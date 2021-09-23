Open this photo in gallery Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Sept. 21, 2021. PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Not all workers

Re Unvaccinated Workers Fuel Concerns Over Surge At Care Homes (Sept. 20): It is beyond my comprehension that employees of seniors residences and nursing homes are not required to be vaccinated.

It may be the right of an individual to refuse vaccination, but is it also their “right” to expose vulnerable seniors to a deadly virus? In my opinion, frequent tests for the virus are not a sufficiently safe alternative.

I am angry with the inability of our elected officials to stand up to the vocal minority of COVID-19 deniers, putting us all at risk – especially seniors and children.

Jennifer Cook Thornbury, Ont.

ROI

Re It’s Clearly Time To Tighten Fixed-election-date Laws (Sept. 22): So $600-million injected into the economy, 36 days without a major political decision. What’s not to like?

Bill Jones Toronto

If the Conservatives had won the election with a majority, would Erin O’Toole stand at a podium decrying this wasted expense as he does now, or would he take credit for running a great campaign?

Yes, we spent the money to get the same thing. But what that shows me is the failure of any party to present a compelling argument to lead with a majority.

Instead of looking back, maybe party leaders should look in the mirror.

John Overing Lorraine, Que.

I know that most would disagree with me, but maybe $600-million for an “unnecessary election” was not a waste to taxpayers.

Just maybe this election reinforced that Canada is made up of many political views and one shoe does not fit every foot.

Just maybe every party was represented by an intelligent leader who best advocated for those views.

Just maybe these leaders will sit down at the same table and fairly represent the needs of their constituents.

Just maybe we can achieve this in a collaborative way without insults and antagonistic gamesmanship.

Just maybe Canada will show that collaboration is more productive than confrontation, and that we do indeed live in the best country in the world.

Just maybe our political leaders are not the leaders we had hoped to elect, and then I would agree with most that Canada has just wasted $600-million.

Wayne Blackwell Brockville, Ont.

Political promises

Re The Cost (Letters, Sept. 22): After the endless farrago that was the election campaign, I am left worried and heartsick for the future of Canada.

It seems our current crop of party leaders tie themselves to a limited script that not only fails to illuminate, but also obfuscates and, in the end, insults the intelligence of voters. How did we get here?

I believe part of the problem rests in fears of making a wrong step and the cowardice of many politicians who do not address hard truths, instead selling fantastical visions that will not be realized. Promises are made and few of them will likely ever be kept.

Over time we grow cynical. Then we find ourselves vulnerable to the lure of demagogues, which we see in growing support for the People’s Party of Canada.

Moses Wuggenig Toronto

Re How Will Canadians Feel About Today’s Campaign Promises When The Bill Comes Due? (Sept. 20): Let’s acknowledge that many election promises are jettisoned, then think about ways that money can flow into our economy to support promises. Take, for instance, massive oil and gas subsidies (and an expensive pipeline) that could garner cash.

Next, let’s welcome daycare subsidies, as they would encourage women back into the work force and put money into tax coffers (this is true in countries that subsidize daycare). And then there’s the NDP wish to tax the rich seriously – even more dollars to balance the budget.

There should be no doubt of many more ways to achieve a nuanced method of balancing income and expenditures.

B. Gail Riddell Sechelt, B.C.

Suboptimal

Re Canada’s Exclusion From ‘Three Eyes’ Only Affirms The Reality (Sept. 21): It is suggested that we were deliberately left out of the AUKUS defence partnership because we don’t work as hard as others – Australia, say – at national security issues. Such criticism was echoed during the election campaign by Erin O’Toole and Jagmeet Singh.

Nuclear submarines for Australia are at the centre of the AUKUS agreement. In what dreamland do people think Canada might start buying or manufacturing nuclear submarines? We currently have only four submarines, bought used from Britain in 1998. They have probably spent more time in the shop for repairs than they have at sea.

Tens of billions of dollars for new subs and a place at the AUKUS table? Now that really would have been an election issue.

Ian Smillie Ottawa

Power drain

Re Hydro-Québec Wins Contract To Deliver Renewable Power To New York City (Report on Business, Sept. 21): As Canada and Ontario struggle with meeting emission-reduction targets, it’s sad to see Hydro-Québec announce a 25-year contract to supply about one-fifth of New York’s electricity needs. Where is our federal energy planning?

National emission-reduction targets without a national energy plan doesn’t make sense. Meanwhile, Ontario is looking to increase gas-plant generation through the next few years.

This feels like a big missed opportunity.

Dave Carson Hamilton

Court controversy

Re Court Unable To Steer Jewish Judge From Cases With Muslims (Sept. 20): Tax Court Chief Justice Eugene Rossiter’s failed undertaking was obviously meant to help Justice David Spiro before the Canadian Judicial Council, stating as he did in a letter that it was for “perception purposes.” While well-intentioned, I believe the undertaking was ill-considered.

It created the wrong impression that, as law professor Mohammad Fadel states, “there is particular religious animus between Jews and Muslims” (Tax Court Tried To Steer Jewish Judge From Cases With Muslims – Sept. 13). No fair-minded judge would bear any such animus. But if they did, they would recuse themselves in any particular case.

That the undertaking was not fulfilled explains Prof. Fadel’s perspicuous description of it as reflecting “an ill-considered policy implemented incompetently.” Indeed, because the policy made little sense, it could not be implemented at all.

David Nathanson Toronto

Redesigned

Re CIBC To Unveil New Logo As Part Of Revitalization Plan (Sept. 22): Would someone please tell the top boss at CIBC that the new logo looks like a copy of the Renault logo?

Bernard Bennell Toronto

