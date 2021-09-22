Open this photo in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a thumbs up as he arrives to deliver his victory speech after snap parliamentary elections at the Fairmount Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal early on Sept. 21, 2021. AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

The incumbent

Re Trudeau Had Just Enough Resilience To Return To Office, But Doubts Remain (Sept. 21): I had a difficult time voting red. The only reason I did was to support my local candidate, who did a superb job procuring vaccine supplies. I did not vote red because of Justin Trudeau’s leadership, of which I am becoming concerned.

I see many signs that Mr. Trudeau’s leadership style is not one of consensus-building, but rather dividing and conquering. With almost seven in 10 Canadians supporting other parties, his mandate should be to work with those who represent that 70 per cent and find consensus on matters important to Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

This should apply to all party leaders. Failure to do this will likely continue to fractionate our society, and these divisions risk becoming irreparable.

Lorenzo Biondi Oakville, Ont.

Justin Trudeau has inherited his own mess: too much debt, uncontrolled spending, unwillingness to tax wealthy individuals or foreign corporations to help balance the books, a parliamentary process he seems to abhor.

Full disclosure: I did vote Liberal. It was for the party, not the Leader.

To paraphrase a recent letter-writer, I will rejoin the party when I can vote for his replacement.

Bruce Peckover Toronto

The opposition

Re If This Election Was A Test Of Leadership, All Of Them Failed (Sept. 21): Erin O’Toole, as well as other leaders, complained that the election should not have been called two years into the mandate. Now that it is behind us, will he commit to not triggering another one in the next four years with a non-confidence motion or vote against a budget?

Story continues below advertisement

Philip Unger Toronto

Re O’Toole Should Be Given Another Chance To Lead (Sept. 21): With all the talk of Erin O’Toole’s imperilled future and weakened leadership, presumably the first item on Justin Trudeau’s agenda is to call a snap election.

Nigel Smith Toronto

The minority

Re Liberals Win Another Minority (Sept. 21): I believe that a Liberal majority depended on Quebec.

Yves-François Blanchet failed to gain traction early in the campaign. But everything changed after the English-language debate, when the moderator asked Mr. Blanchet to defend what she called Quebec’s “discriminatory” secularism and language laws.

The question angered Quebec voters, who felt attacked. Bloc Québécois support surged after the debate, thus depriving Mr. Trudeau of a majority.

Story continues below advertisement

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

Now that Justin Trudeau has a fresh mandate to govern, I wonder if he will find the intestinal fortitude to call Quebec’s Bill 21 the discriminatory piece of legislation that I believe it is. Or will his commitment to fight racism continue to ring hollow?

Jeff Passmore Greely, Ont.

The cost

Surely the Liberals cannot walk away with impunity from the cost, in time and money, of their Seinfeld election – it was all about nothing.

Justin Trudeau chose this moment to roll the dice on a majority. I saw nothing else at stake. He lost. The Liberals should be required to refund the $600-million spent by the government to satisfy this unnecessary wager.

Recovering those funds should be the first act of the new Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

George Stevens Vancouver

An unnecessary election? A cost of $600-million seems like a small amount to pay for an exercise in democracy, especially when one looks to other countries in our world today.

Tom Rodger Corunna, Ont.

The process

Re Mr. Trudeau Is Returned, Diminished (Editorial, Sept. 21): We often look to the United States as a bastion of democracy, yet here in Canada we have just experienced a very un-American election.

Our campaign periods are brief. There is campaigning with a minimum of mudslinging and name-calling, although anti-maskers and the vaccine-hesitant tried their best to change that tradition.

By U.S. standards, our elections come in at bargain-basement prices. There was no evidence of voter intimidation, gerrymandering or voter suppression.

Story continues below advertisement

We found out quickly the election outcome and that Canada had returned to a state of equilibrium for another minority government – another Canadian tradition. No one has called this a stolen or fake election nor stormed Parliament Hill.

We are standing strong with a minority government until next time.

Marty Rempel Waterloo, Ont.

Lest we get too smug about the superiority of the Canadian election process compared to that in the United States, consider the results of the 2019 and 2021 elections: The Conservatives won the popular vote on both occasions, yet the Liberals formed government.

If we had elected our prime minister “at large,” with riding results still used to select members of Parliament, Erin O’Toole could be in charge, albeit facing a potentially hostile “congress.” At least voter suppression is not an issue in our country, and no one has claimed the election was rigged.

Donald Blake Professor emeritus of political science, University of British Columbia; Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Given the general grumbling about the need for this election (including from myself), I was looking for a silver lining beyond the always important lesson about how lucky we are to live in a thriving democracy.

How about this? “This short pause allowed Canadians to reaffirm to the various parties that they are generally happy with the way things have been going so far.” It also gave us a clearer sense of the leaders who wish to run this country. It’s not much, but there’s not much to work with.

My deepest gratitude goes to all the hardworking volunteers and fellow citizens who took time to vote.

Jeff McLaughlin Professor of philosophy, Thompson Rivers University; Kamloops

The polls

Re Challenging Election Day Concludes Without Any Serious Issues (Sept. 21): Someone at Elections Canada should be fired: unacceptably long lines, 10 minutes to process one voter ahead of me.

Get real.

Paul Larocque Markham, Ont.

However one might feel about the recent election, I find the handwringing over the time and “toll” it took to vote to be absurd. Get a grip.

I feel pride in voting and will exercise that right every chance I get, and exult at my freedom to do so.

Dorothy Graham Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com