Letters to the Editor Sept. 24: Who enabled Justin Trudeau to wear racist makeup? Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a statement in regards to a photo of himself from 2001 wearing brownface, during a scrum on his campaign plane in Halifax, on Sept. 18, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Justin Trudeau: Where was the anger?

Re Arabian Nights Fundraiser In 2001 Described As An ‘Outstanding’ Evening (Sept. 20): It seems no one in the brownface photo thought there was anything wrong with Justin Trudeau’s costume. It seems no one at West Point Grey Academy with authority over its yearbook thought there was anything wrong either. And it seems no one at Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf had anything negative to say about an even younger Mr. Trudeau wearing blackface at that school’s talent show.

If someone had said something, perhaps Mr. Trudeau would have limited his blackface adventures to just once. Are we to assume that his parents, brothers and friends never saw or heard about his talent-show appearance? It seems no one said anything to discourage the young man early on. And it seems there were an awful lot of people who were silently complicit in encouraging the future prime minister’s actions.

Story continues below advertisement

Norman Rosencwaig Toronto

It may be significant that in 2001, no one at West Point Grey Academy, a private school on the wealthier west side of Vancouver, appears to have been offended by Justin Trudeau’s choice of brownface costume. According to reports in The Globe, a culturally diverse group of parents and staff viewed the brownface as just a part of event festivities.

Is this an indication that privilege, regardless of ethnicity, can be blind to racism toward those outside of it?

Carol Vignale Delta, B.C.

Long ago and not so far away, a certain young drama teacher at my daughter’s school dressed up as Aladdin – the cartoon hero of a Disney movie – not, say, as a caricature of Martin Luther King Jr. In hindsight, I suggest Goofy might have been a better choice. What Justin Trudeau did was dumb, perhaps, but I believe no malice was intended and certainly no racism.

There are matters of greater pith and moment to be considered in the coming election. To wit: the China imbroglio and the existential threat of climate change.

Nick Green Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It seems 18 years have done nothing to diminish the impact of Justin Trudeau’s actions on those who face racism on a daily basis. But it is a sad commentary, then, that there has not been as much outrage from Canadians against Quebec’s religious symbols ban. Reasoning a separation of church and state should not justify infringing on the human rights of religious minorities in that province.

Bill 21 should not be a Quebec-only issue – it should be a societal issue for the entire country, and Canadians should direct as much outrage at this law as they have directed toward Mr. Trudeau’s past actions.

Jagjit Khosla Ottawa

A just decision

Re McLachlin’s Memoirs Reveal How Husband’s Plea For Assisted Death Shaped Her Views On Supreme Court Case (Sept. 23): What a moving revelation from former chief justice Beverley McLachlin in her new autobiography, Truth Be Told. And, if truth be told, there has always been assisted death.

As a young woman in the early 1980s, working as a ward clerk for three long hot summers at a Toronto hospital for dying patients, I saw firsthand how it happened. Sometimes, for example, a blind eye was turned as a patient stockpiled sufficient pain medication to end their own lives. Or, for patients no longer able to physically help themselves, the opportunity might be implicitly offered to family members to administer pain relief, in ever-increasing – and ultimately fatal – doses. The emotional burden of such acts always fell on the patient or their family – the people arguably least able to bear it.

Most of us experience profoundly ambiguous occasions which demand that inflexible and universal principles be compromised. It’s what it means to be human. We can only be grateful that, over and over again, Ms. McLachlin pushed forward the rolling evolution of our laws in accordance with our rolling evolution of social consensus, and by bringing her own hard-earned humanity to the Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

Ellen Anderson Barrie, Ont.

In her new autobiography, Beverley McLachlin asked then-Supreme Court chief justice Antonio Lamer if she should recuse herself from the 1993 assisted-dying case of Sue Rodriguez. Five years earlier, Ms. McLachlin’s dying husband had asked her to end his life with medications. She did not fulfill his wish, but told a doctor.

Mr. Lamer advised she should not recuse herself, that judges are expected to bring their life experiences to cases. Twenty-two years later, Ms. McLachlin presided as chief justice when the Supreme Court finally struck down the criminal prohibition on assisted dying.

However, one must wonder whether Ms. McLachlin ought to have recused herself from the 2015 case. That decision seems inconsistent with her earlier concern, and raises anxieties about judicial activism. The principled decision might have been to remove herself from the case.

Heather Campbell Pope Stoney Creek, Ont.

A plea to the clergy

Re The Walking Wounded: In Canada, Survivors Of Catholic Church Sex Abuse Await A Reckoning (Sept. 23): Jesus often called out the religious authorities of his day for their hypocrisy and corruption, and he did so publicly. Would that the laity, the decent parish priests and a courageous bishop or two publicly exercise their responsibilities and call for the release of all details regarding every abuse allegation and settlement ever made in Canada. They should also call for the defrocking of every priest and bishop ever to have been party to such an agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

Surely that would be an act of discipleship.

Dan Brennan Belleville, Ont.

Running in Vancouver

Re Campaign-finance Task Force Didn’t Go Far Enough (Sept. 21): As a member of Vancouver’s Independent Election Task Force, I would agree with contributor Adrienne Tanner that our recommendations for mayoral campaign finance rules didn’t go far enough in regulating donations to parties and candidates. But, in our defence, this was because our mandate was focused on rules for third-parties. Given the value we place on transparency, I’m sure those of us on the task force would strongly support year-round disclosure of political contributions.

But in endorsing Dermod Travis’s suggestion of how to deal with the confusing and inconsistent variety of donation rules for parties, independent candidates and third-parties, I think Ms. Tanner misses the elegant simplicity of our top recommendation: that donors be subject to a single cumulative donation limit that would apply to donations to all these entities.

Our proposed rule respects a voter’s right to choose which actors they want to speak for them during an election campaign, while neatly resolving the contradictions inherent in the current rules. We’re all on the same page here – now it’s up to Vancouver City Council and the province to follow through.

Antony Hodgson Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

Hello from the other side

Re Communications Provider Urges Commuters To Push For Subway Cellphone Service (Sept. 23): Here is a novel idea: Instead of making it easier for people to waste time on their phones, how about we do the opposite.

The subway ride is the perfect time to hold a conversation with a friend or family member. Remember when we used to actually engage with and speak to our loved ones?

Nathan Stoffman Toronto

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.