Cost Of Greens’ Platform (Sept. 11) and The NDP And Bloc Need To Tell Us Their Minority Government Bottom Lines (Sept. 14): Germany is holding an election as well. With proportional representation, it is a foregone conclusion that none of the top parties will win a majority.

It was interesting to watch a debate among the three top contenders for chancellor, as they revealed which parties they would include in a possible coalition, and which they would definitely exclude. (No party would join forces with the extreme right-wing AfD.)

This debate was an informative and rational discussion which provided voters with clear alternatives ahead of Sept. 26. In Canada, party leaders insist that they will win it all and refuse to discuss with whom they would co-operate in a minority government.

Voters are left to guess and cast ballots strategically, lest they throw it away in our first-past-the-post system. Why can we not take lessons from other democracies, where politicians show more respect for voter intelligence and every voice is heard?

Jim Reynolds Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Let them in

Re Afghan Refugees Trapped Between Poland And Belarus (Sept. 11): I am horrified at the lack of respect for human rights shown by Poland and Belarus toward Afghan refugees trapped between their borders. Not allowing them food, medical help, privacy for the girls to relieve themselves? It’s beyond belief.

I urge the Canadian government to offer refuge to these desperate people. We have room and plenty of kind Canadians willing to help resettle them. I will step up first.

Colleen Alstad Victoria

Fast track

Re Porter Flights Resume For First Time After Being Grounded Because Of Pandemic (Report on Business, Sept. 9): With environmental concerns top of mind, Porter Airlines’ resumption of flights from Toronto to Montreal feels bittersweet.

Recently, France announced that they would ban domestic flights that could be completed by high-speed rail service in 2.5 hours or less. Seeing as new trains can travel at speeds greater than 400 kilometres an hour, and half of Canada’s population lives along the corridor between Windsor, Ont., and Quebec City, such a goal could be entirely within this country’s reach as well.

A frequent high-speed rail service along this route could solve some of the housing crisis by putting smaller, more affordable towns within a commutable distance. Furthermore, the green jobs created would help Canada recover in the post-pandemic economic landscape.

The greatest challenge, however, would be ensuring such a project does not become yet another casualty of bureaucracy, endless consultations and empty promises.

Ali Mohamed Coquitlam, B.C.

Art, life

Re As B.C. Wildfires Rage, Curators Are Forced To Make Hard Decisions (Aug. 26): A stuffed bird, a 16th century bible, a sawmill: Reporter Marsha Lederman’s reporting brilliantly captures the threat that the climate emergency poses to our museums and cultural heritage.

We should commend museum workers for the ingenuity shown in protecting their collections. We should also commend them for their humanism. It takes a great soul to rescue products of human ingenuity from the ravages of human short-sightedness and greed.

If we want to live up to their example, we might start by pursuing our planetary salvation with the same dedication. We can insure works of art and we can protect some irreplaceable artifacts. But we can never insure our precious biosphere, much less replace it.

The only good choice here is to stave off disaster. We have tools such as carbon pricing to fight climate change. Let’s put them to work.

Andy Kubrin Calgary

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com