Open this photo in gallery Afghan refugees who supported Canada's mission in Afghanistan arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Aug. 24, 2021. MCpl Genevieve Lapointe/Reuters

Aftermath

Re Practising Good Diplomacy Will Require Canada To Recognize The Taliban In Afghanistan (Sept. 1): Many thanks to contributor Colin Robertson for his forthright reminder that diplomacy is about dealing with the world as it is, including engaging with our enemies.

As a member of the United Nations and a key player in NATO’s intervention in Afghanistan, Canada has a moral obligation to help the people of Afghanistan move on after 50 years of civil war and failed foreign interventions. Diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government by the international community is the only practical way to address the present humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and to ensure that a resurgent ISIS does not gain a foothold there.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

Re U.S. Ends War In Afghanistan (Aug. 31): Has anyone told the Taliban? It seems the Afghan people are still fighting. The West just pressed pause long enough to offer hope and have now taken that away.

Trish Crowe Kingston

A more appropriate headline would be, “U.S. guiltily washes its hands of a war it had no right starting and no hope of winning.”

Sheldon Fischer Toronto

Re Left Behind (Sept. 1): The Globe and Mail highlights the plight of 1,250 people with ties to Canada, as well as hundreds more who have contributed to past efforts in Afghanistan.

What is even sadder is that Canada, as well as other Western countries, has “left behind” its principles of honesty, morality, integrity and humanity when it abandoned these individuals and their families.

Michael Gilman Toronto

Caring for medicare

Re Do Voters Really Care About Medicare? (Aug. 31): The question should be whether voters really understand the medicare system that we have today.

Perhaps few Canadians realize that our governments support health care at a lower rate (70.2 per cent, based on recent data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development that show government health care spending as a percentage of total health care spending) than the United States (82.7 per cent), France (83.7 per cent), Britain (78.5 per cent) and many other developed countries. Yes, the publicly funded U.S. health system is larger than in Canada.

Before we thump our chests for medicare in Canada, perhaps we should have a critical, objective and open discussion about our national icon, especially all aspects of its financing.

Too often Canadians have feared opening this Pandora’s box. That signals to me a failure of democracy.

Perhaps, to borrow from Jack Nicholson, we can’t handle the truth. Let’s hope not.

Jim Eckler Toronto

Am I the only person, other than columnist André Picard, who sees the public-private issue as a deflection that always keeps the public eye off the real issue: that individuals and government are spending more and getting less?

Public coverage is so narrow that we are often on our own for therapies after diagnosis or surgery. We are told to talk to our doctor if we have vaccine concerns or symptoms, but waiting 10 days for a phone consultation is surely the reason emergency rooms get overwhelmed. When a specialist needs reports from a doctor mere kilometres away, the 2021 solution is a fax; the result is frequently a lost file.

Public or private is a red herring. Let’s demand a review of the entire mess and redesign something like a system that provides the outcomes that such funding deserves.

Chris Campbell Nanaimo, B.C.

Two-tiered medicine has been here all along. I believe the Canada Health Act was never properly enforced.

Private delivery has been available to those who can afford it. Physicians double-dip, collecting generous remuneration. This is especially outrageous under Ontario’s rostering system, which pays by the patient on a list, with no reasonable minimum guarantee of service delivery. Postal code determines who gets first access to best care. We all pay for that, even though we don’t all reap the same benefits.

The system should not get more money, private or public. It should have increased efficiency and accountability, now. There is potential for the best system anywhere in the world with existing funding.

David Hughes Glass Retired family and ER physician; Saugeen Township, Ont.

A hard place

Re Taxing Problem (Letters, Sept. 1): A letter-writer refers to “those who can afford to own stocks,” as if they are some privileged minority.

Anyone getting a pension, including the Canada Pension Plan, is a stockholder. And many of those without private pensions, even people of relatively modest means, save for retirement by making private investments, usually with stock purchases through their retirement savings plans.

Whether banks should pay higher taxes is a legitimate question, but it would be foolish for anyone, wealthy or poor, to imagine he is an economic island unto himself.

Anita Dermer Toronto

Re At What Cost (Letters, Aug. 31): A letter-writer says housing prices are increasing much faster than incomes. That is what Marx called an “internal contradiction.”

Instead of paying rent to landlords, it is paid to banks. Renters pay interest, and banks receive more money and interest than a seller receives from a property sale.

That’s fine – until this runs like a grassfire through the economy, pedal to the metal with the hope of making more money. If we slow down and come up for air, we would see that sector has exploited labour for the past 35 years. Workers obtain their pensions by financing their exploitation.

That, then, is why incomes have remained stagnant for all those years.

Miles Tompkins Antigonish, N.S.

Crafty classes

Re From Knitting To Miniatures To Paper Flowers, Catch Up On All Our Lessons (Online, Sept. 1): A big thanks to feature writer Jana G. Pruden and The Globe and Mail for the fascinating and timely Globe Craft Club series.

That all the workshops are still online means we really can continue to learn and practise. Plus Ms. Pruden always asked the right questions, just before we became confused.

Well done, all!

Penney Place Kingston

Golden haiku

Re Poulin’s Golden Goal Gives Canada Coveted Worlds Win (Sports, Sept. 1): Flying down the ice

On the wings of a child’s dream,

She shoots, she scores … gold.

A proud moment in troubled times.

Arthur Ellis Winnipeg

